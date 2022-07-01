U.S. markets close in 3 hours 14 minutes

Acclaimed Artist Derrick Adams Launches Derrick Adams Editions and FUNTIME UNICORN

·1 min read

LONDON, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Derrick Adams, the acclaimed New York-based artist, launched Derrick Adams Editions, an online platform offering unique artwork editions in his distinct visual style.

Derrick Adams, FUNTIME UNICORN, 2022 Installation view, Rockefeller Center, New York, Courtesy of Derrick Adams Editions Photography Satvik Bhati
Derrick Adams, FUNTIME UNICORN, 2022 Installation view, Rockefeller Center, New York, Courtesy of Derrick Adams Editions Photography Satvik Bhati

 

Bridging entrepreneurship and the fine arts sector, Derrick Adams Editions is pleased to present its first edition, FUNTIME UNICORN. It acts as a continuation of Adams' signature iconography and imagery of the Black Unicorn in Adams' iconic "Floaters" series, a collection of bold and vibrant portraits depicting Black people in various states of rest and play atop the popularized plastic pool float.

Created to be physically interacted with, the life-sized FUNTIME UNICORN is thematically and literally playful, an apt manifestation of Adams' belief that joy, love, and play experienced by Black people should be normalized and celebrated in popular culture.

With Adams' art already displayed in various galleries and museums, Derrick Adams Editions is an exciting new space for his artistic creations. Through the new editions business, Adams' intends to create an independent commercial platform and a direct channel to his audience, strengthening their exposure to diverse and innovative artwork.

Derrick Adams, speaking about the FUNTIME UNICORN launch, said:

"FUNTIME UNICORN is the ideal first launch for Derrick Adams Editions. I am always inspired by everyday people, and combining the Black Unicorn motif with the form of playground spring riders epitomizes my vision of Black joy and love. By visually or physical interacting with the work, the audience can recreate the ordinary yet pure and freeing experience."

The vibrant sculptural installations are now available on derrickadamseditions.com, as an edition of 30 with 10 Artist Proofs.

Derrick Adams (1970-) is a Baltimore-born, New York-based artist whose critically admired work spans painting, collage, sculpture, performance, video, and sound installations. His multidisciplinary works probe the influence of popular culture on self-image, the relationship between man and monument, and the African American experience in relation to art history. Alongside numerous solo exhibitions, Adams' work is in the permanent collections of institutions including the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Whitney Museum of American Art.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1852341/Derrick_Adams_Editions_1.jpg

