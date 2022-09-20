U.S. markets open in 28 minutes

Acclaimed Orthopedic Provider Carrell Clinic to Implement Upgraid by Mend for Optimized Patient Recovery

·4 min read

The mend perioperative patient optimization platform for total joint arthroplasty will be available for patient enrollment in late Q4'22

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mend, a life sciences company operating at the intersection of nutripharma and digital behavioral health, announced today the acclaimed orthopedic provider Carrell Clinic, a Division of OrthoLoneStar, will be implementing Upgraid by Mend, a best in class perioperative patient optimization platform for total joint arthroplasty. The Carrell Clinic is one of the nation's leading orthopedic providers which is top ranked for the total joint program and aims to begin enrolling patients in late Q4'22 to raise the bar on patient care.

"We are very pleased to have Upgraid by Mend available at one of nation's premier total joint programs," said Eziah Syed, CEO of mend. "The Upgraid platform, which integrates mend's clinically proven nutripharma products with pre and a post-surgery remote digital health coaching program, drives clinically proven enhancements in outcomes, increased touchpoints with patients and enhanced experience."

The mend digital health coaching platform and clinical nutrition program shows improvements in clinical outcomes and extends the care delivery model beyond the hospital setting to home care for the patient. Set up as a SMS based and AI-enabled digital care platform, mend helps hospital systems to extend patient care beyond the hospital walls. Through the program, patients receive hands-on coaching, guidance, support and health monitoring by certified professionals. The remote monitoring will triage critical questions and minimize patient calls to the hospital through a team of registered nurses which frees up staff and resources to focus on the in-hospital service.

"We utilize only rigorously tested evidence-based capabilities in our patient care models," says Senior Orthopedic Surgeon of Carrell Clinic, Dr. Paul Peters. "The mend program is supported by strong science, checks a number of boxes and will allow us to enhance patient care and gather important data on outcomes."

Earlier this year, mend launched a line of targeted, evidence-based, clinical nutrition products along with the mend digital health coaching platform and is proud to have the Carrell Clinic incorporate the new Upgraid by Mend platform into their patient care protocols. As leaders in nutripharma, mend was founded on the premise that nutrition and prevention is the basis for holistic health, bringing nature and science together through nature-powered nutritional products and a digital platform to extend the patient care experience beyond the hospital to accelerate healing and healthy living daily.

For more information about mend, visit on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, or mend.me.

For more information about OrthoLoneStar, visit on Instagram, Facebook, or ortholonestar.com.

About mend™:

Mend is a life sciences company that is passionate about bringing the power of healing to people everywhere. Operating at the intersection of nutripharma and digital wellness, mend helps and enables people who want to repair, recover, and return to life faster and better. The mend nutripharma products are clinically proven, science backed, and recognized by the medical community to be effective in accelerating repair, recovery, and improving key risk factors contributing to chronic conditions. Integrated with one-on-one coaching powered by AI, the mend platform pushes the paradigm on digital wellness. Driven to improve societal health and bridge the gap between human health and human nature, mend works with leading hospitals and universities on developing evidence-based programs to enhance patient outcomes. Mend is the worlds' first whole-person, nutripharma powered platform used by elite soldiers, athletes, and professional teams, and is endorsed by many of the country's most respected doctors, surgeons, and health systems.

About OrthoLoneStar:

OrthoLoneStar is an integrated private practice group comprised of award-winning physicians with lengthy records of outstanding leadership and orthopedic expertise. The group provides orthopedic care to high-school, college, and professional sports programs across Texas. OrthoLoneStar has board certified fellowship trained specialists in every orthopedic program, including spine, sports medicine, trauma, pain, pediatric, and care for the entire musculoskeletal system. The practice has over 40 locations covering Dallas/North Texas, Austin/Central Texas, Houston/Southeast Texas, and Tyler/East Texas. For more information, please visit www.OrthoLoneStar.com.

For media inquiries, please contact Rebel Gail Communications
Stephanie Channell | Isabella Hudanich
344564@email4pr.com | 344564@email4pr.com | 212.675.8555

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acclaimed-orthopedic-provider-carrell-clinic-to-implement-upgraid-by-mend-for-optimized-patient-recovery-301627269.html

SOURCE Mend

