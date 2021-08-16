Accolade Partners Seeks $175M to Support Second Crypto Venture

BeInCrypto –

Traditional asset manager Accolade launches its second crypto fund. According to the firm, their initial crypto portfolio is performing better than their non-crypto funds.

Accolade Partners is known for their involvement in traditional venture and growth equity funds. Recently, however, the firm began its own dedicated pool of funds for crypto investments.

The plan is to raise $175 million for their offshoot, Accolade Partners Blockchain II LP, which is the name of their second fund reserve. Accolade intends for the fund to invest in around 10 different crypto venture funds, according to firm partner Atul Rustgi.

