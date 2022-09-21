U.S. markets close in 3 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,879.45
    +23.52 (+0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,854.30
    +148.07 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,490.15
    +65.10 (+0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,801.26
    +13.76 (+0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.35
    -0.59 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,675.40
    +4.30 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    19.45
    +0.27 (+1.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9876
    -0.0097 (-0.97%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5730
    +0.0020 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1320
    -0.0061 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3100
    +0.6070 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,301.76
    +238.12 (+1.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.08
    +5.21 (+1.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.64
    +44.98 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,313.13
    -375.29 (-1.36%)
     

AccountabilIT Named a Top 250 MSSP for 2022

0
·2 min read

MSSP Alert's Sixth-Annual List Honors MSSP, MDR and SOCaaS Cybersecurity Companies Worldwide

PHOENIX, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth consecutive year, MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource, has named industry-leading cybersecurity and IT service provider, AccountabilIT to its global list of Top 250 MSSPs of 2022, out of approximately 10,000 managed security service providers (MSSPs) worldwide.

AccountabilIT is a managed IT and cybersecurity services firm headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. Since its inception, the company has been a leader in cybersecurity, application management, database administration, cloud transformation and cloud-managed services. With a 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC) partnered with the company's MSP practice, AccountabilIT is the go-to for any business's technology outsourcing. (PRNewsfoto/AccountabilIT)
AccountabilIT is a managed IT and cybersecurity services firm headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. Since its inception, the company has been a leader in cybersecurity, application management, database administration, cloud transformation and cloud-managed services. With a 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC) partnered with the company's MSP practice, AccountabilIT is the go-to for any business's technology outsourcing. (PRNewsfoto/AccountabilIT)

"We are on a mission to make comprehensive cybersecurity solutions accessible to all organizations, regardless of size."

The Top 250 list identifies the top managed security service providers (MSSPs), managed detection and response (MDR) and Security Operations Center as a Service (SOCaaS) providers across the globe. AccountabilIT has received this honor every year since the list's inception in 2017.

AccountabilIT has been recognized in the top 50% of MSSPs globally for its successful business practices and robust security offerings, including its comprehensive solution, Managed Microsoft Security Powered by Sentinel, which brings elegant simplicity to a complex suite of tools.

MSSP Alert's annual readership survey determines the final rankings, which reflect the rapidly-changing cybersecurity landscape and the evolution of the comprehensive outsourced services available to consumers today.

"We are honored to be named once again to MSSP Alert's Top 250 list, validating our mission and expertise in protecting our customers' data, networks, and identities," said Chuck Vermillion, founder and CEO of AccountabilIT. "Modern threat actors operate like disciplined, sophisticated businesses. They target large and small organizations as well as individuals all in equal measure. Many of the significant losses that victims of a breach experience are preventable and we are on a mission to make robust, comprehensive cybersecurity solutions accessible to all organizations, regardless of size."

"MSSP Alert congratulates AccountabilIT on this year's honor," said Joe Panettieri, editorial director of MSSP Alert. "The MSSP Alert readership and Top 250 honorees continue to outpace the cybersecurity market worldwide."

About AccountabilIT

AccountabilIT (AIT) is a managed IT & cybersecurity services firm headquartered in Arizona. Over the past six years, AccountabilIT has grown into a leader in cybersecurity. AccountabilIT takes pride in being an early adopter of Microsoft security solutions, including Microsoft Sentinel, the first-ever born-in-the-cloud SIEM security tool. With a 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC) and their MSP practice, AccountabilIT is the go-to partner for any business's technology outsourcing.

AccountabilIT's "Customer First" strategy is instrumental in leading the industry in customer satisfaction, as measured by the Net Promoter score of 82. Visit AIT online

Contact
Claire Spahr
Marketing Coordinator
Claire.spahr@accountabilit.com
(720) 235-8924

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accountabilit-named-a-top-250-mssp-for-2022-301629808.html

SOURCE AccountabilIT

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia CEO sees 'large space' for China sales despite U.S. restrictions

    (Reuters) -Nvidia Corp Chief Executive Jensen Huang said Wednesday that he continues to see a large market for Nvidia's data center chips in China despite U.S. restrictions on exports of two of its top chips to the country. At a news conference after the company's fall product launch, Huang said that the restrictions disclosed earlier this month have specific thresholds for both the performance of a chip as well as the processor's ability to connect other chips.

  • 1 Significant Risk of Investing In Okta

    This identity and authentication company began this year by losing its customers' and investors' trust.

  • Elon Musk Proposes Starlink Access in Iran as Protests Spread

    The founder of SpaceX said on Twitter he would seek an exemption to U.S. sanctions on Iran for his satellite-internet system.

  • Google Is Reviving Price Guarantee Program for Flights

    Google is bringing back its price guarantee program for flights after its life was cut short by the pandemic. The feature is just one of several significant travel product tweaks being made by the search giant, which also includes rail bookings and a focus on the “confusing” tours and activities sector, as well as a […]

  • Juniper (JNPR) Boosts Tata Fiber's Broadband Capabilities

    Juniper (JNPR) routing solutions will enable Tata Play Fiber to offer seamless broadband connectivity and improve the scale and agility of its regional networks.

  • Missed Out on Bitcoin? Buy This Cryptocurrency Now.

    Bitcoin has soared more than 3,250% since 2009. Well, if you missed out on Bitcoin in its early days, don't despair. Right now is a great time to get in on young cryptocurrency players that may follow in Bitcoin's footsteps -- by offering growth over the long term.

  • Ethereum price drops 20% as SEC declares control over network

    Ethereum has plummeted by over 20% despite last week's successful transition to proof of stake as the shadow of a major US regulator body falls over its rising ambitions.

  • Bell Fibe Gigabit 8.0 with North America's fastest Internet speeds now available in Toronto

    Today, Bell announced the availability of Bell Fibe Gigabit 8.0, allowing customers to experience the fastest Internet speeds available in North America right from their own home. Bell pure fibre Internet Gigabit 8.0 with symmetrical download and upload speeds of 8 Gbps is now available in eligible areas of Toronto, and the Bell Giga Hub with Wi-Fi 6E, the most advanced Wi-Fi technology, is also now available for customers throughout Ontario and Québec.

  • Decentralized Finance Protocol Coin98 Unveils Native Stablecoin CUSD

    DeFi platforms race to craft their own stablecoins to attract users and boost growth, including Curve and Aave.

  • Israel considers shutting copper networks in shift to fibre optics

    Israel is considering closing old copper networks and transferring all communications services to newer fibre optics infrastructure, communications minister Yoaz Hendel said on Tuesday. His ministry is already looking at shutting down copper networks and wants telecom providers and the public to weigh in and give their opinions by Nov. 24, he said in a statement. The minister pointed to Singapore as having fully switched to full use of fibre optics, while Australia and New Zealand are in advanced stages of the process.

  • DynamoFL aims to bring privacy-preserving AI to more industries

    Data privacy regulations like GDPR, the CCPA and HIPAA present a challenge to training AI systems on sensitive data, like financial transactions, patient health records and user device logs. Historical data is what "teaches" AI systems to identify patterns and make predictions, but there are technical hurdles to using it without compromising a person's identity. One workaround that's gained currency in recent years is federated learning.

  • Uber says Lapsus$-linked hacker responsible for breach

    Uber said the attacker had not accessed any user accounts and the databases that store sensitive user information such as credit card numbers, bank account or trip details. "The attacker accessed several internal systems, and our investigation has focused on determining whether there was any material impact," Uber said, adding that investigation was still ongoing. Friday's cybersecurity incident had brought down Uber's internal communication system for a while and employees were restricted to use Salesforce-owned office messaging app Slack.

  • Scammers use Queen’s death to trick people into crypto and NFT schemes

    The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre has also warned that there could be an increase in email phishing scams

  • Crypto Market Toys With Billionaires Saylor and Novogratz, Coinbase

    This is one of the messages that the crypto billionaire and evangelist posted on Twitter on Sept. 18, even as fresh turmoil rocked the cryptocurrency market. The tremors continue as investors fear that a sharp hike in interest rates to fight inflation from the Federal Reserve will cause a hard landing -- a recession -- for the economy. Apart from stablecoins, which are designed to be spared from volatility, almost all cryptocurrencies are in the red.

  • Global Investors Cut Exposure to China on Rising Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Global investors in private equity and venture capital funds say they are rotating away from China as clients are reassessing risks because of the country’s rapidly changing environment.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkraineHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ Crashes‘Mute Your Phones’: Trump Special Master Hearing Descends Into ChaosFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain

  • It's a Busy Week for Central Bankers

    The Federal Reserve is just one of 16 central banks making interest-rate decisions this week, but it is the most widely watched monetary policy body in the world. And its current path – errant though it may be – is having a profound effect on the global economy by pushing up the U.S. dollar. The most recent data on the U.S. housing market surprised to the upside, but it’s just one piece of the puzzle. “I like that we got wildly positive homebuilder data,” tweeted Tony Greer today, “but the sector is still trading like it’s petrified of higher yields.” Tony, the founder and CEO of TG Macro, joins Ash Bennington for today’s Daily Briefing to talk about recent price action in key corners of the market, notably energy, as well as what he expects from the Federal Reserve tomorrow. We also hear from Weston Nakamura about what this week’s abundance of central bank activity means for financial markets and economic growth. Watch the full video featuring Weston Nakamura here: https://rvtv.io/3SmmDNU. And we want to hear from you too – please share your questions in the chat!

  • RBA in Negative Equity as Bullock Not Sure Rates Restrictive Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s central bank recorded a “substantial” loss last fiscal year and is temporarily in negative equity, Deputy Governor Michele Bullock said, as she suggested rapid interest-rate increases haven’t yet taken policy into restrictive territory.Most Read from BloombergPutin Mobilizes More Troops, Wields Ukraine Nuclear ThreatHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ Crashes‘Mute Your Phones’: Trump Special

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why CrowdStrike (CRWD) is a Trending Stock

    CrowdStrike (CRWD) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • FedEx is right. A global downturn is weighing down on shipping demand.

    Fedex, a darling of the pandemic explosion in online sales, said its dwindling business is a sign of an imminent global recession as consumers around the world cut back.

  • TREASURIES-10-year yields highest since 2011 before expected Fed rate hike

    Data last week showed higher-than-expected consumer prices in August, dashing hopes that price pressures would ease. It also made it more likely that the Fed will hike rates by another 75 basis points when it concludes its two-day meeting on Wednesday. Traders are now pricing in an 81% chance of a 75 basis points hike and a 19% likelihood of a 100 basis points increase.