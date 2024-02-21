As accessory dwelling units become more popular, will they get easier to build?

Teachers Ted and Genine Telepak are building a small second house, known as an accessory dwelling unit, next to their longtime Gilbert home.

The couple in their 60s might downsize and live in their square foot 700-square-foot ADU later on, but for now, it will be an office or home for Genine’s father.

“During COVID, we really started to minimalize our lives,” said Ted Telepak, who works at Arizona State University. “We have lived in our home for 32 years and want our family to be close to us. But our kids can’t afford a home near us.”

Genine Telepak said her father, who lives in California, had long been asking about finding a “small” house near them.

The couple found an Arizona developer specializing in ADUs, and their midcentury-style small home is on track to be done by the end of the month.

But it wasn’t an easy process getting zoning approval. Some Valley cities require casita-like homes not to be visible from the street, bar them from having full kitchens and insist they only go on lots an acre or bigger.

ADUs are gaining in popularity as affordable homes, but they aren’t easy to build in Arizona. Not all cities will approve them, and some neighbors fight them, concerned they will become short-term rentals and create parking and noise problems.

But housing advocates are big supporters of the small homes, and Arizona legislation has been introduced to make it easier to build them in most cities across the state.

“ADUs are a great solution to ease Arizona’s housing shortage,” said Mark Stapp, growth expert and director of the Master of Real Estate Development program at Arizona State University. “Zoning requirements are making them too tough to build in too many cities.”

Ted Telepak shows off the floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that reveal the backyard of their new ADU, Accessory Dwelling Unit, for his wife’s father at their Gilbert home Feb. 2, 2024.

Building small homes next to big ones

When working remotely became the norm in 2020, Zander Diamont and Jared Amzallag launched Minimal Living Concepts and started building ADUs across the Valley. The firm has developed 70 of the small homes, which range in size from 429 square feet to 1,600 square feet and cost an average of $150,000 to $418,000.

Story continues

“Most people don’t want to take on the hassle of hiring an architect, finding a contractor, dealing with complicated permitting issues, and dealing with so many entities,” said Diamont. “We geek out over the little things, so our customers don’t have to.”

Minimal Living is building the Telepaks' ADU.

Other builders are also developing ADUs. There’s no good tally of how many ADUs have gone up in Arizona, but the number is growing.

“There truly is a patchwork of legislation regulating ADUs across Arizona, and sometimes even within different neighborhoods in the same city,” he said.

Genine Telepak said it took “determination and grit” to get their ADU approved.

The process, the problems

It took the Telepaks a few years to get approval from their HOA and Gilbert for their ADU.

Phoenix legalized ADU development last November, which is already making it easier to build them in the city.

Arizona housing advocates have introduced legislation to spur more ADU development and allow municipalities to more easily approve zoning and construction of the small homes.

But the legislation has critics, who are raising concerns about parking and design standards with ADUs.

Other states, including California, Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, Oregon, Utah and Washington, have laws that make ADU development easier or legal in most cities and counties.

“As governments address the housing shortage, ADUs are one way to quickly increase inventory and help people provide affordable housing for adult children or aging parents — right in their own backyard,” said Diamont.

The Telepaks say they could move into the ADU later on, and one of their kids could move into their bigger home.

“I look at my kids and see apartment rents going up, and don’t know how people can afford the cost of homes,” said Ted Telepak. “I look at an ADU as a way of bringing extended family in and providing housing for them.”

Reach the reporter at catherine.reagor@arizonarepublic.com or 602-444-8040. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @CatherineReagor.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Will it get easier to build accessory dwelling units in Arizona?