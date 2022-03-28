Access Sensor Technologies Kicks Off NIH-Funded Grant With Colorado State University to Reduce Pollution Exposure in US Communities

Image

UPAS v2+

FORT COLLINS, Colo., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access Sensor Technologies has been awarded a multi-year grant from the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences to validate a new tool to understand how air pollution affects human health. Air pollution is a leading cause of disease in the U.S. and globally. Access Sensor Technologies, in collaboration with Colorado State University, developed a wearable air pollution monitor (the UPASv2+) to allow individuals, communities, and researchers to understand what's in the air they breathe. The instrument includes sensors that help understand where and when exposure to toxic pollutants occurs, in addition to where the pollution comes from (i.e., the source).

"Our health is directly influenced by our environment. We know that pollution exposure can trigger a vast number of short- and long-term health problems. This technology is designed to help both communities and at-risk individuals (e.g. asthmatics) understand the timing, location, and magnitude of risk. We cannot control what we do not measure." -Tom Reilly, CEO

As part of the project, the company is partnering with Sheryl Magzamen, Associate Professor in the Department of Environmental and Radiological Health Sciences. Dr. Magzamen studies environmental pollution exposure and respiratory health. The Magzamen group's previous research has investigated indoor air pollution, ambient air pollution and pesticide exposures.

"Our research team is committed to investigating exposures that impact environmental justice communities and providing actionable data for decision-making and policy to safeguard the health of community members. New, low-cost technologies for measuring exposure to ambient air pollution and other environmental hazards can help our work have greater impact. We hope the UPASv2+ validation and field campaigns will support research of greater scale and scope to facilitate positive change." - Dr. Magzamen

Through the Magzamen research group, initial deployments with the UPAS v2+ will be coordinated with the Central California Environmental Justice Network (CCEJN) to monitor exposures to harmful pollutants, including pesticides.

About Access Sensor Technologies: Access Sensor Technologies is located at the intersection of the environment and health. The company develops tools that shed light on environmental pollutant exposures. Its products have been used by researchers around the world appearing in peer-reviewed journals and in The New York Times.

