ACCOINTING.com Partners with DeafTax

ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2022 / In its effort to make cryptocurrency accessible in every aspect of the crypto space, ACCOINTING.com has partnered up with DeafTax, the leading Deaf-owned U.S. financial services firm with professional tax preparers who are Deaf and using American Sign Language. DeafTax handles hundreds of clients every year and with the growth of cryptocurrency awareness, the deaf community has become more and more engaged in bitcoin and other types of virtual assets. With regulations and taxation updates, ACCOINTING.com and DeafTax join forces in order to guarantee that the Deaf Commumity has full access to the crypto market and all related financial services, including fully compliant crypto tax reports.

About DeafTax

DeafTax is an online financial services firm based in the US with Deaf tax preparers and staff located across the country. DeafTax.com's mission is to empower Deaf people to reach financial success, and proper tax preparation is an important part of this mission. DeafTax has a full range of tax and bookkeeping services for individuals of all income levels and financial profiles. DeafTax prepares hundreds of tax returns a year, and a growing number of these returns require the calculation and processing of crypto gains and losses.

About ACCOINTING.com

ACCOINTING.com allows crypto users to easily track their portfolios and to consider taxable events for the future in order to optimize their taxes. At the end of the tax year, when the taxpayer is ready to prepare the tax returns they simply print out their crypto tax reports and give them to their tax preparer. To get started, the users simply connect their wallets and exchanges via API or wallet addresses, select their tax method, and define the type of tax depot they'd like to use. Many of the ACCOINTING.com tools are free for a limited amount of time - and there is only a nominal charge for printing out the final yearly tax reports.

Story continues

The Partnership

ACCOINTING.com wants to help the crypto community in their quest to properly monitor their crypto investments and to be in full compliance with tax requirements. The crypto community includes the deaf community which is why this partnership is so important to ACCOINTING.com. The Deaf Community in the USA is made up of 11 million individuals, who need full access to the whole portfolio of financial instruments and services. As part of the partnership, users of DeafTax and ACCOINTING.com will get a discount at the time of purchase of their tax reports. See the video below to learn more.

Media Contacts:

Company Name / Brand Name: ACCOINTING.com

Contact Person: Peter Johnson

Contact Person Title: Head of Business Development

City, Country: Zug, Switzerland

Company E-mail**: peter@accointing.com

Website: www.accointing.com

Socials (if any): @accointing in all social media platforms

SOURCE: Accointing





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/684999/ACCOINTINGcom-Partners-with-DeafTax



