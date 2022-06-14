'Access Health' Discusses New Technology to Help Early Lung Cancer Detection Episode sponsored in part by Intuitive, manufacturer of Ion Endoluminal System

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intuitive, a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and a pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery, will join Access Health® airing on Lifetime® Television on June 20 at 7:30 a.m. ET/PT to explore the company's new technology to aid early lung cancer detection. This informative episode will rebroadcast on Lifetime on June 28 at 7:30 a.m.

"We are pleased to work with Intuitive to highlight new developments on the road to detecting lung cancer, given our commitment to raising awareness of this burdensome disease," said Andrea Tromer, Senior Producer of Access Health. "We look forward to continuing to help patients and their families learn about technology and options for care."

This half-hour episode of Access Health explores Intuitive's minimally invasive robotic bronchoscopy technology, called the Ion endoluminal system. The episode tracks a patient from lung cancer detection through surgery, and includes insightful comments from an interventional pulmonologist.

"Intuitive aims to advance possibilities for minimally invasive care in the lung, and as a company dedicated to thoughtful innovation, we strive to improve patient outcomes," said Myriam Curet, MD, Intuitive's chief medical officer and spokesperson on the Access Health episode.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths and comprises 25 percent of all cancer deaths in the US. According to the American Lung association, every two and half minutes, someone in the United States is told that they have lung cancer. If it is caught before it spreads, the likelihood of surviving five years or more improves by more than 50 percent.

About Access Health:

Access Health® explores the latest developments in medicine, from common to rare diseases, through interviews with leading experts and compelling personal stories. Hosted by Ereka Vetrini and airing on Lifetime®, Access Health provides viewers with a front-row seat to discussions on health and wellness, while empowering patients to have meaningful conversations with their healthcare provider. Visit www.accesshealth.tv for more information.

About Intuitive

Intuitive, headquartered in Sunnyvale, Calif., is a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and a pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery. At Intuitive, our mission statement is we believe that minimally invasive care is life-enhancing care. Through ingenuity and intelligent technology, we expand the potential of physicians to heal without constraints. Intuitive brings more than two decades of leadership in robotic-assisted surgical technology and solutions to its offerings, and develops, manufactures and markets the da Vinci surgical system and the Ion endoluminal system.

