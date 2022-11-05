U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,770.55
    +50.66 (+1.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,403.22
    +401.97 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,475.25
    +132.31 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,799.87
    +20.14 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.60
    +4.43 (+5.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,685.70
    +54.80 (+3.36%)
     

  • Silver

    20.92
    +1.49 (+7.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9961
    +0.0210 (+2.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1560
    +0.0320 (+0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1377
    +0.0216 (+1.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6400
    -1.5240 (-1.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,262.08
    +152.31 (+0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.45
    +22.40 (+4.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    +146.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.65 (-1.68%)
     

According To A Report By Jcmr Market Research, The Global Robotics Market Is Expected To Reach $214.59 Billion By 2030. The Market Is Projected To Grow At A Cagr Of 19.3% From 2022 To 2030 | JC MARKET RESEARCH

JC Market Research
·2 min read
Robotics market's key players are ABB Ltd., FANUC Corporation, KUKA AG, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Denso Corporation, Alps Electric Co. Ltd.. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Robotics market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Pune, Nov. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rising demand for industrial robots in various industries such as automotive, electrical & electronics, food & beverages, and metals & machinery is expected to drive the growth of the global robotics market. The automotive industry is one of the major consumers of industrial robots. The automotive industry is shifting its focus from conventional manufacturing to advanced manufacturing, which requires less manpower and is more efficient. This is expected to fuel the demand for industrial robots in the automotive industry.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://jcmarketresearch.com/report-details/1538823/sample

The healthcare industry is another major application area for robotics. The increasing number of surgeries, the need for accuracy and precision, and the shortage of skilled labor are the key factors driving the growth of the robotics market in the healthcare industry. Moreover, the increasing geriatric population and the rising awareness about the benefits of robotics-assisted surgeries are further fueling the demand for robots in the healthcare industry.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://jcmarketresearch.com/checkout/1538823

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global robotics market due to the rising demand from countries such as China, India, and Japan. The growing automotive and electrical & electronics industries in Asia Pacific are expected to drive the growth of the robotics market in the region.

The major players in the global robotics market are ABB Ltd., FANUC Corporation, KUKA AG, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Denso Corporation, and Alps Electric Co., Ltd.

Get Discount @ https://jcmarketresearch.com/report-details/1538823/discount

Segmentation

By Type

  • Scara

  • Cartesian

  • Articulated

  • Cylindrical

  • Parallel

  • Others

By Mobility

  • Fixed Robots

  • Mobile Robots

By Application

  • Handling

  • Welding and Soldering

  • Assembling and Disassembling

  • Dispensing

  • Processing

  • Others

By End Use Industries

  • Automotive

  • Electrical and Electronics

  • Metals and Machinery

  • Plastics, Rubber, and Chemicals

  • Food and Beverages

  • Precision Engineering and optics

  • Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

  • Others

Geographical region:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • South America

  • Middle East Africa

CONTACT: JCMARKETRESEARCH Mark Baxter (Head of Business Development) Phone: +1 (925) 478-7203 Email: sales@jcmarketresearch.com


