According to MarketsandMarkets, the agricultural adjuvants market size is estimated to be valued at USD 3.7 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 4.7 Billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 5.2%

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

during the forecast period in terms of value. Agricultural adjuvants are additives added to agricultural chemical products to alter their physicochemical properties and improve their efficacy. Depending on their functional properties, agricultural adjuvants fall into two main categories—activator and utility adjuvants.

New York, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Agricultural Adjuvants Market by Function, Application, Adoption Stage, Formulation, Crop Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04046916/?utm_source=GNW
Surfactants are the most widely used activator adjuvants that are formulated for crop protection solutions. They can either be ionic, nonionic, or amphoteric.
The agricultural adjuvants market is a relatively small segment in the crop protection chemicals industry.However, the market has witnessed significant growth in recent years due to the increasing need for sustainable pest management in agricultural operations in developed countries.

Strong research funding by key manufacturers for the development of products, such as drift control and antifoam agents, is expected to drive the growth of the market over the next seven years. In addition, with the increasing use of drones for pesticide applications, manufacturers are also focusing on offering adjuvants that are compatible with drones.

By function, utility adjuvants segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.

Increasing rate of herbicide uptake into the cuticle or by absorbing the UV light themselves protect the herbicides from deformation by either physical or chemical processes.UV absorbents protect herbicides from the harmful effect of sunlight.

For instance, direct sunlight might increase the rate of herbicide uptake into the cuticle, or the herbicide could absorb UV light, which can harm the plant. Hence, manufacturers have introduced UV absorbents to protect crops against UV light.

By adoption stage, in-formulation is the largest segment in 2021 and anticipated to grow at a significant growth rate over the forecast period.
North America is the largest market for in-formulation adjuvants.The increased cultivation of herbicide-tolerant and genetically modified (GM) crops has driven the use of herbicide glyphosate in the region.

Glyphosate is mostly preferred to be used along with in-formulation adjuvants.

By application, fungicides segment is estimated to witness the second-fastest growth rate over the forecast period.
Adjuvants are added to fungicides to ensure that fungicide powders are easily wettable and evenly dispersed in the tank.Nonionic surfactants are increasingly used with fungicides.

These surfactants help fungicides to stick to plant surfaces, due to which they are also called stickers. With the increased adhesion to the leaf surface, the absorption of fungicides in the leaf remains high, which increases the efficacy of fungicides.

Oilseeds & pulses was the second-largest crop type available in the agricultural adjuvants market in 2022.
Oilseeds and pulses are increasingly consumed in developing countries and are also gaining importance as cash crops for industrial use.Oilseed crops are considered important due to their high economic value.

Crops such as soybean, cotton, canola, and sunflower are considered for this study.

Emulsifiable concentrates is estimated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecasted period.

Emulsifiable concentrates are achieved by selecting one or more surfactants based on their ability to emulsify the solvent system.A stable physical emulsion is formed by balancing the water-soluble and oil-soluble surfactant components in the water-solvent interface.

When sprayed on crops, the dilute emulsion offers a uniform and accurate application of the active ingredient, which is essential for effective pest control.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific accounted for a share of 23.0% of the global agricultural adjuvants market in 2021. The countries considered in the Asia Pacific agricultural adjuvants market include China, India, Japan, Australia, Malaysia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific.
The Asia Pacific region comprises developing countries with vast agricultural lands.The per capita income of the region depends on its agricultural activities.

Advanced agricultural technologies are widely accepted and practiced in this region.
Being the largest and most densely populated region in the world, the Asia Pacific is one of the key markets for adjuvants such as surfactants and crop oil concentrates.This region accounted for nearly 30% of the land available on Earth and 60% of the human population.

However, it continues to remain untapped by key market players. To meet the food requirements of the densely populated countries in the Asia Pacific region, the use of pesticides has significantly increased.
The agricultural adjuvants market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and RoW (Africa and Middle East).

Breakdown of Primaries:
In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:
• By Company Type: Tier 1- 30%, Tier 2- 30%, and Tier 3- 40%
• By Designation: CXOs- 40%, Manager- 25%, and Executive- 35%
• By Region: Asia Pacific- 40%, Europe- 30%, North America- 16%, and RoW- 14%

Leading players profiled in this report include the following:
• Corteva Agriscience (US)
• Evonik Industries (Germany)
• Croda International (UK)
• Nufarm (Australia)
• Solvay (Belgium)
• BASF SE (Germany)
• Huntsman Corporation (US)
• Clariant AG (Switzerland)
• Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC (US)
• Stepan Company (US)
• Adjuvant Plus Inc. (Canada)
• Wilbur-Ellis Company (US)
• Brandt, INC. (US)
• Plant Health Technologies (US)
• Innvictis Crop Care LLC (US)
• Miller Chemical And Fertilizer, LLC (US)
• Precision Laboratories, LLC (US)
• CHS Inc. (US)
• Winfield United (US)
• KaloInc. (US)
• Nouryon (Netherlands)
• Interagro Ltd. (UK)
• Lamberti S.P.A (Italy)
• Garrco Products, Inc. (US)
• Drexel Chemical Company (US)
• Loveland Products Inc. (US).

Research Coverage
This report segments the agricultural adjuvants market on the basis of application, crop type, function, formulation, adoption stage and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the agricultural adjuvants market, high-growth regions, countries, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Reasons to buy this report
• To get a comprehensive overview of the agricultural adjuvants market
• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolio details, and the position in the market
• To gain insights about the major countries/regions, in which the agricultural adjuvants market is flourishing
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04046916/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


