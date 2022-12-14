According to Arizton, the Demand for the Robotic Mowers to Boom in the Coming Years, Global Sales of Robotic Mowers to Reach 6 Million Units by 2027

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizton estimates that the global robotic lawn mower market will grow at a CAGR of 12.15% during 2021-2027. The market is witnessing substantial growth due to the growing demand for convenience, effectiveness, and efficiency across various end-users. The ever-increasing inclination of the population and the government to expand green acreage through constructing parks, lawns, and playgrounds is pushing the demand for robotic lawn mowers. Moreover, the growing labor cost in the US and several European countries is encouraging the adoption of autonomous technology to minimize long-term expenses. Hence, such factors drive the demand for robotic lawn mowers.

The cost of operating robotic lawn mowers remains significantly lower than petrol and diesel-based lawn mowers. The lower cost is attributable to the lower cost of running the equipment, i.e., electricity and maintenance costs. The maintenance cost considers all the costs associated with properly functioning the equipment. The cost of maintaining robotic mowers remains significantly lower than the petrol and diesel-powered mowers due to the concentration of repairs to blades and battery replacement. However, petrol & gas mower involves additional repair & maintenance cost related to oil changes, oil filter, spark plugs, and air filters. Hence, the lower cost of running and maintaining robotic mowers compared to diesel & petrol-powered mowers are expected to support the growth of the product in the robotic lawn mower market.

Growth in Construction Industry

Increasing Demand for Robotic Lawn Mowers

Favorable Seasonal Patterns

The Sale of Robotic Lawn Mowers in the U.S. to Reach 1.1 Million Units in 2027

The presence of well-developed residential & commercial sectors across the U.S. is expected to support the market growth. Robotic lawn mowers with advanced features such as self-navigation, better integration with smartphones, and sleek designs to give luxurious appeal are expected to push the market.

As the U.S. robotic lawn mowers market offerings lucrative revenue growth potential, many vendors are expected to enter the market in the upcoming years, which is expected to make it highly consolidated. Chinese manufacturers will expand their presence in the US market, likely leading to a price war among vendors. The only opportunity for vendors is to fightstiff competition in the market based on product pricing.

Moreover, the US has one of the highest numbers of golf courses worldwide. Golf is increasingly becoming popular across the US and is witnessing significant growth in participation year-over-year. Even after the pandemic in 2020, participation in golf observed remarkable growth. In 2020, the number of golfers across the US reached around 25 million, witnessing a growth of nearly 500,000 and an increase of around 2% as compared to 2019. Women golfers witnessed an increase of over 7% year-over-year. The increasing number of public golf clubs is further encouraging the participation of individuals in the sport. Hence, the growing participation is boosting the construction of new golf courses, thereby driving the demand for robotic lawn mowers in the US market.

Li-ion Technology Gaining Prominence in the Europe Robotic Lawn Mower Market

The usage of Lithium-ion technology is particularly gaining prominence in the robotic lawn mower market in Europe since they are eco-friendly, compact, and lightweight and eliminate the use of the cord. Barrier recognition systems, lawn mapping, and lawn memory technologies are emerging in the European robotic lawn mower industry. The increasing demand for the product in Europe can be attributed to the rising adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technology for performing day-to-day activities with higher efficiency and ease. Furthermore, the increasing penetration of smartphones and wireless devices coupled with applications for controlling robotic lawnmowers has propelled the market growth in Europe.

Germany: In 2021, Germany accounted for the largest portion of the automatic lawn mower market share. Several sports events are lined up for 2022, which are expected to push the country's demand for autonomous robotic lawn mowers. For instance, indoor field hockey, which is scheduled in January 2022 in Hamburg, is expected to drive the demand in the upcoming years.

UK : UK government's increasing focus on sustainability will drive the industry demand in the country. In November 2020, the government offered a detailed plan to focus on clean energy, minimizing emissions, and environmental protection. This will provide growth opportunities to the robotic lawn mower market as these are more energy-efficient than their traditional counterparts.

Sweden: Sweden witnessed the fastest growth rate in the robotic lawn mower market. This growth is attributed to the expansion of the residential sector across the country. Also, the high labor cost in the country will drive demand for self-mowing lawnmowers.

