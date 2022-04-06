Access Recognized for Industry Leadership by KMWorld

Access Corp.

Company selected as one of the 2022 “100 Companies that Matter in Knowledge Management”

WOBURN, Mass., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access, the world’s largest privately-held integrated information management services provider, is pleased to announce it has been recognized as one of KMWorld’s 2022 “Companies that Matter in Knowledge Management”. The annual list acknowledges organizations that have developed innovative products and services to address customers’ changing needs over many years, as well as newer startups with creative approaches. All companies listed are recognized for providing value by helping organizations transform their information into insight. The full list can be viewed here: https://www.kmworld.com/Articles/Editorial/Features/KMWorld-100-Companies-That-Matter-in-Knowledge-Management-2022-150943.aspx

“While digital transformation was well underway more than two years ago, the trend accelerated rapidly when the pandemic hit. It’s true that the tumultuous business climate continues unabated, but smart, knowledge-driven organizations have been successfully seizing products and services that help them identify new opportunities, improve customer service, modernize operations, thwart fraudulent activity, make the right information available to staff members who need it, and, when possible, enhance decision making with real-time information,” said Tom Hogan, Group Publisher, KMWorld.

“Against that reality, KMWorld presents the KMWorld 100 for 2022, a list of inventive knowledge management companies whose offerings are targeted at helping organizations expand their use of information and knowledge and accelerate their growth,” he adds.

“It is an honor to be recognized as a leader in knowledge management,” said Ken Davis, Access CEO. “We are dedicated to exceeding our clients’ expectations every day by providing integrated information management solutions with the very best service. From strategic consultation and innovative digital transformation services, to physical records storage and management—we empower organizations to accelerate the process of becoming more efficient and compliant.” He adds that with the move towards remote and hybrid work environments, businesses are taking advantage of Access’ leading-edge technologies more than ever before to continually progress their information management and digital programs.



About Access:

Access is the largest privately-held records and information management services provider worldwide, with operations across the United States, Canada, Central America and South America. Access provides transformative services, expertise and technologies to make organizations more efficient and more compliant. Access helps companies manage and activate their critical business information through offsite storage and information governance services, scanning and digital transformation solutions, document management software and secure destruction services. Access has been named 12 times to the Inc. 5000, the ranking of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. For more information on Access, please visit AccessCorp.com .

About KMWorld:

With more than 25 years of market coverage experience serving both technology professionals and executive management, KMWorld is the premier resource for actionable advice and real direction on solutions and strategies in knowledge, content, document and information management today. From advanced news and trends analysis, to case studies and in-depth research, KMWorld guides more than 50,000 IT and business professionals at organizations across North America involved in the evaluation, recommendation, and purchase of enterprise technology products and services. We believe that successful businesses today rely on the careful balance of technology, process, and people. KMWorld delivers the market knowledge, process management skills and best practices to make that happen.

