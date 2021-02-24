U.S. markets open in 2 hours 30 minutes

Accor SA to Host Earnings Call

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2021 / Accor SA (OTC PINK:ACCYY) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Second Half Earnings call to be held on February 24, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit
https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/73611

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/631367/Accor-SA-to-Host-Earnings-Call

  • Horta-Osorio Caps Lloyds Tenure With Profit Beat, Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- Lloyds Banking Group Plc beat forecasts with a pretax profit of 792 million pounds ($1.1 billion) in its fourth quarter, helped by a buoyant housing market and government support for its borrowers.Britain’s biggest mortgage lender also announced a dividend 0.57 pence per share, marking the end of a year without payouts to protect lending during the pandemic. In a sign that Covid-19 continues to ravage the economy, Lloyds set aside 4.2 billion pounds over the year for loans that could default, although this is below its previous forecast.“Significant uncertainties remain, specifically relating to the coronavirus pandemic and the speed and efficacy of the vaccination programme in the U.K. and around the world,” Chief Executive Officer Antonio Horta-Osorio said on Wednesday, in his final months at the bank before he joins Credit Suisse Group AG as chairman.London-listed shares rose as much as 4.5% in early trading and were 2% higher at 9:48 a.m.Analysts at Citigroup Inc. said the bank had produced “very good results and the 2021 outcome statement is also slightly better than anticipated.”Loans PlansLloyds has lent 12 billion pounds to businesses through state-backed support programs during the pandemic. The bank is in talks with the government and other lenders to set common standards for collecting these debts once repayments come due later this year, Horta-Osorio said on a call with reporters.The bank joins rivals NatWest Group Plc and Barclays Plc in setting aside less than forecast for souring loans in the final three months of the year, while cautioning that the outlook was uncertain for the recovering British economy, which has suffered its worst recession in three centuries. U.K. mortgages, which represent two-thirds of Lloyds’ lending, continued to grow as customers reassessed their homes in the pandemic and the government offered tax breaks on sales.The pace of vaccinations is faster than the bank initially expected, Chief Financial Officer William Chalmers told reporters. Chalmers will step up to be interim CEO until Horta-Osorio’s permanent replacement, HSBC Holdings Plc’s wealth head Charlie Nunn, takes the role on Aug. 16.Horta-Osorio is departing after a decade in charge, having pushed Lloyds into wealth management and insurance to diversify revenue. The overhaul during his tenure enabled the U.K. government to exit its holding in the bank, which it bailed out in the 2008 crisis.“We are leaving a much better bank than I joined,” he said. In the past year, Horta-Osorio has overseen a better-than-expected 4% reduction in costs after scrapping bonuses, restarting layoffs and reducing real estate spending. His own pay was 22% lower than a year ago at 3.4 million pounds.Lloyds plans to cut its office space by about a fifth by 2023, after making similar reductions over the past three years, since most staff wish to work from home at least some of the time in future.The bank also set out targets for 2021, including:Net interest margin to be in excess of 240 basis pointsOperating costs to reduce further to about 7.5 billion poundsStatutory return on tangible equity of between 5% and 7%Risk-weighted assets to be broadly stableIntention to resume “progressive and sustainable” ordinary dividend policy(Updates with executive comments, share price, analyst reaction from fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stellantis Deciding Whether to Close U.K. Plant After Brexit

    (Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV will decide in the coming days whether to close a car factory in the U.K. that has been in limbo since last year due to Brexit-related uncertainty.The automaker is weighing three options for the plant in Ellesmere Port, England, according to people familiar with the matter. It either will invest in making a new version of the Vauxhall and Opel Astra compact car there, build a different model at the facility, or shut it down, said the people, who asked not to be identified because no decision has been made.The site employing about 1,000 workers has emerged as an early test case for the U.K.’s carmaking prospects after the Brexit trade deal reached in late December. Stellantis Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares froze investment in the factory earlier in the year due to uncertainty about Britain’s future trading relationship with the European Union. While a crisis was avoided, the CEO has raised concerns about additional costs and bureaucracy, as well as Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s 2030 ban of combustion-engine cars.“You put your investment close to the market where you sell the highest volume,” Tavares said in January. Given that, he asked rhetorically: “What is left for the U.K.?”Stellantis may announce a decision as soon as Wednesday evening after meeting on the matter, according to a spokesman, who declined to comment further. The company also formed from the merger of PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler makes commercial vehicles at a factory in Luton, England. That plant’s future is secure, the people said.After the U.K.’s passenger-vehicle production plunged to a 36-year low last year, automakers now face more onerous customs procedures and requirements to source higher portions of components locally to avoid tariffs. There’s scarce battery production in the country now, and Stellantis already has a 5 billion-euro ($6.1 billion) project to make them in France and Germany with oil giant Total SE.“If you look at it from a pure logistic perspective or from a paperwork perspective, perhaps it’s better to put it in continental Europe,” Tavares said last month, referring to the company’s EV investments. “It depends also on the U.K. government’s willingness to protect some kind of automotive industry in its own country.”(Updates to add reference to possible timing of announcement in the fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin: Elon Musk loses world's richest title as Tesla falters

    The Tesla chief's wealth has taken a hit as investors sour on Bitcoin and the electric carmaker.

  • Tesla Sinks Below the Price at Which It Entered S&P 500 Index

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shares wiped out their year-to-date gains Tuesday and briefly traded below the level where they were when the electric-carmaker entered the S&P 500 Index in December.The stock dropped as much as 13% to $619 in New York, its biggest intraday decline since Sept. 8, before paring much of the loss to close down 2.2%. The stock was down 31% from its Jan. 25 record intraday high at its lowest point on Tuesday.Tesla’s early-week decline amid a wider market selloff was fueled in part by Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s comments over the weekend that the prices of Bitcoin and smaller rival Ether “do seem high.”“Tesla is an EV play entering the golden age of EVs and there is a lingering worry that the Bitcoin sideshow could overshadow the overall EV growth story playing out for Tesla in 2021 and beyond,” Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives wrote in a note to clients.The concerns over the value of the cryptocurrency helped erase some of Bitcoin’s gains, which had rocketed to new highs after Tesla announced two weeks ago it added $1.5 billion in the cryptocurrency to its balance sheet. Bitcoin fell as much as 18% to $45,000 Tuesday.However, there are other recent factors that may also be taking the shine off Tesla’s valuation. The company’s decision to stop taking orders for the lowest-priced version of its Model Y electric SUV, as reported by Electrek earlier this week, may also be dampening investor enthusiasm, Ives said. “Tesla stopping sales of its lowest price Model Y coupled by continued price cuts have led to Street demand concerns as the bears come out of hibernation mode,” Ives added.In addition, a continuous stream of EV development news from traditional automakers such as General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co., as they prepare to go all in on the electrification race, has emphasized that Tesla isn’t the only way to get exposure to the upcoming transformation in the auto sector.Smaller electric-vehicle stocks, which typically take their daily trading cues from Tesla, also dropped sharply Tuesday.(Updates stock move in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: 'Perfect trips' - Venezuela ships jet fuel to Iran in exchange for gasoline - sources

    Venezuela is shipping jet fuel to Iran in return for vital gasoline imports for the South American nation as part of a swap deal agreed by the two state-run oil firms, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Iran has ramped up assistance to Venezuela since last year as the United States tightened sanctions on both countries, hitting oil exports by state-run firms Petroleos de Venezuela and National Iranian oil Company (NIOC). Iran has sent flotillas of state-operated tankers carrying gasoline and feedstock for motor fuel to Venezuela, as well as equipment and spare parts to help the once-prosperous OPEC nation restart its dilapidated refineries.

  • Bitcoin Poised for Further Losses After Two-Day Plunge Wipes Out More Than $100B

    Even after a price plunge of more than $10,000 over the past couple days, analysts see further selling ahead.

  • China's central bank joins cross-border digital currency pilot

    China's central bank will join a project looking at using central bank digital currencies (CBDC) for cross-border payments, the Bank of International Settlements said on Tuesday. CBDCs are like banknotes or coins, and give holders a direct claim on the central bank, potentially leapfrogging commercial banks. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has its own domestic CBDC project, the e-CNY, one of the most advanced initiatives of its kind in the world, in which real-life trials took place in several major cities.

  • Natural Gas Is Driving Decarbonization In India

    India is on course to become the world’s largest energy consumer, and Prime Minister Modi is now making natural gas the centerpiece of the nation’s energy plans

  • Oil Falls After Industry Report Shows Surprise U.S. Supply Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined in New York after an industry report showed U.S. crude stockpiles rose last week amid a spate of refinery outages from the country’s recent cold snap.The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute was said to report a 1.03 million-barrel build in domestic oil inventories, compared to expectations for a decline. At the same time, U.S. drillers have already restored about 80% of crude production in parts of Texas following the polar blast.“People have been counting on continuous drawdowns, so there will be these surprise builds on occasion,” said Phil Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures LLC in Chicago. Technical indicators were also showing a pullback in benchmark crude prices was overdue after they jumped 18% this month. The rally has been supported by production cuts from Saudi Arabia and an improving outlook for demand. The futures curve continues to reflect tightening supplies, with Brent’s nearest contracts trading at a premium to later ones in a bullish pattern known as backwardation. The market is pricing in a strong short-term deficit, as oil stockpile declines continue at a rate of 2 million barrels a day to 3 million barrels a day, according to Vitol Group.Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and Russia will once again head into an OPEC+ meeting with differing opinions about adding more crude to the market, potentially pressuring the recent rally. Saudi Arabia is calling for caution while Moscow appears to favor a supply hike. The group will meet March 4 to discuss whether to provide more crude to the market in April.“It’s unmistakable that we’ll see some increase, but how much we get” is still uncertain, said Bill O’Grady, executive vice president at Confluence Investment Management in St. Louis. “The Saudis like this price level a lot, because it’s high enough where they generate good levels of income but low enough to where they don’t anticipate a huge pickup in U.S. production.”Crude production from the Texas portion of the Permian Basin has rebounded significantly to around 2.9 million barrels a day, from just 600,000 to 700,000 exactly a week ago, according to Bert Gilbert, head of North American business development at oil-data analytics startup OilX. Typically, the area produces roughly 3.5 million barrels a day.“This recovery is largely due to a return of electricity to the region,” Gilbert said.The API report showed stockpiles grew at the nation’s largest storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, and gasoline inventories also rose. The U.S. government will report its storage figures on Wednesday.Other energy infrastructure impacted by the U.S. deep freeze is also in the process of restarting. Plains All American Pipeline LP plans to restore normal operations at 16 oil pipelines after notifying users last week of a force majeure, according to a person familiar with the matter, while at least eight refineries in Texas were trying to restart as of early Tuesday, with varying degrees of success.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Stocks Roar Back After Powell’s Reassurance: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The S&P 500 Index erased a drop to end the day higher after reassuring comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on inflation and the outlook for growth spurred traders to buy the dip.The benchmark stock gauge closed 0.1% higher after declining as much as 1.8% amid a rout in technology shares on concern the high-flying stocks had become overvalued. The Nasdaq 100 ended just slightly lower, mostly erasing a loss that reached 3.5% after Powell signaled the Federal Reserve was nowhere close to pulling back on its support for the economy. Airlines, lodging companies and cyclical shares set to benefit from the end of pandemic lockdowns outperformed.So-called growth shares are having their worst month against value counterparts in more than two decades as vaccination campaigns gather pace and bond yields hover near a one-year high. Bets on faster growth have pushed the gap between 5- and 30-year yields to the highest level in more than six years.As Powell reassured investors on stimulus, he voiced expectations for a return to more normal, improved activity later this year and said that higher bond yields reflected economic optimism, not inflation fears. That helped fuel a return of the buy-the-dip mentality that has limited equity drawdows in recent months, with investors betting on a global economic recovery spurred by vaccines and U.S. spending.“There was something in there for everyone today,” Leo Grohowski, chief investment officer at BNY Mellon Wealth Management, said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “Powell did recognize medium-term improvement in the economy but I think laid to rest some percolating inflation fears.”Elsewhere, stocks in Asia were mostly higher as European shares slumped. Bitcoin tumbled below $50,000 after a bout of volatility highlighted lingering doubts about the durability of the token’s rally.Some key events to watch this week:EIA crude oil inventory report is out Wednesday.Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 will meet virtually Friday. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will be among the attendees.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 Index rose 0.1% as of 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.4%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.1%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index was little changed.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%.The euro fell 0.1% to $1.215.The British pound rose 0.4% to $1.4114.The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 105.27 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.36%.Germany’s 10-year yield jumped two basis points to -0.32%.Britain’s 10-year yield rose four basis points to 0.72%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $62.03 a barrel.Gold fell 0.2% to $1,805.81 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lucid Motors confirms SPAC deal: CCIV stock down 25%

    Lucid Motors and blank check company Churchill Capital IV (CCIV) confirmed a merger deal to take the California-based EV company public. Shares of Churchill Capital were down around 25% at 10:45 A.M Eastern time.

  • Huawei Debuts $2,800 Phone After Barely Growing Sales in 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. took the wraps off a high-end foldable smartphone to try and stake out a place in the fast-expanding category, revealing that revenue and profit barely grew in 2020 at the height of Trump-era sanctions.China’s largest technology company is trying to keep its shrinking mobile gadgets business alive despite dwindling expectations that Washington will roll back its curbs anytime soon. On Monday, it introduced the 17,999-yuan ($2,800) Mate X2 that unfolds into an 8-inch (203mm) screen powered by Huawei’s own 5G Kirin 9000 chip.Once the world’s biggest smartphone maker, Huawei was forced to dig into a dwindling store of chips after Washington cut it off from American technology and key suppliers like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Yet billionaire founder Ren Zhengfei has vowed to keep its smartphone business, dismissing reports of a potential sale. The company is now focusing on serving enterprise clients to offset the lost business.“We managed marginal growth both in sales and profit,” Ken Hu, the company’s current rotating chairman, told the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai Tuesday. “We’ll work with partners on how to apply Huawei products in their businesses. Through these partnerships, we are not only hoping Huawei can develop a number of solutions from zero, but also duplicating these solutions in scale.”Read more: Huawei’s Quarterly Revenue Growth Slows, Hit by U.S. SanctionsHuawei has been running phone production at close to minimum capacity to preserve its existing cache of components and prolong the life-cycle of its devices, spurring product shortages at retailers across the country, according to people familiar with the matter.The Mate X2 will go on sale in China on Feb. 25, priced at 18,999 yuan for a beefier version with 512 gigabytes of storage. It’ll run a version of Google’s Android tailored for China, which lacks the U.S. company’s core apps and commercial features, but can be updated to Huawei’s own Harmony operating system in April.“We have prepared enough capacity for Mate X2, the capacity is growing on daily basis,” Richard Yu, chief executive of Huawei’s consumer electronics unit, said at a launch event in Shanghai on Monday.Yu said Monday that more of the company’s top-tier phones will be powered by its in-house software rather than Android in future.Read more: Huawei’s Founder Vows To Keep Making Smartphones in Biden EraHuawei found itself thrust into the heart of U.S.-Chinese tensions in 2019 after the White House labeled it a national security threat and later imposed a series of trading restrictions. Those curbs curtailed its growth and forced the company to sell off its low-end Honor devices arm last year.Ren has urged the new U.S. administration to adopt an “open policy” toward Huawei, which in turn would benefit its American suppliers. But Biden’s nominee for Commerce secretary, Gina Raimondo, said during her Senate confirmation process she knew of “no reason” why Trump-era curbs shouldn’t continue.Huawei’s smartphone shipments dived 42% in the last three months of 2020 while its biggest competitors Samsung Electronics Co., Apple Inc. and Xiaomi Corp. all gained market share, according to researcher IDC.Read more: Samsung’s $1,999 Fold 2 Rectifies Major Foldable Phone FoiblesFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lucid Motors' SPAC skids as $56 billion valuation sparks bubble concerns

    Shares of Churchill Capital IV Corp fell more than 40% on Tuesday, as its merger with electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors sparked concerns about the real worth of the company which has yet to start regular production. The share slump followed weeks of speculation about the deal that had pushed the stock of Churchill Capital IV, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), up more than 500%. Still, even after the slide, Churchill Capital IV's stock price implied a $56 billion market capitalization for Lucid once the deal closes, making it one of the highest valued vehicle makers in the world, and marking a hefty premium to the price at which the Lucid agreed to merge with Churchill Capital IV.

  • Don't ignore "lockdown fatigue", UK watchdog tells finance bosses

    Staff at financial firms in Britain are suffering from "lockdown fatigue" and their bosses are not always making sure all employees can speak up freely about their problems, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Monday. Many staff at financial companies have been working from home since Britain went into its first lockdown in March last year to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. One year on, the challenges have evolved from adapting to working remotely to dealing with mental health issues, said David Blunt, the FCA's head of conduct specialists.

  • Yellen and Powell Wary of Financial Froth While They Push Stimulus

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell appear wary of signs of froth in financial markets, even as they press ahead with economic stimulus measures that are elevating the euphoria.There “may be sectors where we should be very careful,” Yellen told CNBC television last week, when asked about possible speculative sizzle.The remarks came a day after publication of minutes of the Fed’s Jan. 26-27 policy meeting at which staff characterized the risks to financial stability as notable – an assessment Powell shares, according to a central bank official familiar with the matter.The policy makers face a difficult dilemma. While they recognize that ultra-lax economic policies can fuel financial excesses, they believe the pandemic-damanged economy is in a deep hole and in need of substantial help.Both have recently suggested that the true unemployment rate is close to 10%, after taking account of those who have dropped out of the workforce or are involuntarily working part-time, compared with the official figure of 6.3%.Compounding their quandary: The U.S. has fewer regulatory tools to head off asset bubbles and excessive leverage than many other countries.Follow the Aspen Institute’s RE$ET Conference with Bloomberg Economics hereYellen spoke out in favor of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion fiscal aid package again on Monday, telling a New York Times webinar that the spending was needed to prevent long-term scarring of the economy from the pandemic. Powell, for his part, is expected to reaffirm his commitment to an ultra-easy monetary policy when he testifies to the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday.While stock prices pulled back on Monday as yields on Treasury securities rose, the S&P 500 index is still trading near a record high, up some 75% from lows struck last March. Yields on the riskiest corporate bonds fell below 4% for the time ever earlier this month. And even after a big decline on Monday, cryptocurrency Bitcoin is still up significantly this year.Asset prices could get a further boost if Congress passes Biden’s aid plan, which includes $1,400 in stimulus checks for many Americans, said former Congressional Budget Office Director Douglas Holtz-Eakin, who is now president of the American Action Forum in Washington.“With investors betting on persistent policy backstop, a sense of complacency appears to be permeating markets,” was how International Monetary Fund officials Tobias Adrian and Fabio Natalucci described the situation in a Jan. 27 blogpost.They warned of a rising risk of an economically destabilizing nose-dive in financial markets, perhaps in reaction to a persistent increase in long-term interest rates.Rising YieldsSuch a rise may already be in train. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was trading around 1.35% on Monday in New York from 1.07% at the start of the month, on expectations of higher inflation and a stronger economy. Bloomberg Economics last week boosted its 2021 growth forecast to 4.6% from 3.5% and said that could rise toward 6%-7% if Biden’s stimulus package is enacted.Powell in the past has flagged the dangers that excessively elevated asset prices and other financial vulnerabilities can pose to the economy.In 2007, it was the bursting of a housing market bubble that drove the economy into what then was the deepest downturn since the Great Depression. In 2001, it was a collapse in technology stock prices that helped lead to a recession, although it was a mild one by historic standards.Yellen told the New York Times webinar that big banks are in much better shape now than they were during the financial crisis more than a dozen years ago -- a point that Powell has also repeatedly made.The two policy makers have also argued that recent lofty asset prices are at least partially justified by the continued low level of interest rates.While that’s undoubtedly true, cheap credit can also induce investors to take on more leverage and more risk to boost their returns, pushing prices up to eventually unsustainable levels.‘Hard to Tell’“That’s what makes it hard to tell what’s an asset bubble and what’s fundamental because they’re both pointing in the same direction,” said former Fed Vice Chairman Alan Blinder.When she headed the central bank, Yellen maintained that the first line of defense against financial stability risks should be tighter regulation, through the use of so-called macro-prudential tools, rather than through increased borrowing costs and higher interest rates.That’s precisely the prescription espoused by IMF officials Adrian and Natalucci. They argue that now is not the time for policy makers to pull back on support for economies still struggling with Covid-19. Rather, officials should aim to safeguard financial stability via increased supervision and regulation of banks and other financial institutions.The trouble, said Princeton University professor Blinder, is that the Fed doesn’t have much in the way of macro-prudential tools to help bring that out. Unlike the Bank of England, for instance, it can’t order banks to require home buyers to put more money down as collateral when taking out mortgage loans if it’s worried about a bubble developing in the housing market.Powell has recently tried to make a virtue out of that deficiency. He’s argued that policy makers often get the timing of such restrictions wrong. And he’s talked up the U.S. template of strict supervision throughout the economic cycle as a viable alternative.As Treasury secretary and thus head of the government-wide Financial Stability Oversight Council, Yellen will have an opportunity to build up U.S. defenses against excessive financial speculation and leverage.In that capacity, “I would encourage her to think about where there are holes” in the financial system, former White House chief economist Glenn Hubbard told a Tax Policy Center webinar on Feb. 18.“I don’t see a crisis around the corner,” the Columbia University professor added. But “if you keep interest rates very low for a long period of time you need to watch out for froth.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Texans Will Pay for Decades as Crisis Tacks Billions Onto Bills

    (Bloomberg) -- Now that the lights are back on in Texas, the state has to figure out who’s going to pay for the energy crisis that plunged millions into darkness last week. It will likely be ordinary Texans.The price tag so far: $50.6 billion, the cost of electricity sold from early Monday, when the blackouts began, to Friday morning, according to BloombergNEF estimates. That compares with $4.2 billion for the prior week.Some of those costs have already fallen onto consumers as electricity customers exposed to wholesale prices wracked up power bills as high as $8,000 last week. Other customers won’t know what they’re in for until they receive their gas and power bills at the end of the month. Ultimately, the financial pain will probably be shared by ratepayers and taxpayers alike, said Michael Webber, a professor at the University of Texas at Austin and chief science officer for French power company Engie SA.If prior U.S. power market failures are any guide, Texans could be on the hook for decades. Californians, for example, have spent about 20 years paying for the 2000-2001 Enron-era power crisis, via surcharges on utility bills.CPS Energy, which is owned and run by the city of San Antonio, said on Twitter it was looking into ways to spread costs for the last week over the next 10 years. That didn’t sit well with its customers, who railed against the company’s proposal during a board meeting on Monday.“Spreading the cost of this event over a decade is unacceptable,” said Aaron Arguello, an organizer with Move Texas. “Customers are already in debt with student loans, mortgages and other payments.”But companies that ran up huge losses as the cost of electricity skyrocketed last week will inevitably try to recoup those through their customers, taxpayers or bonds. How quickly Texans pay depends on who their provider is.Gas utilities usually pass the costs onto customers at the end of the monthly billing cycle, said Toby Shea, a senior credit officer at Moody’s Investors Service. Municipal utilities, co-ops and regulated power providers have the ability to spread out costs over a longer time-frame. “It’s very easy for a government to spread this out for many years and even a few months,” he said.CPS Chief Executive Officer Paula Gold-Williams said last week the company may also issue bonds to help pay for the natural gas it bought at inflated prices.Some utilities are looking to secure hundreds of millions of dollars in liquidity to spread out costs for 10 to 20 years, said Scott Sagen, an associate director in U.S. public finance at S&P Global Ratings. Rayburn Country Electric Cooperative Inc., for example, has fully drawn its $250 million syndicated line of credit and has recently entered into a $300 million bilateral line of credit with National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corp. for one year, according to an S&P report published Monday.A number of utilities are in talks with their banks to get liquidity to pay off their current debts so they can then take out a bridge loan that they’ll convert to long-term bonds. “They’re trying to smooth out these costs as much as possible and provide cover for their customers,” Sagen said.But small retailers who tend to be more thinly capitalized and less robustly hedged have limited options. One such company, Griddy, said last week it would challenge the prices set by the grid operator during the crisis, in an apparent bid to recoup losses for itself and its customers. Another company, Octopus Energy, said Monday it would forgive any energy bill in excess of the average price of electricity for the week, and eat the resulting losses which could be millions of dollars.The state’s utility regulator on Sunday blocked power sellers from disconnecting customers for non-payment, saying the governor and lawmakers need time to come up with a plan to address sky-high bills, first. Texas lawmakers will likely take up the discussion of consumer relief as part of their committee hearings on the crisis which will begin this week, a spokesman for the Public Utility Commission of Texas said.In theory, the legislature could pass an emergency bill that could cover the excessive costs charged by generators during the crisis, said Julie Cohn, an energy historian with affiliations at Rice University’s Center for Energy Studies and the University of Houston’s Center for Public History. “Another piece would be to say you can have a competitive power market that we have, but prohibit the provider from linking the price directly to the wholesale price, as Griddy does.”That would be easier to do in a state that takes a more heavy-handed regulatory approach to its electricity market, according to Webber. But Texas decided to take a more hands off approach with its deregulated system, he said.“The question is where is the money going to come from?” Shea said. “Will Texas go and bail out certain customers? That’s not their attitude toward how they manage their market or manage their economy.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nasdaq, S&P 500 end lower as U.S. yields rise; Disney lifts Dow

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed lower on Monday as climbing Treasury yields and prospects of rising inflation triggered valuation concerns, hitting shares of high-flying growth companies. The Dow index ended slightly higher, lifted by a 4% surge in Walt Disney Co shares. U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were up at 1.363%.

  • India’s Largest Bank Joins JPMorgan’s Blockchain Payments Network

    Liink, JPMorgan’s blockchain banking network, is based on a fork of Ethereum.

  • Lithium Prices Soar As Tesla, Apple And Google Fight For Supply

    Battery makers are desperate to bring new lithium sources on-line. Now one little-known company’s European discovery could prove to be the right asset...in the right place...at the right time

  • Twitter Kicked Trump Out and Its Stock Surged to a Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Many investors had thrown in the towel on Twitter Inc. even before it made a move unlike just about anything a U.S. company had ever done before -- permanently banishing the sitting president from its service.The exile of Donald Trump led to a short-term dip that sent the shares below where they opened in the company’s trading debut in 2013. It triggered predictions of massive losses in users among the 74 million Americans who voted for Trump and the 88 million Twitter accounts that followed him.Yet a funny thing happened on the road to oblivion: Twitter is now thriving in the stock market, up 33% so far this year. Last week it notched its first share-price record since 2013, back when the social-media company was fresh off its initial public offering and a darling of investors thanks to fervent users and rapidly expanding revenue.After years in the wilderness, Twitter is back in investors’ good graces thanks to product improvements and more aggressive content moderation that has helped the company return to steady user growth. Years of efforts to clean up the service and improve its advertising features appear to finally be paying off. It’s even outperforming peers like Snap Inc. and Pinterest Inc. so far this year.Facebook Inc., whose shares outshone Twitter’s for years, have fallen 4.3% in 2021. Facebook and Snap also imposed bans on Trump’s ability to post on their platforms.Improvements to the service have led to notable and consistent user growth, which was once the company’s biggest obstacle. Twitter eclipsed 20% growth in daily active users for five straight quarters and has projected it will do so again in the current quarter, even after it permanently banned Trump last month for his tweets surrounding the insurrection at the Capitol.“There are good things ahead as far as sustaining user growth,” said Justin Patterson, an analyst with Keybanc Capital Markets, who raised his rating to the equivalent of buy last month. If Twitter can maintain user expansion at a similar rate and continue to improve monetization, the stock is a relative bargain, he said.Strong FollowingNot long ago, Twitter suffered from product stumbles and issues with policing user behavior, which led to a reputation that the micro-blogging platform was fostering discord. Investors seeking social media exposure opted for Facebook’s more targeted ads and broader reach.Still, despite at least three analyst upgrades so far this year, Wall Street enthusiasm toward Twitter remains relatively subdued. Of the 41 analysts tracked by Bloomberg that cover the company, less than a quarter recommend buying the stock. By contrast, nearly three-quarters of analysts covering Snap and Pinterest are bullish.On Monday, Twitter target was raised to $75 from $65 at Baird, which wrote that it had increased confidence in the company’s ability to hit long-term financial goals. Twitter shares dipped 1.3% in premarket activity in New York.The social-media company has always commanded a cult-like following among investors, many of whom are passionate users of its platform, and now there are reasons for them to be excited. The company says it’s improving its direct-response advertising products, which help advertisers drive direct sales instead of just build brand affinity. Twitter is also testing an audio chat product similar to the popular startup Clubhouse, which just raised money at a $1 billion valuation.‘Swagger and Confidence’Wall Street will be looking for additional details on Twitter’s growth initiatives on Thursday when the company hosts its first analyst day since 2014. Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey and his management team are expected to lay out their plan to quicken the pace of revenue and user growth and potentially set longer-term margin targets, according to Colin Sebastian, an analyst with R.W. Baird & Co.Twitter’s earnings report on Feb. 9 was notable for more than just surging revenue and users. There was a change in tone from executives, according to Pivotal Research analyst Michael Levine.“Both on the earnings call and analyst call back, we felt that management led with a swagger and a confidence we have not see in some time,” he said.(Updates with Twitter target raised at Baird, premarket move in 10th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.