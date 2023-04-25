Accesso Technology Group has "so much opportunity ahead" after acquisition
London, UK --News Direct-- Accesso Technology Group PLC
Accesso Technology Group PLC (AIM:ACSO, OTC:LOQPF) (AIM:ACSO, OTC:LOQPF) CEO Steve Brown speaks to Proactive after announcing the acquisition of Paradocs Mountain Software, a Canada-based ski software solutions provider.
Brown said that the acquisition is representative of the kind of deal he hopes to continues making, highlighting that Accesso will carefully consider any opportunities that present themselves. He adds that there is "so much opportunity ahead" following the announcement.
