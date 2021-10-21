U.S. markets open in 3 hours 42 minutes

Access Control Market Worth USD 20.02 billion at 8.7% CAGR by 2027 Owing to Increasing Adoption of Cloud Computing Solutions in North America

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read

Key Companies Covered in Access Control Market Research Report Are Nedap N.V. (Netherlands), Genetec Inc. (Montreal, Canada), Honeywell International Inc (North Carolina, United States), Dots Info Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd., (Mumbai, India), Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH (New York, United States), KISI Inc. (Brooklyn, NY, United States), HID Global Corporation (Texas, United States), Matrix Comsec Pvt. Ltd. (Gujrat, India), Enterprise Systems Corporation (Texas, United States), Perco (Saint Petersburg, Russia), Identiv, Inc. (California, United States).

Pune, India, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global access control market size is expected to reach USD 20.02 billion by 2027 backed by the growing demand for cloud-based systems and the increasing popularity of mobile access control systems amongst enterprises. Fortune Business Insights in its latest report, titled, “Access Control Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Type (DAC, MAC, RBAC), By Application (Homeland Security, Commercial, Residential, and Industrial), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.”, observes that the market stood at USD 10.31 billion in 2019 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.7% between 2020 and 2027.

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020 to 2027

Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR

8.7%

2027 Value Projection

USD 20.02 Billion

Base Year

2019

Market Size in 2019

USD 10.31 Billion

Historical Data for

2016 to 2018

No. of Pages

180

Tables, Charts & Figures

103

Segments covered

Component; Type; Application; and Region

Growth Drivers

Enterprise Reliance on Cloud Centered Applications to Drive Cloud-Based Systems Demand

Growing Proliferation of Multifactor and Multimodal Authentication to Transform Access Control System’s Landscape

Increasing Demand for Mobile Access Control Systems to Propel Market Growth

Pitfalls & Challenges

High Initial Setup Cost to Hinder Market Growth


Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/access-control-market-104592

COVID-19 to Accelerate Demand for Multifactor Authentication System

The global IT industry has advanced its security approaches and capabilities to provide faster responses to data thefts. The COVID-19 pandemic has proved to be the catalyst for accelerating this growth as the growing concerns regarding cyberattacks and phishing attacks are driving the adoption of multifactor authentication systems amongst enterprises. This development is likely to favor the market growth during the forecast period.

Access control is an efficient method that guarantees total access of the company data to its users. It provides data security to the users that enables access to valuable information and resources to the designated people while preventing data theft. Moreover, it provides access control policies and security technology to protect confidential information such as customer data for an enterprise.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to announce partnerships, introduce new products, and collaborate to further contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Demand for Mobile Access Control Systems to Promote Growth

According to the survey by HID Global in 2019, around 54% of businesses are likely to shift to mobile access control systems by 2022. The growing adoption of smartphone and mobility devices is driving the organizations to introduce enterprise mobility access control solutions. These solutions provide increased productivity, reduced technology overhead, and saves cost and time. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of cloud-based systems amongst enterprises is expected to contribute to the global access control market during the forecast period.

SEGMENTATION

Homeland Segment Held 10.7% Market Share in 2019

The homeland segment, based on application, held a market share of about 10.7% in 2019 and is anticipated to experience significant growth during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as the growing demand for advanced access control systems to prevent thefts across residential places.

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/access-control-market-104592

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America to Remain at Forefront; Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Computing Solutions to Favor Growth

Among all the regions, North America is expected to remain dominant and hold the highest position in the global access control market during the forecast period. This dominance is attributable to the increasing adoption of cloud computing-based systems and the presence of established players that are developing advanced access control systems in the region between 2020 and 2027. North America stood at USD 3.81 billion in 2019.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to showcase significant growth backed by the growing adoption of smartphones and mobile computing devices in the region.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Merger and Acquisition by Eminent Companies to Expand Product Portfolio and Boost Sales Revenue

The global access control market is fragmented by the presence of major companies focusing on acquiring other small companies to develop advanced systems to cater to the growing demand from manufacturing and industries, military and defense, and oil & gas sector globally.

Industry Development:

  • February 2020 – ASSA ABLOY Group announced the acquisition of the United Kingdom-based solution provider, Biosite Systems Ltd. The acquisition is aimed at consolidating its position by providing innovative access control solutions to their customers.

Quick Buy- Access Control Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104592

Major Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Key Takeaways

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • PESTLE Analysis

    • Porter’s Five Force Analysis

    • Ecosystem Analysis

    • Global Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2019

  • Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

  • Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only)

    • Overview

      • Key Management

      • Headquarters etc

    • Offerings/Business Segments

    • Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

      • Employee Size

      • Key Financials

        • Past and Current Revenue

        • Gross Margin

        • Geographical Share

        • Business Segment Share

    • Recent Developments

  • Primary Interview Responses

  • Annexure / Appendix

    • Global Access Control Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027

      • By Component (Value)

        • Hardware

          • Authentication System

            • Biometric

            • Card Based

            • Touch Screen and Keypads

            • Door Contacts

            • Intruder Alarm System

          • Detection System

            • Motion Detector

            • Glass Break Detector

            • Door / Window Sensor

        • Software

        • Services

          • Training and Consulting

          • Installation and Integration

          • Maintenance and Support

      • By Access Control Type (Value)

        • Discretionary Access Control (DAC)

        • Mandatory Access Control (MAC)

        • Role-Based Access Control (RBAC)

      • By Application (Value)

        • Homeland Security

        • Commercial

        • Residential

        • Industrial

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • South America

        • Europe

        • Middle East & Africa

        • Asia Pacific

TOC Continued..

Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/access-control-market-104592

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Smart Parcel Locker Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Modular Parcel Locker, Cooling Lockers for Fresh Food, Postal Lockers, and Laundry Lockers), By Deployment (Indoor and Outdoor), By Application (Commercial Buildings, Condos and Apartments, Retail BOPIS, Universities & Colleges, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Telephony, Unified Messaging, Collaboration Platforms), By Delivery Model (Managed Services, and Hosted/ Cloud Services), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SME’s), By Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, IT-enabled Services (ITeS), Education, Retail and Consumer Goods), and Regional Forecast, 2021 – 2028

Managed Services Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Services (Voice Service, Non-Voice Service, and IT Managed Service), By Fucntion (Finance & Accounting (F & A), Marketing, Procurement, Supply Chain, Human Resource, and Information Technology (IT)), By End-user (Medical, Financial, Government, Audit & Consulting, Corporate, Telecom, and Insurance & Re-insurance), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Virtual Reality (VR) in Gaming Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Content), By Device (Mobile, Console/PC, and Standalone), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Platform, Solution & Services), By End-Use Industry (BFSI, Retail, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Sustainable Energy, Transportation, IT & Telecom, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd


Read Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-access-control-market-10428


