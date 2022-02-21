U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.26
    +0.19 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,895.30
    -4.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    -0.17 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1364
    +0.0037 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3618
    +0.0026 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9800
    +0.0050 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,078.70
    -567.42 (-1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    896.98
    -39.81 (-4.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.62
    -23.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,894.10
    -227.97 (-0.84%)
     

Acclime consolidates its growing presence in China with the rebranding of LehmanBrown International

·2 min read

HONG KONG, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclime, the premier corporate services provider in Asia, is pleased to announce today that LehmanBrown International Accountants in China has completed its integration with the Acclime group of companies. Following the acquisition by Acclime late last year, LehmanBrown International Accountants has now fully rebranded as part of Acclime China. This move brings Acclime's headcount in China to over 200, and over 700 across the whole group.

Acclime Logo (PRNewsfoto/Acclime)
Acclime Logo (PRNewsfoto/Acclime)

Founded more than 20 years ago by Russell Brown OBE, LehmanBrown International Accountants has an enviable reputation for assisting foreign organisations from a wide range of industries and sectors enter the China market. The company offers a full suite of incorporation and ongoing corporate compliance, accounting, and tax services which support, consolidate, and expand the corporate services already offered by Acclime China.

Acclime Group is pleased to announce that both Russell Brown and Zhou Han Brown have become full Partners in the Acclime group. Russell Brown will additionally take on the role of Vice Chairman of the Acclime Group and will join the Board Audit Committee.

"At Acclime, we aspire to become Asia's premier corporate services firm, elevating the standards of corporate governance everywhere we operate. The addition of the LehmanBrown team to Acclime China adds significantly to the breadth and depth of expertise in corporate services across China, while maintaining our commitment to personalised client care," said Martin Crawford, CEO and Founder of Acclime Group. "We look forward to introducing LehmanBrown's corporate clients to our regional expertise in Greater China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia and the Philippines," he added.

"We are excited and delighted to become an integral part of a large international team with established resources across Acclime's network," Russell Brown said. "We are confident we can provide even greater value to our existing clients, through a broader array of services supported with a technology platform that will enhance the way we deliver service."

LehmanBrown will now trade under the Acclime brand and the LehmanBrown teams have co-located with the Acclime teams in Beijing, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong. Currently Acclime China has offices in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Hong Kong.

About Acclime

Acclime, the premier corporate services provider in Asia, helps corporate and private clients to advance their businesses and interests in difficult-to-navigate markets in emerging Asia. The company's vision is to reinvent the corporate services sector with innovative solutions that are seamlessly delivered to the highest global standards.

For further information, please visit china.acclime.com

SOURCE Acclime

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Biden-Putin Summit News Eases Ukraine Invasion Fears

    Futures turned higher as a tentative Biden-Putin summit eased fears of a Ukraine invasion. Apple leads 5 stocks that don't suck.

  • U.S. Futures Rise on Proposed Biden-Putin Summit: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures rose and Asian stocks pared losses Monday as traders evaluated the possibility of a summit on Ukraine between President Joe Biden and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.Most Read from BloombergPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterBiden, Putin Agree In Principle to France’s Summit ProposalU.S. Warns That Russia May Targ

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for the stock market, oil and other assets

    Fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are keeping investors on edge. President Joe Biden on Friday said he believed Russian leader Vladimir Putin had made up his mind to invade in coming days but that until he does there was still scope for diplomacy. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken are set to meet in the week ahead if an invasion doesn’t occur beforehand.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Continues Its Buying Spree

    Ark purchased 694,584 shares or Roku, worth $78.1 million as of Friday's close; 82,488 shares of Zoom, worth $10.5 million; 40,384 shares of Sea, worth $5.2 million; and 65,057 shares of Roblox worth $3.2 million. Roku is the No. 3 holding in Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF , and Zoom is No. 4.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • 3 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Regardless of how the metaverse comes about, this trio of stocks should reward investors for years to come.

  • Oil, Gold Cede Gains After Biden, Putin Accept Summit Proposal

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil gave up early gains in Asia, along with gold, after France said that the U.S. and Russian presidents agreed to a summit meeting over Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterBiden, Putin Agree In Principle to France’s Summit ProposalU.S. Warns That Russia May Target Multiple Cities in UkraineWest Texas Int

  • Should You Consider Taking Profits From Your Alibaba (BABA) Shares?

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Global Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly gross return of 7.08% was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, versus the MSCI All-Country World Index (the “Index”)’s return of 6.67% for the […]

  • GM Discreetly Abandons Its In-House Amazon

    General Motors is doing its big spring cleaning sooner than expected. The Detroit giant, which no doubt wants to avoid being distracted in the coming months when it delivers the Cadillac Lyriq -- its competitor to Tesla's Model Y and Ford's Mustang Mach-E -- has decided to empty his drawers right now. The automotive group has decided to disconnect this app, which allowed owners of GM vehicles (Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick) to order and pay for goods and services while driving.

  • Investing $20,000 in These 5 Stocks Could Give You $6,000 in Annual Income

    Dividend stocks provide an excellent way to put your money to work -- especially with certain stocks. Investing $20,000 in each of these five stocks could give you roughly $6,000 in annual income. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) offers them both.

  • Exclusive-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

    (Reuters) -Donald Trump's new social media venture, Truth Social, appears set to launch in Apple's App Store on Monday, according to posts from an executive on a test version viewed by Reuters, potentially marking the return of the former president to social media on the U.S. Presidents Day holiday. In a series of posts late on Friday, a verified account for the network's chief product officer, listed as Billy B., answered questions on the app from people invited to use it during its test phase. "We're currently set for release in the Apple App store for Monday Feb. 21," the executive responded.

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX Wants to Split Its Shares

    Is SpaceX a victim of its own success? The stock price was at $560 per SpaceX share at the time. According to a report from CNBC, SpaceX is proposing to its privatel-held shareholders to split their shares in a 10-for-1 ratio.

  • Great Traders Are Born in Bear Markets: Here Are 5 Keys to Follow

    There is an old market saying that everyone is a genius in a bull market. When the market is in a strong uptrend, then throwing money at random stocks can be a very effective strategy. It doesn't take much skill or wisdom when everything is running higher.

  • Housing prices and interest rates ‘aren’t going back down,’ expert says

    Mortgage rates surged to the highest level in two years, leaving homebuyers on high alert as further increases loom.

  • Is the stock market open for Presidents Day? And here are other market holidays in 2022

    U.S. financial markets will be closed Monday for Presidents Day. Here are other days the stock market will be closed in 2022

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heska Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Coke, Walmart, and 8 More Companies That Boosted Their Stock Dividends This Week

    It was a busy week for dividends: Coke, Walmart, Cisco, and several other companies said they were raising their shareholder payouts.

  • Biden, Putin Agree In Principle to France’s Summit Proposal

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have accepted in principle a French proposal for a diplomatic summit, France said, potentially offering fresh hope for a peaceful solution to pull Russia and Ukraine back from the brink of war.Most Read from BloombergPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterBiden, Putin Agree In Pr

  • Here's Warren Buffett's Favorite Metaverse Stock by Far

    The legendary investor might not be talking about the metaverse. But he already has a way to profit from it.