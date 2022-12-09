U.S. markets close in 2 hours 10 minutes

Acclaimed Central Coast Insurance Broker, Morris & Garritano, Celebrates Upcoming Irvine Office Opening

·2 min read

Trusted since 1885, California-based broker Morris & Garritano extends its decorated success and reputation into Orange County to serve the business community.

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Headquartered in California, Morris & Garritano boasts a longstanding legacy of more than 137 years as an independent, full-service insurance agency. With numerous awards and honors under their belt, M&G is routinely recognized for their superior service, culture, and advocacy.

Morris &amp; Garritano (PRNewsfoto/Morris &amp; Garritano Insurance Agency)
Morris & Garritano (PRNewsfoto/Morris & Garritano Insurance Agency)

Providing coverage for businesses of all sizes, M&G goes above and beyond offering personalized advocacy for their clients with assistance in employee benefits, workers' compensation, human resources, and compliance services.

Coming in January, the agency looks forward to the opening of their newest branch location in Irvine, CA.

Longtime Commercial Advisor and Regional Vice President of Southern California, Mark Anelli, will drive the growth of the new office. With his leadership, the team will continue to represent the agency's presence and services in the region while building relationships with clients and local businesses.

With this growth and development, businesses in Southern California will have increased access to the services and resources offered by M&G. As the agency experiences substantial growth beyond their San Luis Obispo headquarters, they've welcomed dozens of new employees in the state of California and beyond.

M&G is committed to development as a steadily growing yet nimble independent agency. They're equipped to remain at the forefront of brokerage, leveraging strong carrier partnerships and writing personalized policies. In a market such as this, the trusted service of M&G brings powerful advocacy to the region.

The team at M&G looks forward to their expanded ability to serve a greater capacity of businesses and community members. To see how they can protect and strengthen your operation, give their team a call today at (805) 543-6887 or learn more at morrisgarritano.com.

About Morris & Garritano: Founded in 1885, Morris & Garritano is a full-service insurance agency focusing on business insurance, workers' compensation, employee benefits, personal lines, surety, and life insurance. This includes services in the areas of loss control, compliance, claims management, and human resources.

Their mission is to be trusted advisors providing peace of mind through meaningful relationships and exceeding expectations for generations to come.

https://www.morrisgarritano.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acclaimed-central-coast-insurance-broker-morris--garritano-celebrates-upcoming-irvine-office-opening-301699496.html

SOURCE Morris & Garritano Insurance Agency

