According To A Report By Jcmr Market Research, The Global Robotics Market Is Expected To Reach $214.59 Billion By 2030. The Market Is Projected To Grow At A Cagr Of 19.3% From 2022 To 2030 | JC MARKET RESEARCH
Robotics market's key players are ABB Ltd., FANUC Corporation, KUKA AG, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Denso Corporation, Alps Electric Co. Ltd.. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Robotics market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.
Pune, Nov. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rising demand for industrial robots in various industries such as automotive, electrical & electronics, food & beverages, and metals & machinery is expected to drive the growth of the global robotics market. The automotive industry is one of the major consumers of industrial robots. The automotive industry is shifting its focus from conventional manufacturing to advanced manufacturing, which requires less manpower and is more efficient. This is expected to fuel the demand for industrial robots in the automotive industry.
Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://jcmarketresearch.com/report-details/1538823/sample
The healthcare industry is another major application area for robotics. The increasing number of surgeries, the need for accuracy and precision, and the shortage of skilled labor are the key factors driving the growth of the robotics market in the healthcare industry. Moreover, the increasing geriatric population and the rising awareness about the benefits of robotics-assisted surgeries are further fueling the demand for robots in the healthcare industry.
Buy Now Full Report @ https://jcmarketresearch.com/checkout/1538823
The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global robotics market due to the rising demand from countries such as China, India, and Japan. The growing automotive and electrical & electronics industries in Asia Pacific are expected to drive the growth of the robotics market in the region.
The major players in the global robotics market are ABB Ltd., FANUC Corporation, KUKA AG, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Denso Corporation, and Alps Electric Co., Ltd.
Get Discount @ https://jcmarketresearch.com/report-details/1538823/discount
Segmentation
By Type
Scara
Cartesian
Articulated
Cylindrical
Parallel
Others
By Mobility
Fixed Robots
Mobile Robots
By Application
Handling
Welding and Soldering
Assembling and Disassembling
Dispensing
Processing
Others
By End Use Industries
Automotive
Electrical and Electronics
Metals and Machinery
Plastics, Rubber, and Chemicals
Food and Beverages
Precision Engineering and optics
Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics
Others
Geographical region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
South America
Middle East Africa
CONTACT: JCMARKETRESEARCH Mark Baxter (Head of Business Development) Phone: +1 (925) 478-7203 Email: sales@jcmarketresearch.com