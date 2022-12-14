U.S. markets close in 3 minutes

According to Arizton, the Demand for the Robotic Mowers to Boom in the Coming Years, Global Sales of Robotic Mowers to Reach 6 Million Units by 2027

·25 min read

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizton estimates that the global robotic lawn mower market will grow at a CAGR of 12.15% during 2021-2027.  The market is witnessing substantial growth due to the growing demand for convenience, effectiveness, and efficiency across various end-users. The ever-increasing inclination of the population and the government to expand green acreage through constructing parks, lawns, and playgrounds is pushing the demand for robotic lawn mowers. Moreover, the growing labor cost in the US and several European countries is encouraging the adoption of autonomous technology to minimize long-term expenses. Hence, such factors drive the demand for robotic lawn mowers.

Arizton_Logo
Arizton_Logo

The cost of operating robotic lawn mowers remains significantly lower than petrol and diesel-based lawn mowers. The lower cost is attributable to the lower cost of running the equipment, i.e., electricity and maintenance costs. The maintenance cost considers all the costs associated with properly functioning the equipment. The cost of maintaining robotic mowers remains significantly lower than the petrol and diesel-powered mowers due to the concentration of repairs to blades and battery replacement. However, petrol & gas mower involves additional repair & maintenance cost related to oil changes, oil filter, spark plugs, and air filters. Hence, the lower cost of running and maintaining robotic mowers compared to diesel & petrol-powered mowers are expected to support the growth of the product in the robotic lawn mower market.

Market Size and Forecast are Projected in:

  • Value ($ Billion)

  • Volume (Units)

Robotic Lawn Mower Market Report Scope

Report Attributes

Details

U.S. Robotic Lawn Mower Market Size by Volume (2027)

1.1 Million Units (2027)

Europe Robotic Lawn Mower CAGR (2021-2027)

12.15 %

Base Year

2021

Forecast Year

2022-2027

Market Segmentation

Lawn Area, Technology, End-User, Distribution Channel, and Geography

Geographic Analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Countries Covered

Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Belgium, Switzerland, Netherlands, Austria, Finland, Poland, Denmark, Norway, the US, Canada, Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the UAE

Market Dynamics

  • Increasing Demand from Nordic Countries

  • Growth in Construction Industry

  • Increasing Demand for Robotic Lawn Mowers

  • Favorable Seasonal Patterns

Competitive Landscape

Honda Power Equipment, Husqvarna Group, STIGA S.P.A, MTD Products, Robert Bosch, Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.P.A, Briggs & Stratton, STIHL, Deere & Company, Future GenRobots, Greenworks Tools, Hitachi, Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology, iRobot, Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG, Lineatielle, LG Electronics, Mamibot Manufacturing USA, Positecgroup, Stanley Black & Decker, The Kobi Company, The Toro Company, Ningbo NGP Industry Co., Ltd., SUMEC Hardware & Tools Co., Ltd, WIPER S.R.L., Yamabiko Europe, Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology Co., ltd, Zipper Maschinen GmbH, E.Zicom, Volta, and Milagrow HumanTech

Customization Request

If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs

https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3186

 

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report of the Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market

The Sale of Robotic Lawn Mowers in the U.S. to Reach 1.1 Million Units in 2027

The presence of well-developed residential & commercial sectors across the U.S. is expected to support the market growth. Robotic lawn mowers with advanced features such as self-navigation, better integration with smartphones, and sleek designs to give luxurious appeal are expected to push the market.

As the U.S. robotic lawn mowers market offerings lucrative revenue growth potential, many vendors are expected to enter the market in the upcoming years, which is expected to make it highly consolidated. Chinese manufacturers will expand their presence in the US market, likely leading to a price war among vendors. The only opportunity for vendors is to fightstiff competition in the market based on product pricing.

Moreover, the US has one of the highest numbers of golf courses worldwide. Golf is increasingly becoming popular across the US and is witnessing significant growth in participation year-over-year. Even after the pandemic in 2020, participation in golf observed remarkable growth. In 2020, the number of golfers across the US reached around 25 million, witnessing a growth of nearly 500,000 and an increase of around 2% as compared to 2019. Women golfers witnessed an increase of over 7% year-over-year. The increasing number of public golf clubs is further encouraging the participation of individuals in the sport. Hence, the growing participation is boosting the construction of new golf courses, thereby driving the demand for robotic lawn mowers in the US market.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report of the U.S. Robotic Lawn Mower Market

Li-ion Technology Gaining Prominence in the Europe Robotic Lawn Mower Market

The usage of Lithium-ion technology is particularly gaining prominence in the robotic lawn mower market in Europe since they are eco-friendly, compact, and lightweight and eliminate the use of the cord. Barrier recognition systems, lawn mapping, and lawn memory technologies are emerging in the European robotic lawn mower industry. The increasing demand for the product in Europe can be attributed to the rising adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technology for performing day-to-day activities with higher efficiency and ease. Furthermore, the increasing penetration of smartphones and wireless devices coupled with applications for controlling robotic lawnmowers has propelled the market growth in Europe.

  • Germany: In 2021, Germany accounted for the largest portion of the automatic lawn mower market share. Several sports events are lined up for 2022, which are expected to push the country's demand for autonomous robotic lawn mowers. For instance, indoor field hockey, which is scheduled in January 2022 in Hamburg, is expected to drive the demand in the upcoming years.

  • UK: UK government's increasing focus on sustainability will drive the industry demand in the country. In November 2020, the government offered a detailed plan to focus on clean energy, minimizing emissions, and environmental protection. This will provide growth opportunities to the robotic lawn mower market as these are more energy-efficient than their traditional counterparts.

  • Sweden: Sweden witnessed the fastest growth rate in the robotic lawn mower market. This growth is attributed to the expansion of the residential sector across the country. Also, the high labor cost in the country will drive demand for self-mowing lawnmowers.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report of the Europe Robotic Lawn Mower Market

Why Should You Buy this Research Report?

  • In-depth data and analysis of the global robotic lawn mowers market's growth over the ensuing six years.

  • Global robotic lawn mower market size estimation and contribution in the market.

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

  • Analysis of the market's competitive environment and exhaustive vendor information.

  • Detailed information on the variables posing challenges to vendors in the global robotic lawn mower market.

Key Vendors Profiled in the Report

  • Honda Power Equipment

  • Husqvarna Group

  • STIGA S.P.A

  • MTD Products

  • Robert Bosch

  • Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.P.A

  • Briggs & Stratton

  • STIHL

  • Deere & Company

  • Future GenRobots

  • Greenworks Tools

  • Hitachi

  • Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology

  • iRobot

  • Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG

  • Lineatielle

  • LG Electronics

  • Mamibot Manufacturing USA

  • Positecgroup

  • Stanley Black & Decker

  • The Kobi Company

  • The Toro Company

  • Ningbo NGP Industry Co., Ltd.

  • SUMEC Hardware & Tools Co., Ltd

  • WIPER S.R.L.

  • Yamabiko Europe

  • Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology Co., ltd

  • Zipper Maschinen GmbH

  • E.Zicom

  • Volta

  • Milagrow HumanTech

Market Segmentation

Lawn Area

  • Small Sized

  • Medium Sized

  • Large Sized

Technology

  • Non-Smart

  • Smart

End-User

  • Residential

  • Golf Courses & Sport Arenas

  • Professional Landscaping Services

  • Others

Distribution Channel

  • Offline

  • Online

Geography

  • Europe

  • North America

  • APAC

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Market Research Report

Global Commercial Lawn Mower Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2022-2027: Global commercial lawn mower market size will reach USD 7.86 billion and a volume of 5.21 million units by 2027. The Europe and APAC region are expected to witness strong traction in commercial lawn mowers demand during the forecast period. The demand for commercial robotic mowers is likely to increase as the landscaping and commercial real estate industries are poised to grow due to better economic prospects. New companies are catching up with established vendors and are expected to erode the market share of established vendors during the forecast period. Top developments in the commercial lawn mower sector include rapid growth in the landscaping industry, the development of sustainable cities, the transfer of consumer focus to advanced technology, and the proliferation of battery-powered devices and robotic lawnmowers.

Global Lawn Mowers Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2022-2027: The global lawn mowers market size is expected to reach USD 32.3 billion by 2027. The lawn mowers being in the market for a long time calls for continuous development to maintain a sustainable presence. There have been significant developments in lawn mowers regarding features and models. The demand for lawn mowers is witnessing steady growth due to the expansion of green acreage and is highly influenced by the weather conditions. The need for lawn mowers surges during the summer and spring months due to increased time spent on gardening activities and the growing demand for landscaping services. Moreover, the growing government efforts to expand green acreage through the construction of parks, lawns, and playgrounds are pushing the demand for lawn mowers in the market growth. Backyards and lawn areas are highly popular among European and North American households to boost the property's aesthetic appearance.

Global Electric Lawn Mower Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2020−2025: The global electric lawn mowers market was valued at USD 5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach USD 8.5 billion by 2027. The growing penetration of robotic lawn mowers in the European market and the rising awareness of technology-driven equipment in developing countries are boosting the revenue of robotic lawn mower vendors in the market. It is estimated that the demand for robotic lawn mowers will witness double-digit growth in the global market during the forecast period.

Global Zero Turn Mowers Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Assessment 2022-2027: The global zero turn mowers market is estimated to reach USD 5.73 billion by 2027 from USD 4.08 billion in 2021. The demand for zero turn mowers is witnessing continuous growth due to the development of green acreage. The need for zero turn mowers surges during summer and spring due to the increased time spent on lawn care activities. Additionally, the growing demand for landscaping services across golf courses, sports fields, and public parks fuels the development of the global zero turn mowers market.

Table of Content

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES

3 RESEARCH PROCESS

4 SCOPE & COVERAGE
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
4.4 Market Segments
4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Lawn Area
4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Technology
4.4.3 Market Segmentation by End-User
4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 MARKET AT A GLANCE

7 INTRODUCTION
7.1 Overview
7.2 Technology Trends
7.2.1 Voice Commands
7.2.2 GPS Connectivity
7.2.3 Smartphone Connectivity
7.2.4 Sensor Control
7.3 Dawn Of Robotic Lawn Mowers
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Design & Working System
7.4 Alternate Spaces & Community Creation
7.5 Value Chain Analysis
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Raw Material & Component Suppliers
7.5.3 Manufacturers
7.5.4 Distribution Centers
7.5.5 Dealers/Distributors
7.5.6 Retailers
7.5.7 End-Users
7.6 Impact Of Covid-19

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
8.1 Increased Adoption of Green Spaces & Green Roofs
8.2 Internet Shaping End-User Purchasing Behavior
8.3 Adoption of Technologies (AI, Sensors, GPS)
8.4 Development of Smart Cities

9 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
9.1 Resolution of Safety Hazards of Traditional Lawn Mowers
9.2 Healthy Growth of Landscaping Industry
9.3 Growing Marketing Efforts & Promotional Activities
9.4 Lower Operating Cost of Robotic Lawn Mowers
9.5 Growing Demand from Golf Courses

10 MARKET RESTRAINTS
10.1 Increased Competition from Chinese Vendors
10.2 Volatility in Raw Material Prices Affecting Vendor Margins
10.3 Rise of Drought-Tolerant Landscaping & High Adoption of Artificial Grass
10.4 Lower Penetration in Underdeveloped & Emerging Nations
10.5 High Acquisition, Installation & Maintenance Cost

11 MARKET LANDSCAPE
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Geographic Insights
11.3 Segmental Overview
11.4 Market Size & Forecast 2021-2027
11.4.1 By Value
11.4.2 By Volume
11.5 Five Forces Analysis
11.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
11.5.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.5.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
11.5.4 Threat Of Substitutes
11.5.5 Competitive Rivalry
11.6 Pestel Analysis

12 LAWN AREA
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
12.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
12.3 Market Overview
12.4 Small-Sized
12.4.1 Market Overview
12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021–2027 (Value & Volume)
12.4.3 Market By Geography 2018-2027 (Value & Volume)
12.5 Medium-Sized
12.5.1 Market Overview
12.5.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021–2027 (Value & Volume)
12.5.3 Market By Geography 2018–2027 (Value & Volume)
12.6 Large-Sized
12.6.1 Market Overview
12.6.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021–2027 (Value & Volume)
12.6.3 Market By Geography 2018–2027 (Value & Volume)

13 TECHNOLOGY
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
13.3 Market Overview
13.4 Non-Smart Robotic Lawn Mowers
13.4.1 Market Overview
13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021–2027 (Value & Volume)
13.4.3 Market By Geography 2018–2027 (Value & Volume)
13.5 Smart Robotic Lawn Mowers
13.5.1 Market Overview
13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021–2027 (Value & Volume)
13.5.3 Market By Geography 2018–2027 (Value & Volume)

14 END-USER
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
14.3 Market Overview
14.4 Residential
14.4.1 Market Overview
14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021–2027 (Value & Volume)
14.4.3 Market By Geography 2018–2027 (Value & Volume)
14.5 Professional Landscaping Services
14.5.1 Market Overview
14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021–2027 (Value & Volume)
14.5.3 Market By Geography 2018–2027 (Value & Volume)
14.6 Golf Courses & Other Sport Arenas
14.6.1 Market Overview
14.6.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021–2027 (Value & Volume)
14.6.3 Market By Geography 2018–2027 (Value & Volume)
14.7 Others
14.7.1 Market Overview
14.7.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021–2027 (Value & Volume)
14.7.3 Market By Geography 2018–2027 (Value & Volume)

15 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
15.3 Market Overview
15.4 Offline
15.4.1 Market Overview
15.4.2 Dealers & Distributors
15.4.3 Specialty Stores
15.4.4 Mass Market Players
15.4.5 Market Size & Forecast 2021–2027 (Value & Volume)
15.4.6 Market By Geography 2018–2027 (Value & Volume)
15.5 Online
15.5.1 Market Overview
15.5.2 Direct Sales
15.5.3 Third-Party Sales
15.5.4 Market Size & Forecast 2021–2027 (Value & Volume)
15.5.5 Market By Geography 2018–2027 (Value & Volume)

16 GEOGRAPHY
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
16.3 Geographic Overview

17 EUROPE
17.1 Market Overview
17.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.2.1 By Value
17.2.2 By Volume
17.3 Lawn Area
17.3.1 Market Size & Forecast 2018–2027 (Value & Volume)
17.4 Technology
17.4.1 Market Size & Forecast 2018–2027 (Value & Volume)
17.5 End-User
17.5.1 Market Size & Forecast 2018–2027 (Value & Volume)
17.6 Distribution Channel
17.6.1 Market Size & Forecast 2018–2027 (Value & Volume)
17.7 Key Countries
17.7.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
17.7.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

17.8 Germany
17.8.1 Market Overview
17.8.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021–2027 (Value & Volume)
17.8.3 Lawn Area: Market Size & Forecast 2018–2027 (Value & Volume)
17.8.4 Technology: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
17.8.5 End-User: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
17.8.6 Distribution Channel: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

17.9 Sweden
17.9.1 Market Overview
17.9.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021–2027 (Value & Volume)
17.9.3 Lawn Area: Market Size & Forecast 2018–2027 (Value & Volume)
17.9.4 Technology: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
17.9.5 End-User: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
17.9.6 Distribution Channel: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

17.10 France
17.10.1 Market Overview
17.10.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021–2027 (Value & Volume)
17.10.3 Lawn Area: Market Size & Forecast 2018–2027 (Value & Volume)
17.10.4 Technology: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
17.10.5 End-User: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
17.10.6 Distribution Channel: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

17.11 UK
17.11.1 Market Overview
17.11.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021–2027 (Value & Volume)
17.11.3 Lawn Area: Market Size & Forecast 2018–2027 (Value & Volume)
17.11.4 Technology: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
17.11.5 End-User: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
17.11.6 Distribution Channel: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

17.12 Italy
17.12.1 Market Overview
17.12.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021–2027 (Value & Volume)
17.12.3 Lawn Area: Market Size & Forecast 2018–2027 (Value & Volume)
17.12.4 Technology: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
17.12.5 End-User: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
17.12.6 Distribution Channel: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

17.13 Spain
17.13.1 Market Overview
17.13.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021–2027 (Value & Volume)
17.13.3 Lawn Area: Market Size & Forecast 2018–2027 (Value & Volume)
17.13.4 Technology: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
17.13.5 End-User: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
17.13.6 Distribution Channel: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

17.14 Netherlands
17.14.1 Market Overview
17.14.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021–2027 (Value & Volume)
17.14.3 Lawn Area: Market Size & Forecast 2018–2027 (Value & Volume)
17.14.4 Technology: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
17.14.5 End-User: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
17.14.6 Distribution Channel: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

17.15 Finland
17.15.1 Market Overview
17.15.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021–2027 (Value & Volume)
17.15.3 Lawn Area: Market Size & Forecast 2018–2027 (Value & Volume)
17.15.4 Technology: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
17.15.5 End-User: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
17.15.6 Distribution Channel: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

17.16 Poland
17.16.1 Market Overview
17.16.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021–2027 (Value & Volume)
17.16.3 Lawn Area: Market Size & Forecast 2018–2027 (Value & Volume)
17.16.4 Technology: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
17.16.5 End-User: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
17.16.6 Distribution Channel: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

17.17 Denmark
17.17.1 Market Overview
17.17.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021–2027 (Value & Volume)
17.17.3 Lawn Area: Market Size & Forecast 2018–2027 (Value & Volume)
17.17.4 Technology: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
17.17.5 End-User: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
17.17.6 Distribution Channel: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

17.18 Norway
17.18.1 Market Overview
17.18.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021–2027 (Value & Volume)
17.18.3 Lawn Area: Market Size & Forecast 2018–2027 (Value & Volume)
17.18.4 Technology: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
17.18.5 End-User: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
17.18.6 Distribution Channel: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

17.19 Belgium
17.19.1 Market Overview
17.19.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021–2027 (Value & Volume)
17.19.3 Lawn Area: Market Size & Forecast 2018–2027 (Value & Volume)
17.19.4 Technology: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
17.19.5 End-User: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
17.19.6 Distribution Channel: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

17.20 Switzerland
17.20.1 Market Overview
17.20.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021–2027 (Value & Volume)
17.20.3 Lawn Area: Market Size & Forecast 2018–2027 (Value & Volume)
17.20.4 Technology: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
17.20.5 End-User: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
17.20.6 Distribution Channel: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

17.21 Austria
17.21.1 Market Overview
17.21.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021–2027 (Value & Volume)
17.21.3 Lawn Area: Market Size & Forecast 2018–2027 (Value & Volume)
17.21.4 Technology: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
17.21.5 End-User: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
17.21.6 Distribution Channel: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
18NORTH AMERICA
18.1 Market Overview
18.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.2.1 By Value
18.2.2 By Volume
18.3 Lawn Area
18.3.1 Market Size & Forecast 2018–2027 (Value & Volume)
18.4 Technology
18.4.1 Market Size & Forecast 2018–2027 (Value & Volume)
18.5 End-User
18.5.1 Market Size & Forecast 2018–2027 (Value & Volume)
18.6 Distribution Channel
18.6.1 Market Size & Forecast 2018–2027 (Value & Volume)
18.7 Key Countries
18.7.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
18.7.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

18.8 US
18.8.1 Market Overview
18.8.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021–2027 (Value & Volume)
18.8.3 Lawn Area: Market Size & Forecast 2018–2027 (Value & Volume)
18.8.4 Technology: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
18.8.5 End-User: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
18.8.6 Distribution Channel: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

18.9 Canada
18.9.1 Market Overview
18.9.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021–2027 (Value & Volume)
18.9.3 Lawn Area: Market Size & Forecast 2018–2027 (Value & Volume)
18.9.4 Technology: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
18.9.5 End-User: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
18.9.6 Distribution Channel: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

19 APAC
19.1 Market Overview
19.2 Market Size & Forecast
19.2.1 By Value
19.2.2 By Volume
19.3 Lawn Area
19.3.1 Market Size & Forecast 2018–2027 (Value & Volume)
19.4 Technology
19.4.1 Market Size & Forecast 2018–2027 (Value & Volume)
19.5 End-User
19.5.1 Market Size & Forecast 2018–2027 (Value & Volume)
19.6 Distribution Channel
19.6.1 Market Size & Forecast 2018–2027 (Value & Volume)
19.7 Key Countries
19.7.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
19.7.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

19.8 Australia
19.8.1 Market Overview
19.8.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021–2027 (Value & Volume)
19.8.3 Lawn Area: Market Size & Forecast 2018–2027 (Value & Volume)
19.8.4 Technology: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
19.8.5 End-User: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
19.8.6 Distribution Channel: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

19.9 China
19.9.1 Market Overview
19.9.2 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
19.9.3 Lawn Area: Market Size & Forecast 2018–2027 (Value & Volume)
19.9.4 Technology: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
19.9.5 End-User: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
19.9.6 Distribution Channel: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

19.10 Japan
19.10.1 Market Overview
19.10.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021–2027 (Value & Volume)
19.10.3 Lawn Area: Market Size & Forecast 2018–2027 (Value & Volume)
19.10.4 Technology: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
19.10.5 End-User: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
19.10.6 Distribution Channel: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

19.11 South Korea
19.11.1 Market Overview
19.11.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021–2027 (Value & Volume)
19.11.3 Lawn Area: Market Size & Forecast 2018–2027 (Value & Volume)
19.11.4 Technology: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
19.11.5 End-User: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
19.11.6 Distribution Channel: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

20 LATIN AMERICA
20.1 Market Overview
20.2 Market Size & Forecast
20.2.1 By Value
20.2.2 By Volume
20.3 Lawn Area
20.3.1 Market Size & Forecast 2018–2027 (Value & Volume)
20.4 Technology
20.4.1 Market Size & Forecast 2018–2027 (Value & Volume)
20.5 End-User
20.5.1 Market Size & Forecast 2018–2027 (Value & Volume)
20.6 Distribution Channel
20.6.1 Market Size & Forecast 2018–2027 (Value & Volume)
20.7 Key Countries
20.7.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
20.7.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

20.8 Brazil
20.8.1 Market Overview
20.8.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021–2027 (Value & Volume)
20.8.3 Lawn Area: Market Size & Forecast 2018–2027 (Value & Volume)
20.8.4 Technology: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
20.8.5 End-User: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
20.8.6 Distribution Channel: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

20.9 Mexico
20.9.1 Market Overview
20.9.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021–2027 (Value & Volume)
20.9.3 Lawn Area: Market Size & Forecast 2018–2027 (Value & Volume)
20.9.4 Technology: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
20.9.5 End-User: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
20.9.6 Distribution Channel: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

21 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
21.1 Market Overview
21.2 Market Size & Forecast
21.2.1 By Value
21.2.2 By Volume
21.3 Lawn Area
21.3.1 Market Size & Forecast 2018–2027 (Value & Volume)
21.4 Technology
21.4.1 Market Size & Forecast 2018–2027 (Value & Volume)
21.5 End-User
21.5.1 Market Size & Forecast 2018–2027 (Value & Volume)
21.6 Distribution Channel
21.6.1 Market Size & Forecast 2018–2027 (Value & Volume)
21.7 Key Countries
21.7.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
21.7.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

21.8 Saudi Arabia
21.8.1 Market Overview
21.8.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021–2027 (Value & Volume)
21.8.3 Lawn Area: Market Size & Forecast 2018–2027 (Value & Volume)
21.8.4 Technology: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
21.8.5 End-User: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
21.8.6 Distribution Channel: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

21.9 UAE
21.9.1 Market Overview
21.9.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021–2027 (Value & Volume)
21.9.3 Lawn Area: Market Size & Forecast 2018–2027 (Value & Volume)
21.9.4 Technology: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
21.9.5 End-User: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
21.9.6 Distribution Channel: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

21.10 South Africa
21.10.1 Market Overview
21.10.2 Market Size & Forecast 2021–2027 (Value & Volume)
21.10.3 Lawn Area: Market Size & Forecast 2018–2027 (Value & Volume)
21.10.4 Technology: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
21.10.5 End-User: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
21.10.6 Distribution Channel: Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

22 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
22.1 Competition Overview

23 KEY COMPANY PROFILES
23.1 HONDA POWER EQUIPMENT
23.1.1 Business Overview
23.1.2 Product Offerings
23.1.3 Key Strategies
23.1.4 Key Strengths
23.1.5 Key Opportunities

23.2 HUSQVARNA GROUP

23.3 STIGA S.P.A

23.4 MTD PRODUCTS

23.5 ROBERT BOSCH GMBH

23.6 ZUCCHETTI CENTRO SISTEMI S.P.A.

24OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
24.1 BRIGGS & STRATTON
24.1.1 Business Overview
24.1.2 Product Offerings
24.2 STIHL
24.3 DEERE & COMPANY
24.4 FUTURE GENROBOTS
24.5 GREENWORKS TOOLS
24.6 HITACHI LTD.
24.7 HANGZHOU FAVOR ROBOT TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD
24.8 IROBOT
24.9 ALFRED KARCHER SE & CO. KG
24.10 LINEATIELLE S.R.L.
24.11 LG ELECTRONICS
24.12 MAMIBOT MANUFACTURING USA
24.13 POSITECGROUP
24.14 STANLEY BACK & DECKER
24.15 THE KOBI COMPANY
24.16 THE TORO COMPANY
24.17 NINGBO NGP INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
24.18 SUMEC HARDWARE & TOOLS CO., LTD.
24.19 WIPER S.R.L.
24.20 YAMABIKO
24.21 ZHEJIANG TIANCHEN INTELLIGENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
24.22 ZIPPER MASCHINEN GMBH
24.23 E.ZICOM.
24.24 VOLTA
24.25 MILAGROW HUMANTECH

25 REPORT SUMMARY
25.1 Key Takeaways
25.2 Strategic Recommendations

26 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY
26.1 Market By Geography
26.1.1 By Value
26.1.2 By Volume
26.2 Lawn Area
26.2.1 Market Size & Forecast 2021–2027 (Value & Volume)
26.3 Technology
26.3.1 Market Size & Forecast 2021–2027 (Value & Volume)
26.4 End-User
26.4.1 Market Size & Forecast 2021–2027 (Value & Volume)
26.5 Distribution Channel
26.5.1 Market Size & Forecast 2021–2027 (Value & Volume)

27 APPENDIX
27.1 Abbreviations

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707
Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/according-to-arizton-the-demand-for-the-robotic-mowers-to-boom-in-the-coming-years-global-sales-of-robotic-mowers-to-reach-6-million-units-by-2027-301703223.html

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

