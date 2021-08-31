U.S. markets open in 31 minutes

Accomplished ESG/Human Rights Litigator Joining Innovative Firm

·3 min read

<p>Awista Ayazi joins Fields PLLC Law Firm</p>

WASHINGTON, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fields PLLC law firm announced today that Awista Ayazi has joined the firm as Of Counsel.

Ayazi is a skilled and strategic litigator focused on international law and human rights. She has extensive experience in both large law firms and nonprofit organizations relating to remedying human rights violations and other ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) issues. Ayazi's recent experiences include supporting Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Inc. to investigate human rights violations in Afghanistan.

She obtained her Master of Laws in International Law-Human Rights from Oxford Brookes University in England. During her time there, Ayazi was awarded Best Oral Advocate in the U.K. in the Phillip C. Jessup International Law Moot Court Competition, which involved 645 law schools from 95 countries. Ayazi then earned her law degree from Georgetown University Law Center in 2013.

Ayazi will strengthen the firm's ESG practice. ESG is an umbrella term that encompasses human rights infringements, consumer protection, anti-terrorism act cases, corruption, and environmental justice cases. Although the term has only recently gained popularity, the litigators at Fields PLLC have decades of experience in this space.

Richard Fields, the founder of the firm, is well-known in the complex litigation world and was an early pioneer in the field of litigation finance. He has created an innovative firm that strategically assembles litigation teams based on case needs and lines up the financing for large contingency matters. He also has world-class experience in negotiating settlements in large, complex litigation, and managing challenging multi-national investigations. The firm's clients include state Attorneys General and federally recognized Native American Tribal Nations, along with victims of terrorism, human rights abuses, and consumer and financial fraud.

"We are excited to have Awista join our firm," said Fields. "Awista's experience will benefit not only our growing list of public clients, but also our private clients that are seeking justice for a broad array of environmental, social justice, and governance issues." Fields added: "The enhanced regulatory framework arising from the global financial crisis of 2008, increased enforcement activity, the changing ethical, consumer and societal attitudes to these issues, and a growing awareness of the systemic and financial consequences of these abuses have amplified the need for lawyers to 'fight for justice' for those who often cannot fight costly legal battles on their own."

Fields PLLC takes an innovative litigation approach that includes extraordinary diligence in client and case selection; a global network of highly trained investigators; a roster of world-class litigation firms with whom to partner; early selection of experts, economists, and other professionals; a focus on economics at the outset of the litigation; and the use of artificial intelligence tools to analyze digital information.

Contact:

Richard Fields
Fields PLLC
(833) 382-9816
317767@email4pr.com
http://www.fieldslawpllc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accomplished-esghuman-rights-litigator-joining-innovative-firm-301365937.html

SOURCE Fields PLLC

