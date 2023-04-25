U.S. markets open in 2 hours 55 minutes

Accesso Technology Group has "so much opportunity ahead" after acquisition

News Direct
·1 min read

London, UK --News Direct-- Accesso Technology Group PLC

Accesso Technology Group PLC (AIM:ACSO, OTC:LOQPF) (AIM:ACSO, OTC:LOQPF) CEO Steve Brown speaks to Proactive after announcing the acquisition of Paradocs Mountain Software, a Canada-based ski software solutions provider.

Brown said that the acquisition is representative of the kind of deal he hopes to continues making, highlighting that Accesso will carefully consider any opportunities that present themselves. He adds that there is "so much opportunity ahead" following the announcement.

Contact Details

Proactive UK Ltd

+44 20 7989 0813

uk@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/accesso-technology-group-has-so-much-opportunity-ahead-after-acquisition-898484604