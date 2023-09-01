Acceptance Rates & Yield At The Top 50 U.S. MBA Programs

Acceptance Rates, Yield & More At The Top 50 U.S. MBA Programs

Getting into an elite, top-10 U.S. MBA program became dramatically easier in 2022. Will “the window” remain open for long?

In spring 2022, Poets&Quants reported that the window of opportunity to get into a “reach” business school in the United States had narrowed dramatically. Applications were up, acceptance rates were down, and yield — the percentage of admits who actually enroll — was on the rise across the board, all of which suggested that the leading MBA programs had fully recovered from the coronavirus pandemic and were returning to their normal, highly selective selves.

That was an assessment based on 2021 data. With 2022 data available in spring 2023 with the release of the U.S. News MBA ranking, it’s clear that declarations of “the window” closing were a bit premature.

At the elite B-schools of the top 50 U.S. MBA programs as ranked by Poets&Quants, acceptance rates have climbed back up, meaning more applicants are gaining admission even as class sizes have shrunk (in some cases severely). These elite schools (including all of the M7 schools), where applications plummeted in the 2021-2022 cycle, responded by admitting significantly more applicants (and watching their yield slip as more of those applicants enjoyed the luxury of choosing other schools).

Many lower-ranked schools, however, saw the opposite in 2022: They decreased their acceptance rates in 2022, in some cases dramatically. See tables below and the following pages for details.

And what will the 2023 data show? We will discover soon, as B-schools begin to release their class profiles this fall.

EIGHT OF TOP 10 B-SCHOOLS SAW MBA APPS DROP BY DOUBLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGES

Did the just-concluded 2022-2023 cycle bring a continuation of this trend, with acceptance rates continuing to go up at the top-ranked as the MBA faces pressure to evolve from digital and other competition? Or did the numbers snap back again? And what happened at the schools ranked below the top 10, where in some cases applications were up and acceptance rates down? We'll have to wait to find out, as most B-schools don't release admission data from their full-time MBA programs until the fall.

Story continues

As we await confirmation about what transpired in the recently concluded 2022-2023 application cycle, and as the 2023-2024 cycle officially gets underway, it's notable that 2022 acceptance rate data is remarkable for the encouragement it provides anyone considering an MBA at a top-10 school, every one of which saw their acceptance rate climb last year.

That includes U.S. News' No. 1 Chicago Booth School of Business, where the acceptance rate grew to 30.1% from 22.6%, an increase of one-third and the biggest jump in the top 10; and P&Q's No. 1 Wharton, where the rate grew to 22.8% from 18.2%, an increase of one-quarter. Notably, in 2021, none of the top-10 U.S. B-schools had acceptance rates over 30%; in 2022, three did, with Dartmouth College Tuck School of Business the highest at 33.4%. (Tuck, interestingly, is the only top-10 school that had a lower rate in 2022 than the last pre-pandemic year of 2019, when its rate was 34.5%.) Cumulatively, the top-10 acceptance rate climbed to 22.2%, just shy of the 22.3% recorded in the pandemic crucible year of 2020.

The clear cause of these climbing acceptance rates at the elite schools: a cratering of applications. Apps plummeted across the top 10, with eight of 10 schools seeing drops by double-digit percentages. Wharton's apps fell 13.9% from 7,338 to 6,319; Booth's fell 13.6% from 5,037 to 4,352; Stanford's fell 16.5% from 7,367 to 6,152. At Harvard, MBA applications declined 15.4% from 9,773 to 8,264; at UC-Berkeley Haas School of Business they dropped 17.1% from 3,841 to 3,183; and at Yale School of Management they fell 19.8% from 3,877 to 3,237. But the biggest decline was at MIT Sloan School of Management, where apps dropped by nearly a quarter, 24.8%, to 5,349 from 7,112.

A DIFFERENT PICTURE DOWN THE RANKINGS

The top schools responded to the loss of app volume by opening their gates a bit wider. But what about the rest of the top 25? For the second-tier schools, the outlook was not so dire, and their responses commensurate. Six of the 15 schools saw increases in applications: Cornell Johnson Graduate School of Management, UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School, Washington Foster Business School, Emory Goizueta Business School, Indiana Kelley School of Business, and Carnegie Mellon Tepper School of Business. Of these, all but Cornell Johnson and USC Marshall decreased their acceptance rates from the previous year; Emory Goizueta's 16-point drop to 37.1% from 53.1% was among the most dramatic of any top-50 school, a decline of more than 30%.

And what about the top 50? Widening the lens, the average acceptance rate among all the top 50 U.S. business schools in 2022 was 31.2% — actually a bit lower than 2021's average rate of 31.8%.

Why the difference? Lower class sizes are one reason. A return to pre-pandemic admissions standards, including reinstatement of entrance exam requirements, is another.

NINE TOP-50 SCHOOLS HAVE ACCEPTANCE RATES BELOW 20%

Of the 10 lowest acceptance rates in the P&Q top 50, a remarkable four schools are ranked outside the top 25. After Stanford (8.6%) and Harvard (14.4%), the next-lowest rate is at Rochester Simon Business School, ranked No. 30, at 14.7%. MIT Sloan (14.8%) is next, followed by B-schools ranked 35th, 31st, and 33rd, respectively: Ohio State Fisher College of Business (15.1%), Arizona State Carey School of Business (18%), and Penn State Smeal College of Business (18.5%).

More noteworthy stats:

Highest acceptance rate in the top 10: No. 9 Dartmouth Tuck, 33.4% (in 2021: Tuck 29.5%)

Highest in the top 25: No. 25 Georgetown McDonough School of Business, 50.9% (in 2021: Georgetown 48.1%)

Highest in the top 50: No. 49 Utah Eccles, 61.6% (in 2021: BYU Marriott 60.7%)

Nine schools in the top 50 have acceptance rates below 20%; in 2021 there were 10. Twenty-four schools are below 30%; in 2021 there were 27. In 2020 there were only 18.

Acceptance rates went down year-to-year at 22 schools overall; last year we reported that this happened at 21 schools. Among the biggest drops was Emory Goizueta's, from 53.1% to 37.1%, but bigger declines occurred at Rutgers Business School (from 43.9% to 26.1%, 17.8 points) and Michigan State Broad College of Business (from 44.7% to 23%, 21.7 points).

And the biggest jump? That happened at another Michigan school, the Ross School of Business, which saw its acceptance rate climb 7.9 points to 28.1%.

See the next pages for more on acceptance rates, yield, class size, admits, and applications at the top 50 U.S. business schools.

AND DON'T MISS LAST YEAR'S STORY ON ACCEPTANCE RATES AT THE TOP 50 U.S. B-SCHOOLS and MBA APPLICATIONS AT THE TOP U.S. B-SCHOOLS: WHERE THEY'RE UP, WHERE THEY'RE DOWN

Acceptance Rates, Yield & More At The Top 50 U.S. MBA Programs

Stanford MBA students outside class. Elena Zhukova photo

STANFORD'S YIELD FALLS FROM LAST YEAR'S ALL-TIME HIGH

Yield is a number that schools never report and that U.S. News and other magazines rarely calculate. But it's an important number because it shows the strength of a school's appeal for the select group of applicants who have gained admission. Typically, yield is in the 30% to 40% range, and 2022 was no different in that regard.

The way it was different: Far more schools saw their yields decline, and while the declines were mostly small amounts, they indicated that admits in 2022 exercised greater freedom to choose between available options. Forty-three B-schools saw their yields decline, including eight of the top 10; by comparison, in 2021, 45 schools saw their yields increase — also including eight of the top 10. Eighteen of 51 B-schools saw double-digit yield increases in 2021; in 2022, none did.

There is little surprise year to year over which schools will have the highest yield: It's usually Stanford or Harvard. Last year, Stanford recorded its highest-ever yield, 93.6%, and that was far and away the best of any P&Q-ranked B-school; this year the GSB saw its yield drop to 80.3%, while Harvard was one of two top-10 schools to see an increase, to a ranking-high 85.5% from 82.7%. (Yale SOM was the other, to 38.8% from 38.2%.)

More yield facts from 2022:

Lowest yield in the top 10: Dartmouth Tuck, 37.6% (in 2021: Yale 38.2%)

Lowest yield in the top 25: USC Marshall and Emory Goizueta, both at 28.9% (in 2021: Vanderbilt Owen Graduate School of Management, 35.7%)

Lowest yield in the top 50: No. 41 Maryland Smith School of Business, 23.9% (in 2021: Emory Goizueta, 34%, and Maryland Smith 34.2%)

Fifteen B-schools had yields above 50% in 2022, down from 20 in 2021. There were 10 in 2020 and 16 in 2019. Only five schools were above 60%, down from nine schools; three schools above 70%, down from five; and three above 80%, down from four. The highest yield in the lower half of the top 50 was at BYU Marriott School of Business, at 81.8%, though that can be explained by the extremely low tuition the Provo, Utah-based B-school offers Mormon admits. Otherwise the highest yield in the bottom 25 was at Arizona State Carey School of Business, at 66.7%. The Carey School also boasts the biggest yield increase year to year: 9.3 percentage points.

And the biggest yield drop? Minnesota Carlson School of Management, which saw its yield fall 15.1 points to 35.8%. See page 6 for more yield data for the top 50 MBA programs.

Acceptance Rates, Yield & More At The Top 50 U.S. MBA Programs

The B-school with the lowest acceptance rate in the lower half of the P&Q top 50: Simon Business School at the University of Rochester at 14.7%. The Simon School is one of just four schools ranked 26-50 with a rate below 20%

CLASS SIZES SHRINK AT MOST MBA PROGRAMS

Most of the top 50 business programs in the U.S. saw a decline in enrollment in 2022. Compared to 2021 figures, only seven of 49 schools reported an increase in enrollment. And the declines were often dramatic.

UCLA Anderson School of Management dropped 50 seats in 2022, to 322. Duke Fuqua School of Business dropped 48 seats, to 399. UC-Berkeley Haas School of Business was down 44 to 247; MIT Sloan was down 42 to 408; Texas-Austin McCombs School of Business was down 50 to 220; and Emory Goizueta was down 52 to 113. The biggest decline in raw numbers was at UNC Kenan-Flagler, which dropped 54 seats to enroll 242 MBA students in 2022 — but more dramatic still was what happened at Texas A&M Mays Business School, which shaved its MBA cohort by more than half, to 33 seats from 74; and at Pittsburgh Katz School of Business, which went down to 39 seats from 82.

Over a three-year period from 2020 to 2022, the biggest downturn in raw numbers has occurred not at a small program but at Columbia Business School, which has dropped more than 150 seats. This is despite actually adding spots in 2022. Meanwhile Harvard Business School, which has the biggest overall MBA program at 1,015 students, has reported the biggest uptick since 2020: 283 students.

See page 5 for more enrollment data for the top 50 schools.

Acceptance Rates, Yield & More At The Top 50 U.S. MBA Programs

In 2021, none of the top-10 U.S. B-schools had acceptance rates over 30%; in 2022, three did, with Dartmouth College Tuck School of Business the highest at 33.4%

Acceptance Rates, Yield & More At The Top 50 U.S. MBA Programs

Columbia has seen the biggest decline in MBA enrollment of any top-50 school since 2020: down 153 seats. However, CBS did enroll 15 more students in 2022 than the previous year

Acceptance Rates, Yield & More At The Top 50 U.S. MBA Programs

Harvard Business School boasted the highest yield in 2022: 85.5%. Brigham Young University Marriott Business School and Stanford Graduate School of Business were second and third, both at just over 80%; no other school had as much as 70% yield, which is the percentage of admits who actually enroll

The post Acceptance Rates & Yield At The Top 50 U.S. MBA Programs appeared first on Poets&Quants.