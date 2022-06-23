U.S. markets open in 5 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,750.50
    -12.25 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,321.00
    -150.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,563.00
    -2.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,682.80
    -8.60 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.75
    -1.44 (-1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.90
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.31
    -0.11 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0517
    -0.0052 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.62
    -0.57 (-1.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2180
    -0.0081 (-0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.6180
    -0.5220 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,563.75
    +371.85 (+1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.24
    +3.16 (+0.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,028.28
    -60.94 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,171.25
    +21.70 (+0.08%)
     

Acclime announces strategic expansion into India with acquisition of CIBC

·3 min read

HONG KONG, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Pacific's premier corporate services provider, Acclime, has announced its strategic expansion into India with the acquisition of leading corporate services consultancy, Concept International Business Consulting (CIBC).

Co-Founder and CEO of Acclime, Martin Crawford, said CIBC has a 12 year history specialising in regulatory compliance, market strategy, financial advisory, recruitment, and cultural adaptation.

Acclime Logo (PRNewsfoto/Acclime)
Acclime Logo (PRNewsfoto/Acclime)

"CIBC have been trusted advisors to more than 750 European and American companies, helping them navigate complex local markets to establish successful operations in India," Mr Crawford said.

"India is a key part of our growth plans and our merger with CIBC establishes a "beach-head" for Acclime, from which further expansion in the region will be possible – in terms of geographic coverage and the types of services we offer.

"It also provides CIBC's clients with access to Acclime's established operational network across the Asia Pacific, and permanent representation through our offices in the United Kingdom, Europe and the United States of America."

Mr Crawford said Acclime intends to be a major player in India and will actively assess opportunities to grow its pipeline of compliance and corporate services businesses.

CIBC was founded in 2009 and under the stewardship of Directors Sujay Sen Gupta, Yajna Prakash, Ritesh Dudeja and Saurabh Gupta, the company has grown into one of the most respected consulting companies in the country. CIBC currently employs 50 staff across two locations in India.

CIBC Chief Executive, Sujay Sen Gupta, said the merger is a significant endorsement of the company's professional skills and market leadership, and an exciting new chapter for its experienced team.

"We chose to merge with Acclime because of our shared values, complementary services, commitment to people, and the strength of the pan-Asian network they have built," Mr Sen Gupta said.

"We're excited to be able to provide our clients with access to Acclime's established network across Asia and the opportunity to provide market entry services, including M&A into Asia and also to expand our services to include far deeper accounting, financial and HR services than before."

CIBC will formally transition to the Acclime India brand on 25 August 2022. This merger was exclusively facilitated by Wodehouse Capital.

About Acclime

Acclime is the premier corporate services provider in Asia, operating in ten key Asian jurisdictions including mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Cambodia, Vietnam, Philippines, Indonesia, Australia, Thailand and Singapore. Acclime also has client representative offices in the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States of America. The company's vision is to reinvent the corporate services sector with innovative solutions that help corporate and private clients to advance their businesses and interests in difficult-to-navigate markets in emerging Asia. For further information, please visit www.acclime.com

About CIBC

Established in 2009, Concept International Business Consulting (CIBC) has a proud history of helping European, American & Australian companies navigate complex local markets to establish successful operations in India. Our service offering includes regulatory compliance, market strategy, financial advisory, recruitment and cultural adaptation, with operations in Gurugram & Mumbai. CIBC has recently merged with Acclime.

SOURCE Acclime

Recommended Stories

  • ‘A cold dark place’ — Michael Burry thinks the market has plenty of room to plunge. But he finally sees value in these 4 stocks

    Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.

  • Jim Rogers warns of the ‘worst bear market’ in his lifetime – these are the ‘least dangerous’ assets to own today

    Rogers knows a thing or two about making money in turbulent times.

  • Berkshire Hathaway buys 9.6 million more Occidental shares, raises stake to over 16%

    The purchases were made over the past week and cost about $529 million, Berkshire said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. Following the purchases, Berkshire now owns about 152.7 million Occidental shares worth about $8.52 billion based on Occidental stock's Wednesday close, which is down over 21% since it touched its year's high in May. However, Occidental's share prices are currently up over 90% this year, after more than doubling, as they benefited from Berkshire's purchases and rising oil prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Abby Joseph Cohen Says Era of Everything Going Up Is Over

    (Bloomberg) -- With fervor in markets receding, investors will need to critically focus on fundamentals and security selection to ride out the turbulence, Abby Joseph Cohen said.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recession Possible

  • Goldman Sachs: These 3 Stocks Have Over 40% Upside Despite Market Uncertainty

    The clouds are gathering on the global economic horizon. In a clear sign that the good times of easy money are well and truly over, last week three major central banks – the US Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, and the Swiss National Bank – all enacted interest rate increases. For the Federal Reserve, it was a 0.75% hike, the largest bump since 1994, in reaction to news that the year-over-year inflation rate had reached a 40+ year high of 8.6%. So, how can investors ride out this hostile env

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    With gasoline prices through the roof at record highs, inflation running at 40-year record levels, and last year’s bullish stock market turn down into a genuine bear, it’s no wonder that the financial and economic worlds are looking like reruns of ‘That 70s Show.’ Market watchers remember that the bad times of the late 70s and early 80s were tamed only when Fed Chair Paul Volker sparked a recession with near-20% interest rates – and for investors under 45, just take note that Q1 this year saw a

  • JPMorgan China Fund Ramps Up Bets on Tech as Bullish Calls Grow

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Asset Management is doubling down on China tech stocks after enduring a tumultuous selloff, betting that an easing of regulatory crackdowns and attractive valuations will pay off well. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapPowell Says Soft Land

  • Mars has secretly become bigger than Coca-Cola, and the reason might not have much to do with candy bars

    As it announced a CEO change, Mars revealed its sales have doubled over the last decade

  • Crude Oil’s Inflation Trade Is Unwinding, Credit Suisse Says

    (Bloomberg) -- This year’s standout inflation trade of backing commodities is coming under pressure on concern a recession will curb demand for raw materials.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recession PossibleThat’s th

  • Microsoft Stock: When to Buy if the Selloff Continues?

    Microsoft stock tops most of FAANG in performance and all of that group in profit margin. But does that make the stock a buy right now?

  • Dow Jones Up As Powell Gives This Recession Warning; Bitcoin Crumbles Again; 3 Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones rose despite a recession warning from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Bitcoin tumbled again. Apple stock rose after a bullish call.

  • Here’s how much the average working boomer has saved for retirement

    Three news items that say a lot about the retirement crisis facing Americans and what we can do about it—if we want to. The first is a survey of 1,000 working Americans conducted recently showing much, or little, they have saved for retirement. Less than half of those surveyed have saved $100,000: Not even close to enough to support a median income of around $40,000 a year in retirement.

  • Dow Jones Rallies; Tesla Stock Spikes As Elon Musk Issues This Warning; Bitcoin Bounces After Meltdown

    The Dow Jones rallied, with Apple stock a top performer. Tesla spiked as CEO Elon Musk confirmed layoffs and issued a warning. Bitcoin bounced.

  • Veteran strategist is betting the market will avoid a recession—and rally a whopping 40% by year-end

    Oppenheimer & Co. chief investment strategist predicts the market will not only avoid a recession but will rally 40% from where it currently stands.

  • Better Dividend Stock: IBM vs. AT&T

    These veteran companies have attractive dividend yields, yet both recently underwent business transformations.

  • Tesla Is a Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity, This Analyst Says. Why He’s Still a Bull.

    CFRA's Garrett Nelson compares the auto maker to Apple and Amazon in the 2010s, returning more than a 1,000%.

  • Polestar shares expected to debut Friday on Nasdaq after SPAC deal approved

    The closing of the business combination is seen taking place Thursday. Polestar shares are expected to begin trading on Friday on the Nasdaq under the symbol PSNY.

  • Why Tesla Shares Jumped Initially, Then Retreated Today

    Investors pushed the share price of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) up 4% this morning, likely after the electric vehicle (EV) stock made double-digit percentage gains yesterday following comments by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. It may have to do with Tesla's Shanghai factory. Reuters reported today that Tesla's Shanghai factory will suspend operations for two weeks as the EV company makes some upgrades to the factory.

  • Meet the ‘unluckiest’ stock market investor of modern times

    If you’re thinking of pulling your 401(k) out of the stock market, or you’re too terrified to invest more, you need to meet my friend Betty Badluck. Poor old Betty has had the worst luck of any stock market investor you’ve ever met. In the last 40 years she has invested in the stock market just six times.

  • Upstart Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    The artificial intelligence (AI) lender Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has been a wildly divisive stock, with lots of investors fully buying into the company's story and enormous market opportunity, while others are more skeptical. Upstart has developed algorithmic loan underwriting models that it believes can assess the credit worthiness of borrowers better than traditional underwriting scoring methods such as Fair Isaac's FICO scoring. Upstart currently originates personal and auto loans through a number of lending partners and has ambitions to apply its technology to other loan categories.