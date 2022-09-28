U.S. markets open in 2 hours 31 minutes

According to the research, Global Insulin Pump Market is estimated to reach US$ 20.91 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Insulin pumps are compact electronic medical devices that can be fastened to a belt, hidden in a pocket, or worn under clothing. Besides, to regulate the rise in blood glucose levels, the pump delivers controlled quantities of insulin into the body at regular intervals, based on the consumer’s basal and bolus rates.

New York, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Insulin Pump Market, Users, Global Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06321082/?utm_source=GNW
Furthermore, it works with a needle and a flexible catheter to inject insulin straight into the fatty tissue, subsequently taped and fastened. In addition, insulin pumps help people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes by giving them more food options and eating schedule flexibility and reducing the number of injections they need.

Global Insulin Pump Market Size Is Expanding with a CAGR Of 5.20% During 2021-2027:

The rising prevalence of diabetes and increased health awareness have been prevalent. Furthermore, because diabetes can lead to other chronic illnesses, including kidney failure, stroke, paralysis, and blindness, manufacturers focus more on developing adaptable and economical technologies like insulin pumps. The demand for efficient insulin pumps has also increased due to the development of very accurate glucose sensors and blood monitoring systems. Furthermore, recent market expansion has been aided by factors such as rising per capita healthcare spending and increased research and development for improving the functionality of insulin pumps.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Global Insulin Pump Industry:

According to the IDF, diabetic people were more likely to get COVID-19 disease and experience severe symptoms. As a result, during the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for insulin pumps for at-home use skyrocketed. As a result of the epidemic, the homecare insulin pump business exploded worldwide. Moreover, demand for automated and efficient insulin pumps skyrocketed during the epidemic. Moreover, as per our analysis, Global Insulin Pump Market was US$ 15.43 Billion in 2021.

Segment Analysis in Global Insulin Pump Market:

In our report, the Global Global Insulin Pump Market is studied for the market in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, France, Switzerland, Australia, Japan, Canada, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Italy and Spain. Further, the market in detail is categorized based on Diabetes Population (Type 1 and Type 2), Insulin Pump Market Analysis (Insulin Pump User (Type 1 and Type 2) & Insulin Pump Market (Type 1 and Type 2)), and Reimbursement Policies on Insulin Pump.

Competitive Landscape:

The Global Insulin Pump Market is highly competitive, competing with only a few companies. Medtronic, Insulet Corporation, Tandem Diabetes Care, and Roche are the critical players profiled in our analysis. These companies control a large percentage of the worldwide market. In addition, they are constantly expanding into new markets to generate new revenue streams and enhance old ones. The acts of these market participants will create a competitive environment, forcing businesses to experiment with the latest technology to keep their products unique. Companies are also collaborating to expand their technological understanding and reduce the time it takes to develop a product.

This latest report “Global Insulin Pump Market, Global Forecast, By Differentiation Points, Products (Medtronic 530G with Enlite, InsuletOmniPod, Tandem t:slim and Roche Accu-Chek Combo), By Countries (United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, France, Switzerland, Australia, Japan, Canada, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Italy and Spain), Country Insights (Diabetes Population (Type 1 and Type 2), Insulin Pump Market Analysis (Insulin Pump User (Type 1 and Type 2) & Insulin Pump Market (Type 1 and Type 2)) and Reimbursement Policies on Insulin Pump), Companies (Medtronic, Insulet Corporation, Tandem Diabetes Care and Roche)” provides a detailed analysis of Global Insulin Pump Industry.

The above-mentioned countries have been covered from 3 viewpoints:
1. Diabetes Population
• Type 1
• Type 2

2. Insulin Pump Analysis
• Insulin Pump User (Type 1 and Type 2)
• Insulin Pump Market (Type 1 and Type 2)

3. Reimbursement Policies on Insulin Pump

Countries – Insulin Pump Market & Users, Diabetes Type 1 & 2 Population of all the 15 Countries Covered in the Report
1. United States
2. United Kingdom
3. Israel
4. Germany
5. Netherlands
6. Sweden
7. France
8. Switzerland
9. Australia
10. Japan
11. Canada
12. Kuwait
13. Saudi Arabia
14. Italy
15. Spain

Differentiation Points, Products Available Worldwide have been covered from 4 viewpoints:
1. Medtronic 530G with Enlite
2. InsuletOmniPod
3. Tandem t:slim
4. Roche Accu-Chek Combo

Company Insights:
• Overview
• Recent Development
• Revenue

Companies Covered:
1. Medtronic
2. Insulet Corporation
3. Tandem Diabetes Care
4. Roche
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06321082/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


