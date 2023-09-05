Accordant Group Limited's (NZSE:AGL) Dismal Stock Performance Reflects Weak Fundamentals

Accordant Group (NZSE:AGL) has had a rough three months with its share price down 29%. We decided to study the company's financials to determine if the downtrend will continue as the long-term performance of a company usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Accordant Group's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Accordant Group is:

5.7% = NZ$2.0m ÷ NZ$35m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every NZ$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of NZ$0.06.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Accordant Group's Earnings Growth And 5.7% ROE

On the face of it, Accordant Group's ROE is not much to talk about. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 13%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. Hence, the flat earnings seen by Accordant Group over the past five years could probably be the result of it having a lower ROE.

We then compared Accordant Group's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 7.6% in the same 5-year period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Accordant Group's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Accordant Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Accordant Group has a three-year median payout ratio as high as 114% meaning that the company is paying a dividend which is beyond its means. This does go some way in explaining the negligible earnings growth seen by Accordant Group. Its usually very hard to sustain dividend payments that are higher than reported profits. This is quite a risky position to be in. To know the 4 risks we have identified for Accordant Group visit our risks dashboard for free.

Moreover, Accordant Group has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth.

Conclusion

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on Accordant Group. The low ROE, combined with the fact that the company is paying out almost if not all, of its profits as dividends, has resulted in the lack or absence of growth in its earnings. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Accordant Group's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

