Access control reader market to grow by USD 809.26 million between 2022 and 2027; APAC to account for 31% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Access Control Reader Market by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis - 2023-2027 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The access control reader market is estimated to grow by USD 809.26 million between 2022 and 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. APAC will account for 31% of the market growth during the forecast period. North America is another key region accounting for significant market growth. The region is an early adopter of technologies. North America has a completely developed industrial framework and is technologically stable. The rapid rate of technology adoption and the overall maturity of various industries drive the growth of the regional market. In addition, the strong presence of key vendors and the increased demand for access control readers across government, commercial, transportation, and residential sectors fuel the growth of the access control reader market in North America.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Access Control Reader Market 2023-2027

Vendor Landscape

The access control reader market is fragmented with the presence of several regional and international players. The vendors in the market are competing with each other and are trying to get a greater market share. They are adopting growth strategies such as new product launches, strategic alliances, and mergers and acquisitions to increase their market shares. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Axis Communications AB - The company offers access control reader products such as A4020-E Reader, A4120-E Reader with Keypad, and Barcode Reader.

Bell System Telephones Ltd. - The company offers access control reader solutions such as CSP series.

Brivo Inc. - The company offers cloud based physical access control and video surveillance systems.

HID Global Corp. - The company offers access control reader products such as Signo Enrollment Reader, Proximity EntryProx, and Signo Reader 40.

Genetec Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc.

Remsdaq Ltd.

Salto Systems SL

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

sesamsec GmbH

Third Millennium Systems Ltd.

Vanderbilt International GmbH

WaveLynx Technologies Corp.

ZKTeco USA

Market Dynamics

Major Driver – The market is driven by rising cyberattacks, malware infections, and other frauds. The need for connected systems is increasing across data centers, enterprises, banks, financial institutions, retail stores, malls, hotels, and entertainment studios. This has resulted in an increase in the number of data thefts and cyberattacks. In addition, the growing adoption of wireless and IoT-based security systems in various applications and the rising demand for an interconnected system, coupled with rapid urbanization have increased the demand for access control readers across various sectors. All these factors are driving the growth of the market.

Key Trend – Growing innovations and implementations is identified as the key trend in the market. Technological advances as multifactor authentication systems are becoming increasingly popular among businesses. A multifactor authentication system requires a user to submit two kinds of identity, such as entering a PIN and swiping a card, to gain access. This provides a guarantee of security of both physical and digital credentials. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Major Challenge – Interoperability issues will challenge the growth of the market. End-users in the market must be able to communicate with one another and the access control systems to which they are connected to. However, the lack of industry standards makes it challenging for various systems to work together. This causes compatibility issues and also makes it challenging to customers combine goods from various manufacturers. Such challenges restrict the growth of the market.

Company Profiles

The access control reader market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Allied Universal, Anviz Global Inc., Atlas Copco AB, Axis Communications AB, Bell System Telephones Ltd., Brivo Inc., Genetec Inc., HID Global Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc., Nice SpA, Remsdaq Ltd., Salto Systems SL, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., sesamsec GmbH, Third Millennium Systems Ltd., Vanderbilt International GmbH, WaveLynx Technologies Corp., ZKTeco USA, and Zucchetti Axess Spa.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is classified into card-based readers, biometric readers, keypad readers, and multi-technology readers

By End-users, the market is classified into commercial, government, and residential.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Access Control Reader Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.6% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 809.26 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.88 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Allied Universal, Anviz Global Inc., Atlas Copco AB, Axis Communications AB, Bell System Telephones Ltd., Brivo Inc., Genetec Inc., HID Global Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc., Nice SpA, Remsdaq Ltd., Salto Systems SL, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., sesamsec GmbH, Third Millennium Systems Ltd., Vanderbilt International GmbH, WaveLynx Technologies Corp., ZKTeco USA, and Zucchetti Axess Spa Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

