U.S. markets open in 4 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,216.75
    +6.75 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,327.00
    +67.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,419.00
    +27.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,974.40
    +4.90 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.10
    +0.17 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.90
    -10.80 (-0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    20.42
    -0.32 (-1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0331
    +0.0029 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.04
    -1.73 (-7.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2227
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5750
    -0.2980 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,483.91
    +1,446.90 (+6.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    575.78
    +44.56 (+8.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,504.40
    -2.71 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

Account-Based Advertising Software Market Growing at a Phenomenal Pace Surpassing US$ 1.3 Bn by 2032 witnessing a growth of 10.8% CAGR- Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Large Companies are the top application for Account-Based Advertising, having witnessed a CAGR of 11.1% with a forecasted CAGR of 10.2%. The US is projected to account for an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 287.2 Mn between 2022 and 2032 and a forecasted market size of US$ 451.8 Mn by 2032 at 10.6% CAGR. A study conducted across marketing professionals showed that 47% of marketers are already using an ABM technique.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Account Based Advertising Software Market was valued at US$ 416 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 1.3 Bn by 2032, finds Future Market Insights (FMI) in a recent market survey. As per the findings of the report, On-Cloud Account Based Advertising Software will remain pivotal for the market as the bulk of revenue will be generated through this category, with a forecasted CAGR of 10.7%.

Cloud Based Account Based Advertising to contribute the most to revenue

Cloud Based Advertising Software is expected to be the leading type of Account-Based Advertising Software demand. Companies are largely turning to cloud-based systems over On-premise in order to gain from several benefits, such as the reduction of burden on IT teams, the access to a wide range of data and analytical tools, the possibilities for collaborative or remote work and the tracking of efficiency.

Request a Report Sample https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15415

Large companies to be the key contributors to revenue in the forecast period.

Large Companies are the top application for Account Based Advertising, having witnessed a CAGR of 11.1% with a forecasted CAGR of 10.2%. This is largely due to the fact that Account Based advertising is best suited for companies that can afford to shell out large amounts of resources and have relatively high value per customer. Further, large companies are also more likely to have the type of extensive data and maintenance requirements which this method requires. However, small companies can also stand to benefit from Account-Based advertising, with many choosing to adopt it in the form of a one: many approach.

Europe to be an emerging component of revenue in the forecast period

Europe in an emerging market for demand of Account Based Advertising Software, accounting for 25.1% of demand and US$ 325.6 Mn by 2032. A study conducted amongst marketing professionals found that 86% European respondents reported future plans to harness ABM technologies. The UK is a key country, with US$ 54 Mn 2032 forecast value slated to grow at 9.8% CAGR.

Account Based Advertising Software manufacturers nowadays are closely working on improving their software to allow for more efficient analysis of data and a wider database of customer via new technologies.comments an analyst at Future Market Insights.

Request For Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15415

Account-Based Advertising Software Market: Competition Insights

At present, Account-Based Advertising Software providers are focused on developments that will afford more opportunities for targeting and analysis to marketing professionals. The key companies operating include Terminus, Metadata, Integrate, 6sense, RollWorks, Madison Logic, Triblio, ListenLoop, Jabmo, Demandbase, Mintigo, Radiate B2B, Recotap, Bluebird, Kwanzoo Inc, MRP and IDG Communications.

Some of the recent development in Account-Based Advertising Software are as follows:

  • In June 2022, Folloze and Hunter & Bard announced a partnership under which they aim to provide their customers a combination of Folloze’s speciality of their B2B buyer experience platform and Hunter & Bard’s ABM offerings.

  • In February 2022, ZoomInfo announced the launch of MarketingOS. This product is an ABM platform that uses ZoomInfo’s B2B data to allow for insight-driven information and personalized advertising across varied forms of media.

  • In March 2020, Madison Logic and LinkedIn announced a collaboration under which Madison Logic will gain an integration with the LinkedIn Marketing Analytics API. Therefore, both of their clients can measure accounts across marketing channels on a single platform using LinkedIn’s Marketing Analytics API in combination with Madison Logic’s ML data Platform and ML data cloud.

  • In May 2019, Madison Logic announced the launch of their product, the ML Data cloud. This cloud uses sources from multiple sources, both first and third party to provide a platform for B2B marketing. This product aims to enable clients to provide, amongst other features, customized advertising and tracking and insights on which techniques and methods are the most efficient.

Ask An Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-15415

More Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Account-Based Advertising Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in the Account-Based Advertising Market in terms Product (Cloud-based, On-Premise), By Application (Large companies, Small and Medium companies), across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).

Key Segments Covered In Account-Based Advertising Software Industry Survey

Account-Based Advertising Market by Type:

  • On Cloud Account-Based Advertising Software

  • On-Premise Account-Based Advertising Software

Account-Based Advertising Software Market by Application:

  • Large Companies

  • Small and Medium Companies

Account-Based Advertising Software Market by Region:

  • North America Account-Based Advertising Software Market

  • Europe Account-Based Advertising Software Market

  • Asia Pacific Account-Based Advertising Software Market

  • Middle East & Africa Account-Based Advertising Software Market

  • Latin America Account-Based Advertising Software Market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Statistics

1.3. Key Market Characteristics & Attributes

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment

3.1. Risk Assessment

3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on Account-Based Advertising Software Demand

3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis

3.1.3. Impact on Market Value (US$ Mn)

3.1.4. Assessment by Key Countries

3.1.5. Assessment by Key Market Segments

3.1.6. Action Points and Recommendation for Suppliers

3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.3. Formulation and Product Development Trends

To be continued…!

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Technology Domain

Survey and Feedback Management Software Market Size: The survey and feedback management software market is garnering substantial momentum and is anticipated to record a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.

Metrology Software Market Share: The metrology software market value totaled ~US$ 860 Mn in 2020, according to Future Market Insights (FMI). Sales in the metrology software market are expected to surpass ~US$ 1.8 Bn by 2031, growing at a CAGR of around 7.0% for 2021 – 31.

Home Healthcare Software Market Demand: The home healthcare software market is gaining popularity and is about to grow at a CAGR of 15% during 2022-2032.

Music Market and Streaming Services Market Growth: Global Music Market and Streaming Services demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 22.9 Billion in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 18.4% to be valued at US$ 25.8 Billion from 2022 to 2032.

Video Streaming Software Market Sales: The global video streaming software market is currently valued at around US$ 5.9 Bn, and is anticipated to progress at an impressive CAGR of 10.2% to reach US$ 12.87 Bn by the end of 2030.

HVAC Software Market Trends: The global HVAC Software Market was valued at around US$ 624.7 Mn in 2021. With a projected CAGR of 7.9% during 2022 – 2032, the market is likely to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 1.5 Bn by the end of 2032.

PCB Design Software Market Outlook: The global PCB design software market is valued at around US$ 3 Bn in 2022, registering Y-o-Y growth of 12.7%. The market is projected to surge at a high CAGR of 14.9% and attain a valuation of US$ 7.92 Bn by 2029.

Native Advertising Market Types: The global native advertising market is estimated to exceed US$ 650 Bn by the end of 2032. The sales of native advertising are expected to reach US$ 100 Bn by 2022, exhibiting growth at a exponential CAGR of 375% over the upcoming decade.

Medical Imaging Software Market Value: Medical imaging software supports in the picturing of the tissues, organs or other body parts for medical diagnosis, treatment and disease supervision. Imaging methods include the fields of magnetic resonance, nuclear medicine, radiography, ocular imaging and other image guided intervention.

Enterprise Intellectual Property (IP) Management Software Market Forecast Analysis: Enterprise management of intellectual property assets is gaining traction globally, as companies are realising that unlicensed public usage can be detrimental to not only the overall bottom-line of the company, but also to the entire business strategy.

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favour the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.  
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive, 
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA  
T: +1-845-579-5705  
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/account-based-advertising-software-market
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com  
Browse Latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports  
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs


Recommended Stories

  • Capital Allocation Trends At Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Aren't Ideal

    Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things...

  • A familiar face is back at Diman as interim superintendent

    Brian Bentley worked for Diman for 38 years. Now, he's back as interim superintendent.

  • Returns On Capital At London Security (LON:LSC) Have Stalled

    If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a...

  • Do Breedon Group's (LON:BREE) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

    The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even...

  • Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Crestchic Plc (LON:LOAD)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Crestchic Plc...

  • Feathers Fly As Wild Turkey Dodges Cops In Slapstick Apartment Chase

    One officer used a net in an attempt to nab the turkey as it shuffled around an apartment on Friday.

  • European shares open higher; Aegon leads gains among insurers

    The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.4%, after clocking its best session in nearly two weeks on Wednesday on bets that the inflation reading will encourage the Federal Reserve to become less aggressive on interest rates hikes. Aegon jumped 7.5%, to the top of the STOXX 600, as it raised its forecasts for full-year operating capital generation and 2021-2023 free cash flow.

  • U.S. gasoline prices fall below $4 for first time since March

    The average price of U.S. retail gasoline fell below $4 per gallon on Thursday for the first time in months, giving some relief to drivers in the world's largest consumer of the fuel. The national average price for regular unleaded gas fell to $3.990 a gallon on Aug. 11, according to the American Automobile Association. Gasoline prices tend to peak in the summer.

  • Siemens Sees Brisk Demand Persist Through Cost, Supply Pressure

    (Bloomberg) -- Siemens AG said strong orders from all markets are set to continue in coming months, helping the company combat mounting inflation and supply-chain problems that are weighing on returns. The German industrial giant, reporting a quarterly net loss that missed expectations Thursday, said it’ll double down on efficiencies to offset the drag as well as passing on higher costs to customers. “We see strong demand from our markets even going forward three to four quarters,” Chief Executi

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Russia ‘Lost’ Ten Combat Planes

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian forces “lost” nine combat aircraft in Crimea and one more in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Wednesday in his nightly video address. His comments came after a blaze in Crimea that Russian state media said resulted in one fatality. Russia’s Defense Ministry said munitions had exploded and the fire wasn’t caused by an incoming strike; some defense analysts said it had the hallmarks of a Ukrainian attack. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin

  • The man who built his own ISP to avoid huge fees is expanding his service

    A Michigan is expanding his fiber internet service from about 70 customers to nearly 600 thanks to funding aimed at expanding access to broadband internet.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market. These winning stocks have attracted attention from Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program. Among other things, Cramer has been following stocks which won big during the COVID cris

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    While every market advisor will tell you never to try to ‘time’ the market, timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low relative to a stock’s recent past performance. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. The analysts have been busy lately, picking out stocks that are in their lower price r

  • Meta’s Susan Li will join a growing group of Fortune 500 CFOs under 40

    The average age of a Fortune 500 CFO is 53, but a group of leaders became finance chiefs before their 40th birthday.

  • Looking for Dividend Aristocrat Bargains? Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like the Most

    Investors like getting a return on investment, of course, it’s why they are in the market to begin with. And when a company makes a commitment to return capital and profits to the shareholders, that’s a win – one that will both attract and reward investors. The key for investors is to find the best possible capital return, and dividend stocks make a logical place to start looking. With this in mind, we’ve used the TipRanks database to pull up the details on two true dividend aristocrats – real c

  • Top 10 Gainers on Wednesday

    In this article, we will take a look at the top 10 gainers on Wednesday. If you want to see some more stocks moving higher today, go directly to Top 5 Gainers on Wednesday. Notable stocks from the tech and industrials sectors, including The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD), Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) and Plug Power […]

  • Fed to raise interest rates to 4% next year, Evans says

    (Reuters) -Wednesday's consumer price index report showing U.S. inflation didn't accelerate in July was the first "positive" reading on price pressures since the Federal Reserve began tightening policy, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said, even as he signaled he believes the Fed has plenty more work to do. With consumer prices unchanged last month compared to June, but up 8.5% from a year earlier, inflation is still "unacceptably" high, and the Fed will likely need to lift its policy rate, currently in the 2.25%-2.5% range, to 3.25%-3.5% this year and to 3.75%-4% by the end of next year, Evans said. The remarks suggest Evans, among the 19 central bankers who set U.S. monetary policy, expects to soon slow what's been the Fed's steepest round of interest-rate hikes in decades.

  • You'll Be Sorry If You Sell These 7 Value Stocks Now, Analysts Say

    Value stocks in the S&P 500 are outperforming this year. But analysts still think it's a mistake to part with some of them too soon.

  • Mocked by Everyone, Stock Rally Sits at Cusp of a Chart Landmark

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s doomed, it’s a bear-market rally, a rebound that won’t last. All the mud thrown at equities over the last month may well turn out to be true. But it’s getting harder to brush aside the recovery in the S&P 500 as it hovers at a widely watched landmark in charts.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedMedi

  • Social Security Benefits Are Projected to Increase. Here’s How Much.

    The Senior Citizens League projects the annual cost-of-living adjustment for 2023 to come in at 9.6%, down slightly from the prior month's estimate as inflation cooled a bit.