The Access to Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Coalition Welcomes Merck as a Member

·2 min read

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Access to Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Coalition (ACGP) announced today the addition of Merck to its coalition of companies advocating for coverage of comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) for patients living with advanced cancer by U.S. health insurers.

"On behalf of ACGP, I am excited to announce the addition of Merck to our organization," said Marily Rhudy, Executive Vice President of The Conafay Group and Secretary of ACGP.  "Our pharmaceutical partners play an important role in increasing access to CGP and we couldn't be more pleased to have Merck and their expertise on our team."

CGP testing performed soon after a diagnosis of advanced cancer better informs medical management, including treatment decisions and patient care, which can improve clinical outcomes. In advocating for coverage of CGP, ACGP seeks to educate health insurers and other healthcare stakeholders about the clinical utility and economic value of CGP to assure appropriate use in the patient journey to inform medical management and improve clinical outcomes.

All companies that offer CGP tests or offer a product with CGP are eligible for consideration of membership in ACGP. If you are interested in learning more about becoming a member, please contact us here.

About Merck
Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, is unified around its purpose: To use the power of leading-edge science to save and improve lives around the world. For more than 130 years, Merck has brought hope to humanity through the development of important medicines and vaccines. Merck aspires to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world – and today, is at the forefront of research to deliver innovative health solutions that advance the prevention and treatment of diseases in people and animals. Merck fosters a diverse and inclusive global workforce and operates responsibly every day to enable a safe, sustainable and healthy future for all people and communities. For more information, visit www.merck.com and connect on TwitterFacebookInstagramYouTube and LinkedIn.

About the Access to Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Coalition
Access to Comprehensive Genomic Profiling (ACGP) is a collaborative coalition of leading molecular diagnostics companies and laboratories that aims to raise awareness about comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) for advanced cancer patients.

For more information, visit: http://www.accesstoCGP.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-access-to-comprehensive-genomic-profiling-coalition-welcomes-merck-as-a-member-301705456.html

SOURCE Access to Comprehensive Genomic Profiling

