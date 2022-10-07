U.S. markets close in 3 hours 24 minutes

AccountabilIT CEO Chuck Vermillion Named a 2022 Phoenix Titan 100

·2 min read

PHOENIX, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsors, Class VI Partners and Wipfli LLP, have announced AccountabilIT Founder and CEO, Chuck Vermillion as a 2022 Phoenix Titan 100.

AccountabilIT is a managed IT and cybersecurity services firm headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. Since its inception, the company has been a leader in cybersecurity, application management, database administration, cloud transformation and cloud-managed services. With a 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC) partnered with the company's MSP practice, AccountabilIT is the go-to for any business's technology outsourcing. (PRNewsfoto/AccountabilIT)
AccountabilIT is a managed IT and cybersecurity services firm headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. Since its inception, the company has been a leader in cybersecurity, application management, database administration, cloud transformation and cloud-managed services. With a 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC) partnered with the company's MSP practice, AccountabilIT is the go-to for any business's technology outsourcing. (PRNewsfoto/AccountabilIT)

The Titan 100 shape the future of the Phoenix business community, building a reputation that is unrivaled in their field

The Titan 100 list recognizes Phoenix's Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives — the area's most accomplished business leaders in their respective industries. The annual list is compiled using criteria including demonstrations of exceptional leadership, vision, and passion.

"The Titan 100 are shaping the future of the Phoenix business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We know that they will have a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation," says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

Chuck Vermillion has been spearheading the success of managed service firms since he founded his first MSP in 1997. After two decades strengthening his industry expertise, Chuck formed AccountabilIT in 2016 with the visionary idea of forming a hybrid Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) that delivers the most robust solutions to businesses regardless of their revenue. His vision and leadership have earned him numerous awards and accolades.

"If you focus on delighting the customer," Chuck shared with the Titan CEO Board, "and then ensure your employees are well-compensated, motivated and in alignment with your culture of 'customer first,' the investor returns are essentially the fruit of the labor."

The 2022 Titan 100 winners and their companies employ more than 90,000 individuals and generate over $32 billion in revenues. This year's honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online.

About AccountabilIT

AccountabilIT (AIT) is a managed IT & cybersecurity firm headquartered in Arizona. AccountabilIT has grown into a leader in cybersecurity and has been recognized for six consecutive years by MSSP Alert as one of the top 250 managed security service providers in the world. AccountabilIT takes pride in being an early adopter of Microsoft security solutions, including Microsoft Sentinel, the first-ever born-in-the-cloud SIEM security tool. With a 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC) and their MSP practice, AccountabilIT is the go-to partner for any business's technology outsourcing.

AccountabilIT's "Customer First" strategy is instrumental in leading the industry in customer satisfaction, as measured by the Net Promoter score of 82. Visit AIT online

Contact
Claire Spahr
Marketing Coordinator
Claire.spahr@accountabilit.com
(720) 235-8924

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accountabilit-ceo-chuck-vermillion-named-a-2022-phoenix-titan-100-301643420.html

SOURCE AccountabilIT

