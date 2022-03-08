U.S. markets open in 8 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,185.25
    -13.25 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,661.00
    -121.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,268.00
    -52.75 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,946.10
    -4.40 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.36
    +1.96 (+1.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,995.00
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    25.74
    +0.02 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0862
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    36.45
    +4.47 (+13.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3113
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4500
    +0.1410 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,349.55
    +266.70 (+0.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    859.40
    +7.79 (+0.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.48
    -27.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,890.31
    -331.10 (-1.31%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Steve Biggar of Argus Research share stocks that may benefit from rate hikes Wed., March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

Acclime completes the doubling of its presence in Malaysia with the integration of HMC Corporate Services

·2 min read

HONG KONG, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclime, the premier corporate services provider in Asia, is delighted to announce today that HMC Corporate Services in Malaysia has completed its integration with the Acclime group of companies. HMC Corporate Services is now fully rebranded as Acclime. This move brings the headcount of Acclime in Malaysia to 80, doubling the size of Acclime's business in the important Malaysian market.

Acclime Logo (PRNewsfoto/Acclime)
Acclime Logo (PRNewsfoto/Acclime)

HMC Corporate Services has a long history of specialising in corporate secretarial and advisory consultancy at a board level, and servicing a diversified client base ranging from public listed companies and MNCs to local SMEs and start-ups. Ms Wong Youn Kim, the Director of HMC has joined Acclime as a Director, working closely with Henry Ng, Managing Director of Acclime Malaysia, and henceforth, HMC will trade under the Acclime brand. HMC's 40 talented professionals will continue working closely with IPO sponsors and larger audit firms in Malaysia on the full range of corporate services offered by the Acclime group.

"Malaysia is one of the world's most competitive markets, with China being its largest trading partner. Acclime has supported FDI clients expanding to Malaysia by providing outsourced licensing, governance and accounting solutions. With the acquisition of HMC, we can greatly strengthen our services and support for large international clients and clients listed on Bursa Malaysia," Martin Crawford, co-founder and CEO of Acclime remarked.

Henry Ng commented "Combining the Acclime and HMC teams gives us a total headcount of 80 full-time employees servicing more than 3,000 clients, bringing Acclime into the top tier of corporate service providers in Malaysia. We look forward to working together to combine our knowledge and resources to better serve a wider range of clients with a greater range of professional services."

Acclime's expansion in Malaysia continues its active growth as the Asia specialist in providing compliance and corporate services throughout the region. Acclime's service provision now covers 10 territories across Asia-Pacific, with client support centres in the US, UK and Netherlands. Acclime boasts local corporate services expertise in 20 offices in Asia, with a total headcount of over 700.

About Acclime

Acclime, the premier corporate services provider in Asia, helps corporate and private clients to advance their businesses and interests in difficult-to-navigate markets in emerging Asia. The company's vision is to reinvent the corporate services sector with innovative solutions that are seamlessly delivered to the highest global standards.

For further information, please visit www.acclime.com.

SOURCE Acclime

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and PayPal Are Falling

    Shares of several banks and financial stocks fell today, as investors brace for a recession that is looking more and more like a possibility considering the rising price of oil and high levels of inflation. Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) had fallen nearly 5.7% as of 2:57 p.m. ET today, while shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) traded roughly 5.4% lower. Prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, inflation had already been growing at a fast pace and many analysts and investors expected the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, multiple times this year to combat that inflation.

  • Morgan Stanley and Citi Strategists See Equities Storm Forming

    (Bloomberg) -- As equity markets sink around the world, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc. strategists say a perfect storm looks to be gathering.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near $123 as Chance of Russian Ban Spurs Crisis Fears“Downside risk remains m

  • Why Amazon Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock tumbled today on some very curious news: Analyst company J.P. Morgan released a note (reported on TheFly.com) that named Amazon the bank's "top internet idea." Amazon stock fell 4% through 12:30 p.m. ET. According to J.P. Morgan's note, the Department of Commerce estimated that fourth-quarter e-commerce sales in the United States were only $257.6 billion, which was below J.P. Morgan's own prediction of $270 billion -- which sounds like bad news, and may have spooked investors.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Just Crashed

    Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock tumbled in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq Monday after three separate Wall Street analysts all suddenly cut their price targets on the cybersecurity specialist. As of 3 p.m. ET, CrowdStrike stock is down 5.5%. In swift succession, first Morgan Stanley cut CrowdStrike to $180 a share, then RBC Capital Markets cut to $250, and then Stifel Nicolaus cut its target, too, likewise to $250.

  • Buffett’s Fortune Is Back in World’s Top 5 Amid Rare 2022 Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett is back among the richest five people in the world amid steep drops in tech stocks that are eroding the wealth of Silicon Valley executives.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Threat to Cut Europe Gas Roils MarketsChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will Continue

  • Google in talks to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant: Report

    Mandiant shares jumped on Monday on news that Google is reportedly interested in buying the cybersecurity firm. Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick explains.

  • Market strategists discuss if the current environment is a buying opportunity

    Upholdings Portfolio Manager Robert Cantwell and Scott Clemons, Brown Brothers Harriman Chief Investment Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss expected market volatility amid geopolitical tensions and Fed interest rate hikes, spiking oil prices and energy market unrests, companies benefiting and hurt by market behaviors.

  • Why Carnival's Shares Dropped 9.9% on Monday

    Cruise line stocks had a rough start to the week as investors pondered the war between Russia and Ukraine and the economic fallout. Carnival (NYSE: CCL) closed the day down 9.9%, its low for the day.  What happened to cruise lines today  The biggest reason for today's move was oil prices climbing because Russia's supply is more uncertain than ever.

  • 'We are definitely not buyers of the dip at this point,' says UBS strategist

    Buy dips in the stock market on the Russia-Ukraine war at your own risk, warns this top strategist.

  • Russian rouble sinks in offshore trade as bids evaporate

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's rouble fell sharply in thin trading on Monday to a fresh record low, with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble has lost nearly 50% of its value against the greenback since the start of the year, with losses sharply accelerating since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, a move that sparked sweeping sanctions from various governments across the world. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble weakened as far as 160 to the dollar, or more than 22%, and was recently traded at 145, down 14.5% on the day.

  • Why Shopify's Shares Slid 28% in February

    The e-commerce platform for entrepreneurs warned of a slowdown in 2022, even as it ramps up spending on its infrastructure.

  • Palantir stock jumps after Morgan Stanley upgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discusses one ticker that's trending today: Palantir.

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Earned Bullish Reports During Downturn

    With semiconductor stocks in the doldrums, Wall Street analysts are going bargain-hunting. Susquehanna Financial Group analyst Christopher Rolland on Monday pounded the table for several semiconductor stocks following the brokerage firm's annual tech conference last week. In a note to clients, Rolland increased his price targets on two chip stocks and reiterated buy ratings on five others.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Electric vehicles (EVs) could account for roughly half of all auto sales by 2030, but not every EV stock will be a winner.

  • Gazprom Is Said to Make $1.3 Billion Debt Payment in Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Some holders of a $1.3 billion Gazprom PJSC bond due Monday said they were fully repaid in dollars, two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin gave issuers the option of paying back foreign-currency debt in rubles.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Threat to Cut Europe Gas Roils MarketsChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study

  • Steve Wozniak calls Bitcoin ‘pure-gold mathematics’ and the reason shows why crypto could be here to stay

    Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak isn't into other cryptocurrencies and NFTs, telling Insider they might be "ripoffs."

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • Why Rivian Stock Fell Again Today

    Shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), an electric vehicle (EV) maker, slid again today as investors grew increasingly concerned about the company's rising vehicle prices. For some context, Rivian told customers last week that the prices of its vehicles were going to increase as the cost of materials has gone up. News that the company was going to raise prices -- by as much as 20% for some model configurations -- sent Rivian's share price reeling.

  • Moderna Erases $52 Billion in Value as Rout Deepens to 50%

    (Bloomberg) -- Moderna Inc.’s shares have dropped 50% this year as investors pulled back from Covid-19 healthcare stocks and staged a broader rotation out of growth names.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Threat to Cut Europe Gas Roils MarketsChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will Continu

  • Market strategist on buying the dip: ‘Be patient as opposed to early’

    UBS Head of Equity Derivatives Research Stuart Kaiser joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss whether investors should buy the dip amid the Russia-Ukraine war.