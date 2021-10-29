U.S. markets open in 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,561.50
    -26.00 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,549.00
    -64.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,615.50
    -149.25 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,289.70
    -5.40 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.10
    -0.71 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.10
    -23.50 (-1.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    -0.25 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1628
    -0.0057 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6150
    +0.0470 (+3.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.73
    +0.75 (+4.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3756
    -0.0038 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8870
    +0.3150 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,998.21
    -178.62 (-0.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,487.13
    +67.75 (+4.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.53
    -30.94 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

Accessible Solutions and CatMatt Provide Seniors with A New Way to Dine

·3 min read

COCOA, Fla., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accessible Solutions, Inc. (ASI) announced today that it is partnering with CatMatt, LLC to integrate the SeniorDine system within the industry-leading senior service software solution ServTracker.

ServTracker SeniorDine offers senior nutrition providers with a turnkey service delivery model that utilizes local restaurants to provide nutritious meals to seniors at a discounted rate. By using a combination of custom debit cards, congregate meal funding and/or community donations, senior service organizations can offer seniors the option to dine at their favorite participating restaurants, all tracked and managed by ServTracker.

"This ServTracker integration with SeniorDine aligns to our company philosophy of listening to our customers to help drive innovation and continued sector advancement in support of seniors," said Greg Prosser, President and CEO of Accessible Solutions, Inc. "SeniorDine offers a flexible and scalable service delivery model that can be used to answer some of the unique challenges within the sector in addition to bolstering service offerings for our customers and growing broader awareness through new community partnerships," Prosser added. "Our goal for this program is to offer our ServTracker customers with not only the operational tools needed to seamlessly manage a new program like SeniorDine, but also the assets needed to communicate the program to constituencies."

Benefits of ServTracker SeniorDine

  • Supports nutrition providers in building the technology infrastructure and capacity to expand dining services

  • Solution to efficiently manage all restaurant meal services and meal types: Congregate, Home Delivered or Grab-n-Go meals

  • Streamlines communications with clients

  • Simplifies data collection, reporting processes and restaurant invoicing

  • Saves time and reduces administrative labor related to duplicate data entry

  • Promotes successful contracting and implementation with restaurants with simplified technology

"We're honored and excited to be working with Accessible Solutions," said John Sansoucie, President of CatMatt, LLC. "Within the technology sector, developing integrations and partnerships like this one plays an integral role in success. When you can partner with an industry leader like Accessible Solutions and the ServTracker platform, that's a home run."

About Accessible Solutions, Inc. (ASI)

ASI are the developers of data management software solutions for senior service providers. For over 25 years, their flagship product ServTracker, has helped hundreds of service providers throughout North America. Their suite of cloud-based software applications and mobile apps provide a range of capabilities to automate operational processes making business management easier, more efficient, and less costly. ASI's vision is to be the market leader in providing software solutions that simplify the process of capturing, scheduling, delivering, and reporting of services for people serving people. Learn more at www.accessiblesolutions.com.

About CatMatt, LLC

Over the last 23 years, CatMatt has created custom software solutions satisfying a wide range of business needs. We understand how to craft the unique solutions that maintain your business logic in a rapidly changing environment. Our clients range from non-profit organizations who provide meals to the elderly and people in need, to auto auctions that process thousands of vehicles a month.
Learn more at www.catmatt.net.

Media Contact:
Jessica Gosa | Program Manager
e. 322536@email4pr.com
p. 321-306-2439

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accessible-solutions-and-catmatt-provide-seniors-with-a-new-way-to-dine-301411580.html

SOURCE Accessible Solutions, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple revenue misses expectations amid chip shortage

    Apple reported Q4 earnings missing analyst expectations on revenue.

  • Is The Metaverse Just Sci-Fi Hype Or Is It Truly The Next Big Thing?

    Major tech companies like Facebook, Microsoft and Nvidia are talking up the "metaverse" as the next generation of the internet.

  • Coca-Cola nears deal for controlling stake in BodyArmor - Bloomberg News

    Coca-Cola said it does not comment on rumors or speculation, while BodyArmor did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Coca-Cola bought a minority stake in BodyArmor in 2018, becoming the brand's second largest shareholder.

  • Here’s how Congress wants to combat early withdrawals from retirement accounts

    Americans’ retirement portfolios suffer from “leakage” every year, which is defined as early withdrawals from retirement accounts for reasons outside of retirement. Most retirement accounts require investors to be age 59 1/2 before they’re allowed to take penalty-free distributions, but hardships do happen, such as job loss, a disability or a death in the family. Distributions for non-emergencies, such as cashing out an account when switching jobs, however, could unnecessarily put an American’s future retirement in peril.

  • We may need to start thinking about Tesla at $3 trillion

    Remember that time Elon Musk briefly flirted with the idea of taking Tesla private, partly financed with money from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth war chest, and promptly landed in hot water with regulators?

  • Chevron Swings to a Profit on Higher Oil Prices. The Stock Is Rising.

    Chevron posts adjusted earnings in the third quarter of $2.96 a share, well above analysts' forecasts of $2.20.

  • Better Batteries Are the Key to Ford and GM’s EV Future

    There’s nothing standing in the way of the world’s auto makers and electric vehicle future except the batteries to power the cars—and they’re betting it’s a problem money can solve.

  • Facebook rebrands as Meta as it bets on the future of the metaverse

    Facebook is rebranding as Meta, as it points to its future as a metaverse company.

  • Texas firm creating 100-plus jobs in Dayton via CareSource partnership

    Hoards of new jobs are coming to downtown Dayton. Through its partnership with CareSource, Exela Technologies Inc. is creating 100 local jobs at a new Dayton office, with the potential for hundreds more. Irving, Texas-based Exela Technologies is a global business process automation leader.

  • Chevron posts highest profit in 8 years on surging oil, gas prices

    Chevron Corp on Friday posted its highest quarterly profit in eight years on surging oil and gas prices, higher output and a recovery in motor fuel demand that boosted refining margins. The strong results came a day after U.S. lawmakers grilled top executives of major oil companies over the industry's past dismissals of climate warming and for funding groups that oppose a shift from fossil fuels. Chevron's earnings reflect, in part, gains from higher demand after the industry's deep production cuts last year during the pandemic and production increases.

  • Microsoft is poised to once again overtake Apple’s market cap

    Following disappointing third-quarter results, and the company’s warnings about the next quarter, Apple shares fell by as much as 5% yesterday (Oct. 27). Its value dropped by more than $126 billion, leaving an opening for Microsoft to overtake its market cap. Apple has faced serious supply-chain problems, while Microsoft has cashed in on the pandemic-induced demand for cloud-based services—its stock has rallied 45% this year.

  • Roth IRA Contributions With No Job?

    Even if you don't have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA, using these unconventional income sources.

  • Exxon tells locked-out Texas refinery workers non-union employees get higher pay

    Exxon Mobil Corp on Thursday sent a message to hundreds of union workers locked out of their jobs at its Beaumont, Texas, refinery saying that pay is greater at non-union sites. The message comes about two weeks before the 585 locked-out workers begin voting on removing United Steelworkers (USW) union Local 13-243 from the 369,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery and adjoining lubricant oil plant. An official with the United Steelworkers union 13-243 had no immediate comment about the company message.

  • Ether hits record high at $4,400 as crypto surge continues

    Ether, the second-largest digital currency by market value — hit a record high Thursday night at $4,400. As of 10:30 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, ether (ETHUSD) had pulled back slightly, recently trading at $4,370, according to Kraken data. Ether, which runs on the Ethereum blockchain, has skyrocketed 55% over the past month, and is up about 476% year to date.

  • 50 Million IPhones Bring Apple Back to Second Among Phone Makers

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. reclaimed the second spot among global smartphone makers with 50.4 million iPhones shipped in the third quarter, according to IDC market data.Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?A Guide to G-20 Leaders and Why a Climate Deal Is So HardThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityThe Cupertino, California-based company improved by more than 20%

  • Google, Nike, Apple are some big brands that changed their names

    Take a look at some of the biggest companies that have undergone a brand change.

  • Cryptocurrency ether hits all time high of $4,400

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Ether, the world's second largest cryptocurrency, hit an all-time high on Friday, a little over a week after larger rival bitcoin set its own record. "It wouldn't surprise me if we go blasting through in European and U.S. trade," said Chris Weston, research head at Melbourne-based broker Pepperstone. Among the biggest recent movers in cryptocurrencies, however, is meme-based cryptocurrency shiba inu, whose price has rocketed about 160% this week, and is the world's eighth largest token.

  • Razer opens Southeast Asia HQ in Singapore; boosts hiring

    Razer has officially launched its new S$100 million Southeast Asia headquarters in Singapore, which is also home to a store and cafe.

  • Leaked Photo Shows Meta’s Planned Competitor to Apple Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc., the company formerly known as Facebook Inc., is developing a smartwatch with a front-facing camera and rounded screen, according to an image of the device found inside one of the tech giant’s iPhone apps.Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?A Guide to G-20 Leaders and Why a Climate Deal Is So HardThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of Ineq

  • Crypto-mining execs moving quickly to invest in Akron, improve city's electrical infrastructure

    Bit Mining is investing most of its money in Akron as China's ban on cryptocurrency mining and trading takes effect.