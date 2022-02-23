U.S. markets open in 5 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,334.50
    +34.50 (+0.80%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,761.00
    +236.00 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,011.00
    +148.25 (+1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,004.00
    +24.80 (+1.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.70
    -0.21 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.90
    -10.50 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    -0.19 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1351
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.87
    +0.12 (+0.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3604
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0790
    +0.0390 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,690.47
    +1,722.29 (+4.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    886.59
    +52.30 (+6.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.28
    +42.07 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Access Bank Mozambique wins an International Award at the 9th edition of Global Brands Magazine Awards

·3 min read

Access Bank Mozambique, the largest bank in Africa, has won the "Best Banking Brand - Mozambique, 2021" and "Best Bank for Treasury Activities- Mozambique, 2021" for the year 2021. The felicitation ceremony will be held at the Palm Jumeirah - Waldorf Astoria in early 2022 in Dubai.

LONDON, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), an international publication headquartered in the UK. The award aims to recognise global brands achieving excellence in performance across a broad range of sectors while keeping its readers updated on key trends surrounding the branding world. Access Bank was evaluated based on customer service, satisfaction, digital innovation, strategic relationships and new business development.

Global Brands Publications Limited
Global Brands Publications Limited

Commenting on Access Bank Mozambique winning the awards, ShivKumar (CEO) of Global Brands magazine, said, "Access Bank Mozambique won not only one, but two of our prestigious award. The team at Access Bank, under the guidance and leadership of Marco Abalroado has taken massive strides to improve and make banking more efficient. With all the hard work that they have put in, it is no doubt that they have become one of the most successful banks in Africa."

Commenting on winning the awards, Marco Abalroado (CEO) of Access Bank Mozambique, said," At Access Bank Mozambique, the objective is to contribute to the exponential growth of the country in the coming decades, trying to create sustainable financial bases that improve the lives of Mozambicans. With the ambition to be more, it presents itself as an important financial partner for the country.

With the Group's expertise, easy access to international markets and teams of highly qualified and experienced professionals, Access Bank has positioned itself as the strategic partner of choice for companies and public-private institutions."

"We have a global vision, and we are strongly committed to the development and financial inclusion of all Mozambicans by offering innovative products and exceptional services. We want to be a reference bank in Mozambique..

These milestone achievements were achieved with the unwavering effort and support of its employees committed to a sustainable model of development through actualizing the dreams of Mozambican."

About Access Bank Mozambique

Access Bank is today the largest bank in Nigeria and leads the ranking of African banks in terms of customer base. It is a universal commercial bank, operating in a network of more than 600 branches and agents, in 3 continents, 15 countries and 49 million customers. It employs more than 28,000 employees in its operations in Nigeria, Sub-Saharan Africa and United Kingdom, with representative offices in China, Lebanon, India and the United Arab Emirates. The Group keeps looking for opportunities to grow its network in international trade and payment centers, helping Africa to increasingly show its potential for the rest of the world. In Mozambique, Access Bank intends to operate in all customer segments of the Market, with the main focus on Retail and Business banking in the various sectors of relevance to the Mozambican economy. Aware of the challenges associated with the level of financial inclusion in the country, Access Bank intends to bet on a set of solutions and services, which will allow greater access to services benefiting mass market at remote areas as well as the agents of the informal market.

About Global Brands Magazine (England)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops a series of awards for companies that stood out, having a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders.

About Global Brand Awards

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different sectors for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight accomplishments of organisations that have performed remarkably well in finance, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, education, real estate, technology and several more. Global Brand Awards recognise vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organisations and rewards them for their notable efforts with the ultimate global recognition.

Check out the below links for our social media shout out:

Facebook: https://bit.ly/3JLsurv
Linkedin: https://bit.ly/353nsrD
Twitter: https://bit.ly/3hoqGJ7
Instagram: https://bit.ly/36r267T

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/access-bank-mozambique-wins-an-international-award-at-the-9th-edition-of-global-brands-magazine-awards-301488306.html

SOURCE Global Brands Publications Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Why Boeing Stock Was Down More Than 5% Today

    Shares of aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) are among the highest-profile victims of today's sell-off on the latest escalation of Russia's moves against Ukraine. As of 2:05 p.m. ET Tuesday, Boeing stock was down 5.2%, roughly three times the loss of the S&P 500 as a whole. Why would a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine be bad news for Boeing?

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • Virgin Galactic reports 750 spaceflight reservations on deck, scouts location for assembly facility

    “Demand through our direct sales channel is strong,” CEO Michael Colglazier told investors during the call. To date, the total amount of spaceflight reservations stands at about 750.

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • Alibaba Faces Volatile Reaction to Earnings as Woes Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. faces a wild ride over the next few days, with options pricing pointing to huge swings in the stock as investors brace for a drop in earnings and further regulatory scrutiny.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapLeissner Says

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • The gold price is surging on inflation and Ukraine fears. Here’s where UBS sees it going this year

    Pandemic-era inflation and a geopolitical crisis in Eastern Europe have caused gold's price to surge, so where to next?

  • Rio Tinto achieves record financial results

    The mining firm said that profit after tax improved by 116% on 2021.

  • Why Overstock.com Shares Plummeted Today

    Equity investors sold out of a wide range of titles on Tuesday, but they really sold out of Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK). The internet discount retailer's shares took a more than 8% hit on the day, due mainly to a price target cut from an influential bank. The cutter was Bank of America Securities analyst Curtis Nagle, who on Tuesday chopped his Overstock.com target to $80 from the previous $100 for a fairly steep 20% trimming.

  • Why Hecla Mining Stock Soared as the Dow Went Red

    Stock markets turned red on Tuesday as Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine and Western nations began to announce economic sanctions against Russia. One stock defying the downturn, however, was Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL). America's biggest silver miner (and a big miner of gold, too) benefited not just from being in the business of producing some of the world's hardest currency in a time of economic uncertainty but from its own impressive earnings performance in 2021.

  • Nine Beaten-Down Stocks Must Jump 100% Just To Get Your Money Back

    If you're waiting for some fallen S&P 500 stocks to bounce back — hope you're patient. Many must double in value to get your money back.

  • Russia warns gas prices will double after Nord Stream 2 blocked

    Oil price soars to seven-year high as Putin orders troops into Ukraine What sanctions the UK has imposed on Russia FTSE 100 rises 0.1pc in volatile trading; Pound falls against dollar Russian stocks and rouble tumble; Gas prices surge Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Vladimir Putin controls the supply chain of western technology, so who is bluffing? Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • MercadoLibre Beats Revenue Estimates, Gains Market Share in Brazil

    (Bloomberg) -- Latin American e-commerce retailer MercadoLibre Inc. grew its revenue more than expected and gained market share in Brazil even as Asian players continue to strengthen their footprint in the company’s largest market. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets Wr

  • AOC under fire for post office row: ‘Is it that she doesn’t know our history?’

    Congresswoman’s office says all options, including current name, will be considered

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures recover some losses after S&P 500 tumbles into correction

    Stock futures opened higher Tuesday evening after a steep sell-off during the regular trading day, which pushed the S&P 500 and Dow to their lowest settlements so far of 2022.

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Down Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded roughly 6% lower as of 2:41 p.m. ET today as broader markets struggled and after the company released its annual report over the weekend. Upstart also released its annual 10-K report over the weekend, which provided some interesting details on the business after the company just reported strong earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021. Notably, Upstart said that only 16% of the unsecured personal loans originated through its platform were retained by bank partners in 2021.

  • Truth Social Surges Past Wordle On Apple App Store, DWAC Stock Leaps

    Former President Donald Trump's 'Truth Social' is the top download on Apple's App Store.

  • Why Tesla, Rivian, and Nio Are All Dropping Today

    Tesla's new German gigafactory still faces obstacles, and broader concerns are affecting the whole electric vehicle sector.

  • Biden Delays Oil Permits as Gasoline Prices Surge on Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has delayed issuing permits for new oil and gas drilling on federal land, a move that could complicate efforts to tame gasoline prices that are poised to top $4 per gallon amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanction

  • Block Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Matters

    Is now the best time for a previous high-flying digital payments growth name to deliver a quarterly report? Possibly not, considering the market’s adverse reaction to such stocks this earnings season. However, that’s what Block (SQ) will do this Thursday (Feb 24). But maybe the fact peers such as PayPal and Affirm have disappointed means the bar is lowered somewhat, says RBC’s Daniel Perlin. Plus, the stock is down by 60% since the prior report, and as such, Perlin believes the “expectations hur