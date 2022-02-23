Access Bank Mozambique wins an International Award at the 9th edition of Global Brands Magazine Awards

Access Bank Mozambique, the largest bank in Africa, has won the "Best Banking Brand - Mozambique, 2021" and "Best Bank for Treasury Activities- Mozambique, 2021" for the year 2021. The felicitation ceremony will be held at the Palm Jumeirah - Waldorf Astoria in early 2022 in Dubai.

LONDON, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), an international publication headquartered in the UK. The award aims to recognise global brands achieving excellence in performance across a broad range of sectors while keeping its readers updated on key trends surrounding the branding world. Access Bank was evaluated based on customer service, satisfaction, digital innovation, strategic relationships and new business development.

Commenting on Access Bank Mozambique winning the awards, ShivKumar (CEO) of Global Brands magazine, said, "Access Bank Mozambique won not only one, but two of our prestigious award. The team at Access Bank, under the guidance and leadership of Marco Abalroado has taken massive strides to improve and make banking more efficient. With all the hard work that they have put in, it is no doubt that they have become one of the most successful banks in Africa."

Commenting on winning the awards, Marco Abalroado (CEO) of Access Bank Mozambique, said," At Access Bank Mozambique, the objective is to contribute to the exponential growth of the country in the coming decades, trying to create sustainable financial bases that improve the lives of Mozambicans. With the ambition to be more, it presents itself as an important financial partner for the country.

With the Group's expertise, easy access to international markets and teams of highly qualified and experienced professionals, Access Bank has positioned itself as the strategic partner of choice for companies and public-private institutions."

"We have a global vision, and we are strongly committed to the development and financial inclusion of all Mozambicans by offering innovative products and exceptional services. We want to be a reference bank in Mozambique..

These milestone achievements were achieved with the unwavering effort and support of its employees committed to a sustainable model of development through actualizing the dreams of Mozambican."

About Access Bank Mozambique

Access Bank is today the largest bank in Nigeria and leads the ranking of African banks in terms of customer base. It is a universal commercial bank, operating in a network of more than 600 branches and agents, in 3 continents, 15 countries and 49 million customers. It employs more than 28,000 employees in its operations in Nigeria, Sub-Saharan Africa and United Kingdom, with representative offices in China, Lebanon, India and the United Arab Emirates. The Group keeps looking for opportunities to grow its network in international trade and payment centers, helping Africa to increasingly show its potential for the rest of the world. In Mozambique, Access Bank intends to operate in all customer segments of the Market, with the main focus on Retail and Business banking in the various sectors of relevance to the Mozambican economy. Aware of the challenges associated with the level of financial inclusion in the country, Access Bank intends to bet on a set of solutions and services, which will allow greater access to services benefiting mass market at remote areas as well as the agents of the informal market.

About Global Brands Magazine (England)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops a series of awards for companies that stood out, having a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders.

About Global Brand Awards

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different sectors for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight accomplishments of organisations that have performed remarkably well in finance, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, education, real estate, technology and several more. Global Brand Awards recognise vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organisations and rewards them for their notable efforts with the ultimate global recognition.

