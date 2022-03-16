U.S. markets close in 4 hours 22 minutes

Accomplished Economic Development Leader Elected to Concurrent Technologies Corporation Board of Directors

Concurrent Technologies Corporation
·2 min read

Linda Thomson Brings Decades of Economic Development Leadership Experience

Linda R. Thomson

Linda R. Thomson
Linda R. Thomson

Johnstown, PA, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) Board of Directors has elected Linda R. Thomson as its newest board member.

For nearly 22 years, Ms. Thomson has served as president and CEO of Johnstown Area Regional Industries (JARI), a robust economic development organization with services extending into Cambria and Somerset counties. She leads the team in services such as financing, site selection, business retention and recruitment, procurement technical assistance, small business technical assistance, and workforce development. Her many professional achievements include being recognized as “Economic Developer of the Year” by the Pennsylvania Economic Development Association. Thomson is active in local and regional nonprofit and charitable organizations as well as in her field, where she has served as the first president of the PA Economic Development Institute, past president of the PA Economic Development Association, past director of the Northeastern Economic Development Association, and member of the International Economic Development Council. She also engages with senior state and federal employees as well elected officials at all levels of government.

“We are fortunate to have Ms. Thomson’s expertise on the CTC board,” said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC President and CEO. “She is a very successful leader who continually demonstrates her commitment to the region through her many professional and personal endeavors. We welcome her knowledge and passion for cultivating successful businesses through her engagement with the public sector, which will complement our outstanding Board of Directors.”

The other CTC Board of Directors members are: The Honorable Jeffrey K. Harris, Board Chair; Dale M. Mosier, Board Vice Chair; Dawn R. Eilenberger; Robert J. Eyer; Retired U.S. Army Major General Camille M. Nichols; Daniel T. Perkins; Retired U.S. Air Force Major General John F. Phillips; Sean P. Roche; Edward J. Sheehan, Jr.; Gary C. Slack; and Retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Joseph Yakovac.

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. CTC collaborates with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, to leverage research, development, test and evaluation work to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions. To best serve our clients’ needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. We deliver robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information about CTC, visit www.ctc.com.

Attachment

CONTACT: Mary Bevan Concurrent Technologies Corporation 814-269-2490 bevanm@ctc.com


