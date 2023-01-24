According to Arizton, the Global HVAC Market to Reach USD 309 Billion, Growing at a CAGR of 5% During 2022-2028; Systemair, Samsung, Daikin & Bosch Identified Among the Top Vendors
CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the global HVAC market will grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2028. The replacement of existing equipment with energy-efficient products, the emergence of IoT and product innovations to aid replacements, and Europe's climatic conditions and heatwave propelling the demand for HVAC systems t. APAC holds the most prominent market share. Energy-efficient HVAC technology innovation for residential and commercial buildings has the potential to provide both environmental and economic benefits. Optimizing energy-efficient HVAC technologies and proper installation planning can help achieve up to 40% energy savings. As a result, replacing existing equipment with energy-efficient HVAC technologies will drive future market growth.
The automated fault detection and diagnostics functionality of a smart HVAC system is a proactive approach that enables end users to conduct proactive maintenance and ensure the best performance of their assets. Additionally, IoT-powered HVAC systems enable users to have centralized visibility and accessibility, as smart HVAC systems can be accessed remotely using a smartphone. In 2021, nearly 31 billion IoT devices were in use worldwide. Smart IoT HVAC systems provide advanced comfort, lowered energy bills, and increased functionality for residential and commercial end users.
Global HVAC Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size (2028)
USD 309 Billion
Market Size (2022)
USD 225 Billion
CAGR (2022-2028)
5.43 %
Base Year
2022
Forecast Year
2023-2028
Market Segments
Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, End-user, and Geography
Geographic Analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Key Leading Companies
China, India, Japan, Australia, the US, Canada, Western Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and the Netherlands), Nordic (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, and Others), Central & Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland & Austria, and Other CEE Countries), Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and South Africa
Key Prominent Vendors
Systemair, Johnson Controls, Zehnder, Ostberg, Aldes, Bosch, Daikin, Samsung, Mitsubishi Electric, LG, Panasonic, Carrier, Midea, Regal, Raytheon Technologies, Honeywell, Flakt Group, Beijer Ref, Flexit, Grundfos, Swegon, VTS, Nuaire, Nortek, Alfa Laval, Hitachi, Lu-Ve, Vent-Axia, Rosenberg, S & P, WOLF, CIAT, AL-KO, DynAIR, Danfoss, Lennox, Backer Springfield, Dunham-Bush, TCL, TROX, Vaillant Group, Ingersoll Rand, and Camfil
Page Number
338
Market Dynamics
· Rising Construction Industry
· Airport Modernization
· The Growing VRF Systems
MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES
Modernization of Aviation Industry Strengthening the Demand for HVAC
The adoption of new technologies and an increase in airport infrastructure development have caused frequent changes in the aviation industry. Most countries are revamping their air transportation system by expanding their existing airports and constructing new airports to handle the expansion of passenger and freight traffic. Such expansion measures will enable existing airports to enhance their operational efficiency and handle the robust growth in passenger traffic year after year. Consequently, there will be a considerable rise in airport construction projects in the coming years, propelling the demand for HVAC systems in the upcoming years. Moreover, operators seek passengers who spend most of their time in airports to generate more revenue per passenger (non-aircraft income). Service and maintenance visits at airports are strictly punctual and high revenue generators for the industry. Thus, such measures are expected to boost the requirement for bigger and better HVAC facilities at the airport to augment the passenger handling capacity.
Increasing Adoption of VRF Systems Leveraging High Demand for HVAC
Germany's demand for centralized air conditioning solutions, especially chillers and VRF systems, has significantly increased in recent years. However, in many places, VRF systems are replacing chillers. The sales of VRF systems are expected to rise in tune with global trends as they help save operational costs. The UK market is strongly connected to European business trends and driven by construction activities in London. Thus, VRF systems will play a vital role in the growth of the global HVAC market in the coming years.
Buildings with multiple zones can install sophisticated VRF models. VRFs are expected to grow rapidly due to a considerable surge in construction activities and the focus of end users on energy efficiency, modularity, and ease of installation. In the commercial sector, the real estate market's expansion and the construction market's revival will propel the demand for VRF systems in the near future.
Key Company Profiles
Systemair
Johnson Controls
Zehnder
Ostberg
Aldes
Bosch
Daikin
Samsung
Mitsubishi Electric
LG
Panasonic
Carrier
Midea
Regal
Raytheon Technologies
Honeywell
Flakt Group
Beijer Ref
Flexit
Grundfos
Swegon
VTS
Nuaire
Nortek
Alfa Laval
Hitachi
Lu-Ve
Vent-Axia
Rosenberg
S & P
WOLF
CIAT
AL-KO
DynAIR
Danfoss
Lennox
Backer Springfield
Dunham-Bush
TCL
TROX
Vaillant Group
Ingersoll Rand
Camfil
Market Segmentation
Equipment
Heating
Air Conditioning
Ventilation
End-user
Residential
Commercial
Geography
APAC
North America
Europe
