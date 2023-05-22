accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) shareholders have earned a 26% CAGR over the last three years

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 13% in the last quarter. In contrast, the return over three years has been impressive. Indeed, the share price is up a very strong 101% in that time. After a run like that some may not be surprised to see prices moderate. If the business can perform well for years to come, then the recent drop could be an opportunity.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During three years of share price growth, accesso Technology Group moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It is of course excellent to see how accesso Technology Group has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that accesso Technology Group has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 5.2% in the last twelve months. That certainly beats the loss of about 11% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand accesso Technology Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - accesso Technology Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

We will like accesso Technology Group better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

