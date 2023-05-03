U.S. markets close in 35 minutes

Accord Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of 7.5 Cents Per Share

TORONTO, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Accord Financial Corp. (TSX: ACD) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share, payable June 1, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business May 15, 2023.

About Accord Financial Corp.

Accord Financial is North America's most dynamic commercial finance company providing fast, versatile financing solutions for companies in transition including factoring, inventory finance, equipment leasing, trade finance and film/media finance. By leveraging our unique combination of financial strength, deep experience and independent thinking, we craft winning financial solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, simply delivered, so our clients can thrive. For 45 years, Accord has helped businesses manage their cash flows and maximize financial opportunities.

