According To A Report By Jcmr Market Research, The Global Robotics Market Is Expected To Reach $214.59 Billion By 2030. The Market Is Projected To Grow At A Cagr Of 19.3% From 2022 To 2030 | JC MARKET RESEARCH

Robotics market's key players are ABB Ltd., FANUC Corporation, KUKA AG, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Denso Corporation, Alps Electric Co. Ltd.. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Robotics market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Pune, Nov. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rising demand for industrial robots in various industries such as automotive, electrical & electronics, food & beverages, and metals & machinery is expected to drive the growth of the global robotics market. The automotive industry is one of the major consumers of industrial robots. The automotive industry is shifting its focus from conventional manufacturing to advanced manufacturing, which requires less manpower and is more efficient. This is expected to fuel the demand for industrial robots in the automotive industry.

The healthcare industry is another major application area for robotics. The increasing number of surgeries, the need for accuracy and precision, and the shortage of skilled labor are the key factors driving the growth of the robotics market in the healthcare industry. Moreover, the increasing geriatric population and the rising awareness about the benefits of robotics-assisted surgeries are further fueling the demand for robots in the healthcare industry.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global robotics market due to the rising demand from countries such as China, India, and Japan. The growing automotive and electrical & electronics industries in Asia Pacific are expected to drive the growth of the robotics market in the region.

Segmentation

By Type

Scara

Cartesian

Articulated

Cylindrical

Parallel

Others

By Mobility

Fixed Robots

Mobile Robots

By Application

Handling

Welding and Soldering

Assembling and Disassembling

Dispensing

Processing

Others

By End Use Industries

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Metals and Machinery

Plastics, Rubber, and Chemicals

Food and Beverages

Precision Engineering and optics

Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

Others

Geographical region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East Africa

