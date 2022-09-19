Access Control as a Service Market Size to Grow by USD 3.63 billion, Growing Awareness about Sophisticated Data Security Threats to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Access Control As A Service Market by Type (managed service and hosted service) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the access control as a service market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 3.63 bn. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Access Control as a Service Market 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: The growing awareness of sophisticated data security threats is driving the growth of the market. The rising concerns regarding data security are driving the demand for ACaaS. Organizations use ACaaS owing to its inherent cyber-risk management capabilities. This enables organizations to focus on their core business goals and reduce unnecessary expenditures, while all risk management responsibilities are handled by ACaaS solutions.

Market Challenge: Lack of technological awareness is challenging the growth of the market. The rate of adoption and implementation of ACaaS globally has been low initially due to the lack of awareness about advanced systems among industries and organizations, especially in emerging economies. Thus, the lack of awareness of this technology hinders the implementation of this solution and, in turn, restricts the growth of the global market.

Market Segmentation

The access control as a service market report is segmented by type (managed service and hosted service) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). North America will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for access control as a service market in North America.

Vendor Landscape

The access control as a service market is fragmented, with the presence of many large multinational vendors. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The vendors are identified based on their revenue from software licensing; focus areas; services; and market dominance in terms of geographical presence, product portfolio, financials, and R&D. Several vendors have established a strong presence in the market. The market also has small-scale and niche players owing to the potential of the growing and untapped SME market, primarily in emerging economies. The potential to attain market leadership is driving the competition among vendors. Hence, the market is expected to witness an increase in M&A.

Some Companies Mentioned

ASSA ABLOY AB

Brivo Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Centrify Corp.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cloudastructure Inc.

Datawatch Systems Inc.

Dormakaba International Holding AG

Feenics Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

M3T Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Motorola Solutions Inc.

Okta Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Ping Identity Holding Corp.

SecureAuth Corp.

Thales Group

Vector Security Inc

Access Control as a Service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.24% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.63 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 21.92 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ASSA ABLOY AB, Brivo Inc., Broadcom Inc., Centrify Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Cloudastructure Inc., Datawatch Systems Inc., Dormakaba International Holding AG, Feenics Inc., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., M3T Corp., Microsoft Corp., Motorola Solutions Inc., Okta Inc., Oracle Corp., Ping Identity Holding Corp., SecureAuth Corp., Thales Group, and Vector Security Inc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Managed service - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Hosted service - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ASSA ABLOY AB

10.4 Brivo Inc.

10.5 Broadcom Inc.

10.6 Centrify Corp.

10.7 Datawatch Systems Inc.

10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

10.9 Microsoft Corp.

10.10 Motorola Solutions Inc.

10.11 Oracle Corp.

10.12 Vector Security Inc

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

