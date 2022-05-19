Accord Healthcare Releases Generic Drug Proven Effective Against Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Cyanocobalamin has been added to Accord's pharmaceutical portfolio

DURHAM, N.C., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accord Healthcare, Inc. , a leading generic pharmaceutical company, has added Cyanocobalamin Injection to its injectable drug portfolio. Cyanocobalamin is used to treat vitamin B12 deficiencies due to malabsorption associated with pernicious anemia, folic acid deficiency, GI dysfunction, and multiple other conditions. This new product is offered as a solution in 1mL and is currently available to ship.

"This is a dynamic time for Accord Healthcare US, and we're proud to add Cyanocobalamin to our portfolio of injectables," said Accord CEO Jeff Hampton. "We are committed to making more generics available to patients with the goal of improving their quality of life. We look forward to continuing to add such vital medications to our portfolio."

Important Safety Information: Cyanocobalamin may cause diarrhea in some patients. Other side effects can be serious but are uncommon, including frequent urination, confusion, or shortness of breath. Because vitamin B12 contains the mineral cobalt, compounds with vitamin B12 activity are collectively called cobalamins .1 Sensitivity to cobalt and/or Vitamin B12 is a contraindication. Further information about safety and potential side effects can be found in the package insert on the Accord Healthcare website .

Cyanocobalamin was approved by the FDA in 1971.2 For more information, please visit the Products page at Accord Healthcare US.

About Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Vitamin B12 1 is required for the development, myelination and function of the central nervous system, healthy red blood cell formation, and DNA synthesis. Vitamin B12 deficiency is a treatable condition that left untreated can result in a variety of physical, neurological, and psychological symptoms, including fatigue, palpitations, pale skin, dementia, weight loss, and infertility. The National Institutes of Health 1 (NIH) estimates that 6% of Americans younger than 60 have vitamin B12 deficiency.

About Accord Healthcare US

Accord Healthcare, a wholly owned subsidiary of Intas Pharmaceuticals, is a leading generic pharmaceutical company. Accord is committed to improving lives by increasing access to medicines while also providing novel solutions that enhance the pharmaceutical experience for both healthcare providers and patients. Accord Healthcare combines its advanced manufacturing technology with in-house research to produce highly complex, affordable, and essential medicines. Accord Healthcare's forward-thinking, innovative approach, and its resolve to help patients remains at the heart of everything they do. Accord is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. The Intas network markets its products in 80 countries. To learn more, visit the Accord website .

