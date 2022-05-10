Acclivis awarded Internet Service Provider licence in Indonesia

SINGAPORE, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclivis Technologies and Solutions ("Acclivis"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong listed CITIC Telecom International Holdings (1883:HK), today announced that it has secured an Internet Service Provider (ISP) licence in Indonesia.

Through this licence, Acclivis will offer carrier-neutral internet connectivity to the OTTs, large enterprises and MNCs in the country. The internet service provided will be branded as "Pacific Internet" to differentiate and strengthen brand awareness and recall.

Strategically, this licence will strengthen Acclivis' foothold in Indonesia, providing enterprise customers with dedicated local support and the full suite of ICT solutions covering internet access, Cloud and Workplace Solutions to support enterprise needs. The licence will also enhance Pacific Internet's existing ISP coverage in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, offering improved network connectivity from its wholly owned mesh network connecting all four regional markets.

Mr. Marcus Cheng, CEO of Acclivis said: "The Indonesian ICT market is the largest in Southeast Asia and poised to grow further over the next few years with the prioritization of its digital economy as an area of growth. Since the pandemic, there has been a surge in demand for communications and connectivity as enterprises moved their business models online. Securing an ISP licence at this point adds strong competitive advantage to Acclivis and enables us to offer the full suite of ICT services to our customers in a more cost-effective manner."

About Acclivis Technologies and Solutions

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Singapore, Acclivis is the leading technology services provider in Asia Pacific offering a comprehensive suite of technology capabilities in Cloud, Connectivity and the Future of Workplace. Together with its proven technology and delivery expertise and valued ecosystem of partners, Acclivis helps private and public organisations embark on their digital transformation and unlock the future of Smart Cities.

Acclivis is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

