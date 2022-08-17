U.S. markets closed

Access Brand Management’s Innovative Business Model Builds Global Brands with Customer Evangelists that Drive Sales and Growth in a Non-traditional Way

Access Corporate Group
·5 min read

Access Brand Management

Access Brand Management’s innovative business model builds global brands with customer evangelists that drive sales and growth in a non-traditional way.
Access Brand Management’s innovative business model builds global brands with customer evangelists that drive sales and growth in a non-traditional way.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A business model, inaugurated in China, and fueled by the Chinese diaspora, is facilitating a new way of doing business. What TikTok did for social sharing, Access Brand Management (ABM) is doing for brands and products. ABM’s insight: The world is awash in great products and brands that never see their way to market. Now, with such ABM’s proprietary turnkey platform, these world-changing products can make it to market and succeed, inspiring an entire ecosystem of small businesses and entrepreneurs whose better products and solutions can now find a path to sales, market penetration, and commercial success.

Powered by ABM, the CRM system of Access Corporate Group, a community of brand entrepreneurs can now build their own business promoting their life-changing products through established social channels. This distinct group of consumer-merchants are the strongest advocates and ambassadors of ABM, bringing a heightened level of influence to generate sales while providing real and insightful customer feedback.

“Sure, there are global platforms where you can list your products for sale, but ABM is the only one that allows our clients to build a distinctive brand,” said Livia Wang, Chief Brand Officer. “Our model is all about efficient brand management at the speed of the internet, that not only sets up our clients for success, but includes a process for customer promotion, acquisition, and sales that leads the online retail industry.” With over 100 international brands on its roster and 100,000 resellers worldwide, ABM’s proven success platform is expanding to North America. But it’s a two-way street: ABM is also looking for excellent North American products to introduce to Asia and the world— premium, innovative products that complement modern healthy lifestyles, that surprise and delight customers.

Key to ABM’s success is the Chinese diaspora, Chinese consumers who have settled in international cities outside of China. These new, affluent, and brand-driven consumers are always in discovery mode, looking for the next branded product that enhances and makes their lives more beautiful and enjoyable. According to a recent research report*, conducted online in China and Hong Kong, and published by Hamazaki Wong, RIWI, and Vivintel, more than 130 million Chinese adults are considering migration to the United States in the next two years, with 60 million Chinese adults considering relocating to Canada. These large numbers are unlikely to be realized (people change their minds, destination country quotas are restrictive, immigration policy, family circumstances may change, etc.) but their magnitude and effect on the world — and consumer markets — cannot be overlooked.

By following its customers, ABM has cultivated KOLs (key opinion leaders) and KOCs (key opinion consumers), a global army of evangelists, for their products and brands. KOLs are important, but equally significant, ABM has cultivated a world of KOCs – key opinion consumers – ABM ambassadors who are true product advocates. KOCs are buyers who influence their immediate circle of family and friends, creating authentic engagements that complement KOLs in a meaningful way. In this way, ABM is fostering a non-traditional merit-based marketplace that’s accessible, turnkey, and optimized to go-to-market quickly and efficiently, without the need for major start-up processes that are associated with traditional brand management.

ABM has identified Canada as its next expansion country. Hot Expo, the highly acclaimed international brand exhibition curated by ABM, debuted in North Vancouver on July 17 and 18. By staging a trendy two-day brand exhibition, ABM presented Canada with 10 popular brands from Australia, New Zealand and the United States in wellness, beauty and lifestyle industries. The event attracted over 2,500 attendees from the Greater Vancouver Area, including buyers, media, entrepreneurs and influencers whose lists of online followers exceeds 10 million. It is believed to be the largest celebrity brand-selection event in Canada in 2022 attracting thousands of attendees.

“With its rich diversity of customers and acceptance of cultures, the Canadian market is a natural next step for Access. Our launch in July along with our engagement with KOLs and KOCs has already proven fruitful. We look forward to fostering long and prosperous relationships powered by ABM,” said Ms. Wang.

About Access Corporate Group

Founded in 2017, award-winning Access Corporate Group is an innovative, comprehensive brand management company with a global business ecosystem that ensures end-to-end connection between brands and consumers. Equipped with a holistic approach to brand development, marketing and distribution, Access connects ten million consumers around the globe to a curated selection of premium beauty, wellness and lifestyle brands. Key to its success is Access Brand Management (ABM), its innovative and pioneering reseller management platform, which empowers a thriving community of brand influencers to build their own businesses for successful entrepreneurship through established social channels. Access is founded by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs, with a mission is to become one of the top ten brand management companies, globally.

Contact Information:

For media inquiries please contact:

Kelvin Yeung
Director of Media Relations
kelvin@hamazakiwong.com
778.998-9234

Ian Zhu
Manager of Media Relations
ian@hamazakiwong.com
604.669-8282 x110

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/70bddd8d-94ab-41fa-906f-476b022b0650


