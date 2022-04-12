U.S. markets open in 5 hours 20 minutes

According to the report, the Global Bracing and Support (B&S) Market is projected to display impressive growth during 2022–2027

ReportLinker
·2 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The Global Bracing and Support (B&S) Market was valued at USD 4433. 83 Million in the year 2021 with the North American region leading the regional market share. The key factors driving the growth of this market include the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as neurological disorders which impact the spinal and the nervous system of the patients, the growth of the geriatric population and increasing sports-related injuries which are propelling the demand for Bracing and Support (B&S) in the market.

New York, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bracing and Support (B&S) Market – Analysis By Product, By Type, By End User, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267720/?utm_source=GNW


Moreover, technological advancements in the field of Bracing and Support (B&S) along with rising adoption of universal health coverage in the developed and developing markets, increasing product launches, rising healthcare infrastructure and expenditure with the presence of key market players who constantly undertake research and development activities in the market is further facilitating the growth of braces and supports globally.

The Covid-19 pandemic had a significant negative impact on the global Bracing and Support (B&S) market and the companies experienced a reduction in revenue due to a decline in the number of patients. A significant decline was due to patients deciding to postpone their visits for various reasons including concerns regarding their own health and safety.

Scope of the Report
• The report presents the analysis of the Bracing and Support (B&S) market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.

• The report analyses the Bracing and Support (B&S) Market by Value (USD Million)

• The report analyses the Bracing and Support (B&S) Market by Type (Elastic Braces and support, Rigid Braces and support)

• The report analyses the Bracing and Support (B&S) Market by Product (Upper Extremity Braces and Support, Lower Extremity Braces and Support, Spinal Braces and Support)

• The report analyses the Bracing and Support (B&S) Market by End User (Hospitals, Clinic, Over-the-counter)

• The Global Bracing and Support (B&S) Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA).

• The Global Bracing and Support (B&S) Market has been analysed By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, Australia).

• The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, Product, Type and By End User.

• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

• The companies analysed in the report include Ossur, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., 3M, Colfax Corporation, Orthofix, Otto Bock, DeRoyal Industries, Bauerfeind AG, Thuasne USA, Trulife.

Key Target Audience

• Bracing and Support (B&S) Manufacturers

• Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Companies

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Government and Policy Makers

• Regulatory Authorities
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267720/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


