Accord Financial Announces Second Quarter Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend

  • ACCFF

TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Accord Financial Corp. (TSX: ACD) today released its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.  The financial figures presented in this release are reported in Canadian dollars and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS

Three Months Ended

June 30

Six Months Ended

June 30


2022

2021

2022

2021


$

$

$

$

Average funds employed (millions)

454

376

456

367

Revenue (000's)

16,490

15,416

32,668

28,897

Pre-provision operating income (000's)

3,490

4,237

7,197

6,274

Provision for credit and loan losses

4,008

220

4,101

(677)

(Loss) earnings before income tax (000's)

(518)

4,017

3,096

6,951

Net earnings attributable to shareholders (000's)

122

3,085

3,260

5,670

Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)

0.01

0.36

0.38

0.66

Book value per share (June 30)



$11.78

$10.96

 

Despite an otherwise strong quarter, the Company's net earnings were impacted by the recording of a provision for credit and loan losses of $4.0 million in the quarter, reflecting the economic headwinds and the current and potential impact on payment patterns of certain businesses within the portfolio. Pre-provision operating income remained healthy, reflecting strong cash generation of the loan portfolio through the quarter and first half of 2022.

Commenting on the financial results, the Company's President and CEO, Mr. Simon Hitzig, stated: "While funds employed remained flat over the second quarter, significant year-over-year growth for both the second quarter and the first half of the year, has resulted in record first half revenue and pre-provision operating income."

Average funds employed were $454 million in the second quarter, up 21% over the same quarter last year, and averaged $456 million for the first six months, up 24% over the same period last year. Funds employed at June 30, 2022 were $453 million. Driven by this growth, second quarter revenue increased 7% to $16,490,000 compared to $15,416,000 in the second quarter of 2021. Revenue for the first six months of 2022 rose 13% to a first half record of $32,668,000 compared to $28,897,000 last year.

"Accord's record revenue in the first half of 2022 validates our growth strategy. But caution remains the watchword in our key markets, as Accord and the small and middle market companies we serve are taking a more conservative view of leverage, given the quickly changing economic backdrop," added Mr. Hitzig.

Book value per common share continues to climb, closing the quarter at $11.78, up from $10.96 at June 30, 2021 and $11.68 at the start of the year.

While key growth metrics, and the balance sheet, remain strong, net earnings in the second quarter were impacted by the Company's provision for credit and loan losses, reflecting the potential impact of a worsening business environment on the companies in its portfolio. The Company anticipates that ongoing supply chain issues, inflation and rising interest rates are likely to weaken the payment performance of some of its existing clients. To measure credit quality against this backdrop, the Company employs a best-in-class process, incorporating third-party economic forecasts, quantitative credit evaluation of each company in the portfolio, and expert judgment refined over multiple economic cycles.

Within the second quarter provision, $1.9 million represents a non-cash increase to the Company's allowance for expected future losses. Driven by the increased provision, the allowance for losses on the balance sheet at June 30, 2022 was $7.1 million compared to $5.8 million a year earlier.

Owing primarily to the provision for losses, net earnings attributable to shareholders declined to $122,000 in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $3,085,000 in the same quarter last year. Earnings per common share ("EPS") were 1 cent compared to 36 cents last year. Net earnings in the first six months of 2022 were $3,260,000 compared to $5,670,000 in 2021. First half EPS were 38 cents compared to 66 cents last year.

Looking ahead, Mr. Hitzig said "While businesses are navigating a challenging economic environment, Accord is well-positioned to perform through the next stages of the economic cycle. Over the past two years we've successfully reorganized and strengthened the management team, built a world class sales and marketing platform, rejuvenated the product lineup, and diversified our funding sources to support the next stage of growth."

To facilitate continued growth, the Company's primary loan facility, provided by a syndicate of six major banks, was recently increased to $437 million and the term extended for three years to July 2025.

Reflecting continued strong cash flow, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 7.5 cents per common share, payable September 1, 2022 to shareholders of record August 15, 2022.

About Accord Financial Corp. 
Accord Financial is North America's most dynamic commercial finance company providing fast, versatile financing solutions for companies in transition including factoring, inventory finance, equipment leasing, trade finance and film/media finance. By leveraging our unique combination of financial strength, deep experience, and independent thinking, we craft winning financial solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, simply delivered, so our clients can thrive. For 44 years, Accord has helped businesses manage their cash flows and maximize financial opportunities.

Note: Non-IFRS measures
The Company's financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS. The Company uses a number of other financial measures to monitor its performance and believes that these measures may be useful to investors in evaluating the Company's operating performance and financial position. These measures may not have standardized meanings or computations as prescribed by IFRS that would ensure consistency between companies using these measures and are, therefore, considered to be non-IFRS measures. The non-IFRS measures presented in this press release are as follows:

1) Pre-provision operating income: the Company derives this measure from amounts presented in its IFRS prepared financial statements. Operating income is earnings before income tax, adding back the provision for credit and loan losses.

2) Book value per share: book value is shareholders' equity and is the same as the net asset value (calculated as total assets minus total liabilities) of the Company less non-controlling interests. Book value per share is the book value divided by the number of common shares outstanding as of a particular date.

3) Funds employed are the Company's finance receivables and loans, an IFRS measure. Average funds employed are the average finance receivables and loans calculated over a particular period.

SOURCE Accord Financial Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/03/c2167.html

