ACCOINTING.com Joins The Chamber of Digital Commerce

ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2022 / ACCOINTING.com has joined the Chamber of Digital Commerce as an Industry Member to improve its relationship and proximity with the US crypto market. The Chamber of Digital Commerce currently has over 150 members, represented by some of the largest industries in the cryptocurrency world. With the idea of helping provide insights and feedback to a prominent and well-established institution on crypto taxation, ACCOINTING.com enters the CDC to pursue being a voice for cryptocurrency holders in the tax and regulatory space.

About Accointing.com

Accointing.com provides tracking, consolidation, tax, and compliance solutions for crypto investors. Accointing.com has over 60k tax reports downloaded across six different countries including the U.S. In addition, Accointing.com has 170k users across the whole world logging in to their accounts daily due to their best-in-class tracking solutions.

About the Chamber of Digital Commerce

The Chamber of Digital Commerce, founded in 2014, is an advocacy group and the world's leading trade association for the blockchain and digital asset industry. The Chamber has a dedicated team of blockchain experts who are a key resource to policymakers and work hand in hand on regulatory matters with them. Through its various working groups, the Chamber's team and its members regularly meet to discuss key issues affecting the industry and solutions that are presented to the key policymakers.

Why the Chamber?

Accointing.com is committed to delivering the best and most accurate solution that meets all regulatory requirements. By joining the Chamber, Accointing.com will ensure to remain in the best position to quickly adapt to any new developments in the industry.

In addition, our community will now have a voice with our regulators as we are in a critical time for digital asset legislation. Through our membership in the Chamber, Accointing.com will ensure that our users are represented in discussions relevant to the industry.

