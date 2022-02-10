I-Access and CloudMile ignite digital transformation for trainers and educators

100% uptime on the cloud to save time, effort and money with Google Cloud

SINGAPORE, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Access Solutions has teamed up with CloudMile, Asia's fast growing AI firm and Google Cloud Managed Service Partner, to enhance higher operational efficiency for trainers and educators. CloudMile helps I-Access to adopt cloud technology with additional flexibility and efficiency in its operations. "CloudMile enables us to scale with flexibility and optimize IT cost more easily with Google Cloud. This is critical for our business expansion in the competitive education industry." Lim Sau Boon, Director of Collaboration & Partnerships at I-Access, remarked.

I-Access Solutions has been using private cloud hosting companies to support their TMS application eTEAMS (Education & Training e-Administration Management System). Since the launch of eTEAMS in 2011, I-Access has evolved into an all digital platform for training institutions with over 2 millions course enrolments serving more than 50,000 new students every year. As I-Access Solution's business expanded and more consumers were enrolled in eTEAMS, the company recognized the need for a more efficient and long-term solution.

GCP's autoscaling feature can help I-Access Solutions maintain its existing infrastructure in order to adapt to changing business demands that allows I-Access Solutions to scale and grow without having to worry about capacity, performance, or infrastructure management.

CloudMile cloud experts started engaging I-Access first on a successful proof-of-concept on GCP and subsequent deep dive on migration study through User Acceptance testing (UAT). eTEAMS on GCP went live ahead of the agreed timeline

As a Google Cloud Managed Service Provider, CloudMile assumes operational activities such as monitoring and technical support 24/7 to provide a range of comprehensive services including migration planning, managed services, and round-the-clock tech assistance. By collaborating with CloudMile, I-Access may focus on essential development and business strategy of expanding its services across the region with a peace of mind."

SOURCE CloudMile