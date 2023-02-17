AccountAbility Recognised as a Financial Times Leading Management Consultant 2023

LONDON, UK and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2023 / AccountAbility, the trusted global ESG consulting and standards firm with a close to three-decade history in helping leaders build better companies, announced today that for a sixth consecutive year it has been recognised by the Financial Times as a Leading Management Consultant. This prestigious recognition for 2023, based on survey and interview data, highlights companies most recommended by their clients and peers.

"It is an honour to receive this FT recognition for the sixth year in a row. Achieving this through recommendations from our clients and peers is particularly meaningful, and a testament to the focus and dedication of our global team, and the obsessive priority we place on helping our clients build better companies." Comments AccountAbility CEO Sunil (Sunny) A. Misser.

AccountAbility is an expert sustainability / ESG consulting and standards firm that provides objective counsel to CEOs and Boards on how to improve their business performance. The firm has a centred purpose - to innovate and advance the global Sustainability / ESG agenda by improving the practices, performance, and impact of organisations - and the firm works globally with businesses, investors, governments, and multi-lateral organisations on ESG matters out of its offices in London, New York, Dubai, and Riyadh.

As a global consultancy for nearly three decades, AccountAbility works with prominent multi-national and global organisations across industries, such as Financial Services, Energy & Extractives, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Real Estate, Consumer Packaged Goods, Telecom & Technology, Foundations, and others, in jurisdictions including the UK, U.S., EU, Middle East, and Asia.

The firm has been the recipient of multiple business and finance awards and was recognised by Capital Finance International (CFI.co) for a second consecutive year as Best ESG Strategy Development Partner, 2022, and by Forbes as One of the World's Best Management Consulting Firms for 2022.

AccountAbility issues an annual global report on the top 7 Sustainability Trends facing businesses each year, guiding leaders on ESG matters of significant priority for the year ahead. The 2023 report is available for download at www.accountability.org.

About Financial Times Leading Management Consultants 2023

The sixth annual FT rating of the leading management consultants is compiled by the Financial Times and Statista, a research company, highlighting the consultancies most recommended by their peers and clients. Results are based on surveys of consultants' views of their peers, and a client survey of roughly 1,000 senior executives who have previously used the services of management consultancies.

About AccountAbility

AccountAbility is a global consulting and standards firm that works with businesses, investors, governments, and multilateral organisations on ESG matters to achieve opportunities, advance responsible business practices, and transform their long-term performance. We focus on delivering practical, effective, and enduring results that enable our clients to succeed. Learn more at www.accountability.org.

