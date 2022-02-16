U.S. markets close in 4 hours 54 minutes

Accord Healthcare Inc. Announces Launch of First-to-Market Additional Strengths of Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate Tablets, in the U.S.

·2 min read

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accord Healthcare, having received final FDA approval, is pleased to announce the launch of additional strengths of Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate tablets in dosages of 100mg, 300mg and 400mg. Hydroxychloroquine is the generic version of Plaquenil® and is primarily used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and malaria.

Accord Healthcare
Accord Healthcare

Prior to Accord's offering of additional strengths, the only strength available was 200mg. Accord's offering of 100mg, 300mg and 400mg will alleviate the need to break the 200mg tablet in order to get the prescribed dosage. As per Drug label, "Do not crush or divide Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate film-coated tablets," none of the 200mg generic products have scored tablets, which can currently result in waste and incorrect dosages. The new offerings will also reduce the number of tablets needed for a single dose (prescriptions over 200mg).

The development and commercialization of these exclusive strengths demonstrates Accord's commitment to addressing the unmet needs of patients for appropriate dosing of critical molecules in the United States. The offering complements Accord's previous launch of Hydroxychloroquine tablets 200mg.

"This launch is the culmination of our team's ability to recognize that there was a serious need for additional strengths of Hydroxychloroquine," said Jeff Hampton, President, Accord Healthcare. "The launch of our additional strengths of Hydroxychloroquine reinforces our commitment to empowering physicians and patients by providing them with the access they need to essential medicines."

Please see important safety information: www.accordhealthcare.us/uploads/HCQ-PIL.pdf

About Accord Healthcare

Accord Healthcare is a large-scale provider of generic pharmaceuticals in the United States, with headquarters in Durham, North Carolina. Accord is the commercial arm of Intas Pharmaceuticals, a pioneering biopharmaceutical company operating in India since 1976. Selling in over 80 countries, Accord has a vast global presence. The Accord and Intas networks provide full integration in the functional areas vital to delivering quality excellence and service efficiencies: API and finished dosage form manufacturing, R & D, clinical program management, and the economies of scale inherent in worldwide distribution.

Accord's product offerings and pipeline demonstrate our commitment to meeting the needs of healthcare professionals and patients alike. Our pipeline spans a full range of dosage forms: orals, topicals, transdermal patches, liquid, lyophilized and complex injectables.

Learn more at www.accordhealthcare.us.

Phone Number: 1.866.941.7875

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accord-healthcare-inc-announces-launch-of-first-to-market-additional-strengths-of-hydroxychloroquine-sulfate-tablets-in-the-us-301483772.html

SOURCE Accord Healthcare

