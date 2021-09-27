U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,464.25
    +18.50 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,835.00
    +161.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,380.25
    +61.50 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,257.80
    +13.80 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.17
    +1.19 (+1.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.20
    +6.50 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    22.64
    +0.21 (+0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1727
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    +0.0500 (+3.55%)
     

  • Vix

    17.75
    -0.88 (-4.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3676
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6510
    -0.0340 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,232.15
    +1,943.73 (+4.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,103.89
    +0.83 (+0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.48
    -26.87 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,289.79
    +40.98 (+0.14%)
     

Accommodating Over 1 Million Servers, World's Largest HUAWEI CLOUD Data Center Comes into Service in Gui'an

·3 min read

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 9, 2021, Gui'an HUAWEI CLOUD Data Center phase 1 came into service. It is the largest HUAWEI CLOUD data center in the world, with an operational capacity of over 1 million servers, functioning as a major enabling facility for HUAWEI CLOUD, Huawei BP&IT, and consumer cloud services.

Construction of the data center (located in Gui'an New District, Guizhou Province) began in August 2017. It is one of the two main HUAWEI CLOUD data centers in China (with a total area of 101.4 hectares). The phase 1 construction area is approximately 480,000 square meters, and divided into three subareas. All 51 buildings in phase 1 have been completed, with nine being used as the data center facility and the rest as auxiliary facilities.

Gui'an HUAWEI CLOUD Data Center was designed with green and intelligent technologies, making it environment-friendly, smart, and reliable. Its power usage effectiveness (PUE) is only 1.12, which leads the industry. Estimates indicate that during full-load operations, the data center can save 1.10 billion kWh of electric power and reduce 810,000 tons of carbon emissions each year, which is equivalent to planting 35,670,000 trees each year.

Gui'an Huawei Cloud Data Center will also serve as Huawei's global IT engineer base and employee training base, with approximately 600 to 800 IT engineers providing support and services. On average, 10,000 people will join the campus each year for comprehensive practical training and internships.

In Guizhou, HUAWEI CLOUD has helped over 800 local enterprises achieve digital transformation, and is currently comprehensively collaborating with Guizhou-Cloud Big Data on cloud computing in government affairs. Through construction of "a uniform cloud, network, and platform", HUAWEI CLOUD is using big data to comprehensively improve government governance capabilities. In the province, 1438 data resources from 62 provincial departments have been migrated to the cloud, 546 highly demanded government and livelihood services have been brought online, covering all the approval services from the provincial, municipal, and county governments. This means that a basic digital governance system has been established.

Currently, HUAWEI CLOUD has deployed five major data centers in China. Specifically, Gui'an data center and Ulanqab data center are deployed in the south and north of China, respectively, with the others deployed in the Jingjinji Metropolitan Region, the Yangtze Delta, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay area. The layout of the HUAWEI CLOUD cold, warm, and hot services is determined by latency requirements. Cold services are mainly deployed in low-cost areas, warm services are deployed in relatively low-cost areas along the coast, and hot services are deployed close to users.

HUAWEI CLOUD has rolled out over 220 cloud services and over 210 solutions, attracted over 20,000 partners and over 1.8 million developers, launched over 4500 applications in the Marketplace, and obtained over 90 global security compliance certifications. It has also launched cloud data centers in Singapore, Chile, Brazil, Mexico, and Peru, working with partners to provide services in 45 availability zones across 23 regions worldwide. In the Market Share: IT Services, Worldwide 2020 report issued by Gartner in April 2021, Huawei's ranking in the IaaS market rose to No. 2 in China and No. 5 in the world. HUAWEI CLOUD has been chosen by over 10 city intelligent twins, over 600 e-Government clouds in China, over 30 national ministries and commissions, over 220 financial customers, over 300 SAP cloud customers, over 30 top automobile manufacturers, and 80% of the top 50 Internet enterprises in China.

SOURCE Huawei

Recommended Stories

  • China roundup: Meng Wanzhou's release and Huawei's future

    Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch’s China roundup, a digest of recent events shaping the Chinese tech landscape and what they mean to people in the rest of the world. On Friday, Huawei's chief financial executive Meng Wanzhou was released from house arrest in Vancouver after reaching a breakthrough deal with the U.S. Justice Department. Chinese startups that announced major funding rounds this week include Momenta, a Daimler-backed autonomous driving startup, Nreal, an augmented reality company, and Hai Robotics, a warehouse robotics maker.

  • China Power Crunch Is Next Economic Shock Beyond Evergrande

    (Bloomberg) -- China may be diving head first into a power supply shock that could hit Asia’s largest economy hard just as the Evergrande crisis sends shockwaves through its financial system. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingThe crackdown on power

  • Chinese Pig Prices Are No Longer Flying High

    After two years of soaring pork prices, China now faces the opposite problem: a depressed market for the staple.

  • Elon Musk Takes Part in China Event Led by Xi Cooperation Pledge

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk spoke at the opening of China’s World Internet Conference, reassuring Beijing about his company’s commitment to invest and expand in the country against a backdrop of unprecedented economic turbulence.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin Referendum C

  • Google to slash amount it keeps from sales on its cloud marketplace- CNBC

    The Google Cloud Platform is cutting its percentage revenue share to 3% from 20%, CNBC said, citing a person familiar with the matter. Earlier this year, Google cut the service fee it charges developers on its app store by half on the first $1 million they earn in revenue in a year.

  • Apple's 2021 iPad drops to $299 at Amazon

    Apple's 2021 iPad is down to $299 at Amazon, making the entry-level tablet a significantly better deal.

  • Brent Crude Racing Toward $80 A Barrel

    Refineries in the United States were turning to Iraqi and Canadian oil to replace Gulf crude. As a result of the resurgence in India’s crude imports, the country’s imports of crude reached their highest level in three months

  • New iPad mini owners report 'jelly scrolling' problems

    Some iPad mini buyers report the new tablet has 'jelly scrolling' problems, but it's not clear what the cause might be.

  • In a Troubled U.S.-China Relationship, Moments of Pragmatism Emerge

    Deal for Huawei executive’s release follows other actions suggesting a willingness on both sides to grab at green shoots.

  • Why Biden vaccine mandate provides ‘cover’ for corporate America

    Many private sector employers are quietly waiting for President Biden’s vaccine mandate to take effect.

  • U.S. Soybean Meal Export Hub Damage May Take Months to Fix

    (Bloomberg) -- Shipments from a U.S. West Coast terminal that handles almost 20% of the nation’s soybean meal exports have been curbed while damage from a crane collapse earlier this month is repaired, marking the latest setback to global trade flows. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin Referendum Could Dete

  • Get an epic deal on a UHD monitor during the Samsung Discover event

    Upgrade your computer or gaming set up with a killer deal on Samsung's customer-favorite UHD monitor.

  • 2 Top Stocks That Are Cash Cows

    To put it plainly, I like companies that produce strong cash flows. What's left over is free cash flow. Companies that generate prodigious amounts can reward shareholders with dividends and share buybacks.

  • What to expect in Windows 11: Former Microsoft PM Kevin Stratvert on the new upgrade

    Come on, how much has really changed in Windows 11 vs. Windows 10? To paraphrase a certain Spinal Tap guitarist, is it really worthy of taking it up to eleven? Kevin Stratvert hears that question all the time, and based on his experience so far, his answer is yes. Stratvert is a former Microsoft program manager who left the company to focus full-time on his work as a YouTube creator, producing how-to videos about software and services from Microsoft and others. Stratvert joins us this week on th

  • Tesla drivers can now request Full Self Driving beta tests

    Tesla has enabled a button that lets you request Full Self Driving betas, although you'll have to show that you're a good driver before you get access.

  • Huawei CFO leaves Canada after U.S. agreement on fraud charges, detained Canadians head home

    (Reuters) -Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou flew home to China on Friday after reaching an agreement with U.S. prosecutors to end the bank fraud case against her, relieving a point of tension between China and the United States. Within hours of the news of the deal, two Canadians who were arrested shortly after Meng was taken into custody in December 2018 were released from Chinese jails and were on their way back to Canada. The deal also opens U.S. President Joe Biden to criticism from China hawks in Washington who argue his administration is capitulating to China and one of its top companies at the center of a global technology rivalry between the two countries.

  • BP says nearly a third of its UK fuel stations running on empty

    BRIGHTON, England (Reuters) -BP said nearly a third of its British petrol stations had run out of the two main grades of fuel on Sunday as panic buying forced the government to suspend competition laws and allow firms to work together to ease shortages. Lines of vehicles formed at petrol stations for a third day running as motorists waited, some for hours, to fill up with fuel after oil firms reported a lack of drivers was causing transport problems from refineries to forecourts. Some operators have had to ration supplies and others to close gas stations.

  • ICYMI: Everything you need to know about the iPhone 13

    Engadget's tech reviews this week include the iPhone 13 lineup, the Apple iPad mini and the new Dell XPS 15 with an OLED display.

  • How to Stop Being Bored with a Standard 50mm Lens

    The 50mm lens falls into one of two camps. Some photographers subscribe to it they're going to church. They listen to its every word and receive joy similar to being with a passionate community. Other photographers think the 50mm lens is also like church. But instead, they're the folks who end up sleeping during the sermon until someone gently lets them know that they're snoring. Those people will keep a 50mm lens around just because they might need one. And in the past few years, I've found way

  • Logistics Operators Raise Pay, Enlist Robots to Meet Holiday Demand

    Warehouse operators are throwing every tool they can at increasingly urgent efforts to hire seasonal workers as they brace for an expected flood of holiday goods amid competition for scarce labor from deep-pocketed rivals.