Acclaimed Orthopedic Provider Carrell Clinic to Implement Upgraid by Mend for Optimized Patient Recovery

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mend, a life sciences company operating at the intersection of nutripharma and digital behavioral health, announced today the acclaimed orthopedic provider Carrell Clinic, a Division of OrthoLoneStar, will be implementing Upgraid by Mend, a best in class perioperative patient optimization platform for total joint arthroplasty. The Carrell Clinic is one of the nation's leading orthopedic providers which is top ranked for the total joint program and aims to begin enrolling patients in late Q4'22 to raise the bar on patient care.

"We are very pleased to have Upgraid by Mend available at one of nation's premier total joint programs," said Eziah Syed, CEO of mend. "The Upgraid platform, which integrates mend's clinically proven nutripharma products with pre and a post-surgery remote digital health coaching program, drives clinically proven enhancements in outcomes, increased touchpoints with patients and enhanced experience."

The mend digital health coaching platform and clinical nutrition program shows improvements in clinical outcomes and extends the care delivery model beyond the hospital setting to home care for the patient. Set up as a SMS based and AI-enabled digital care platform, mend helps hospital systems to extend patient care beyond the hospital walls. Through the program, patients receive hands-on coaching, guidance, support and health monitoring by certified professionals. The remote monitoring will triage critical questions and minimize patient calls to the hospital through a team of registered nurses which frees up staff and resources to focus on the in-hospital service.

"We utilize only rigorously tested evidence-based capabilities in our patient care models," says Senior Orthopedic Surgeon of Carrell Clinic, Dr. Paul Peters. "The mend program is supported by strong science, checks a number of boxes and will allow us to enhance patient care and gather important data on outcomes."

Earlier this year, mend launched a line of targeted, evidence-based, clinical nutrition products along with the mend digital health coaching platform and is proud to have the Carrell Clinic incorporate the new Upgraid by Mend platform into their patient care protocols. As leaders in nutripharma, mend was founded on the premise that nutrition and prevention is the basis for holistic health, bringing nature and science together through nature-powered nutritional products and a digital platform to extend the patient care experience beyond the hospital to accelerate healing and healthy living daily.

