Accountable Care Coalition of Southeast Partners Generates $3.7 Million in Total Savings for Medicare

·3 min read

TAMPA, Fla. and HOUSTON, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Collaborative Health Systems (CHS) announced today the Accountable Care Coalition (ACC) of Southeast Partners, LLC achieved shared savings for the first time while improving quality of care for Medicare beneficiaries. In 2020, the ACC of Southeast Partners generated $3.7 million in total savings for the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) and $1.4 million in shared savings, according to figures released by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

(PRNewsfoto/Collaborative Health Systems)
(PRNewsfoto/Collaborative Health Systems)

Founded in 2019, the ACC of Southeast Partners, LLC has worked with CHS to transition to the value-based care model. The ACO serves 3,925 Medicare beneficiaries in the Houston area and uses a combination of care models and data analytics to provide preventive care that helps patients access the right care, at the right time, in the most appropriate setting to provide the highest quality care and avoid unnecessary medical costs.

The ACC of Southeast Partners also partnered with CHS to track population health trends. CHS supported Southeast Partners to meet annual quality standards, and most recently, helped the ACO achieve an average quality score of 96.9%. This high-quality level of care has helped keep patients out of the hospital and ER resulting in a 19% decrease in inpatient visits per 1,000 since 2018, and a 25% decrease in ER visits per 1,000 since 2018, its most recent benchmark year1.

"We're pleased to see our commitment to value-based care and the ACO model pay off," said Dr. Ahmed, Board Chair for the ACC of Southeast Partners. "Through persistence and support from CHS, we have been able to not only generate savings for the Medicare Shared Savings Program, but deliver high-quality, preventive care that can help improve the lives of our beneficiaries and best serve our community during these uncertain times."

"ACC of Southeast Partners' success is a prime example of how independent providers can see growth over time as they become more familiar with the value-based care model," said Anthony Valdés, President of Collaborative Health Systems. "We will continue to support providers in Texas throughout their journey as they continue to manage costs and deliver exceptional care in the years to come."

Medicare ACOs are groups of doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare providers who come together voluntarily to provide coordinated, high-quality care to their Medicare beneficiaries. The Shared Savings Program offers providers and suppliers an opportunity to create an ACO, which agrees to be held accountable for the quality, cost, and experience of care of an assigned Medicare Fee-For-Service (FFS) beneficiary population. The Shared Savings Program has different tracks that allow ACOs to select an arrangement that makes the most sense for their organization.

For more information about Collaborative Health Systems and its ACO partners, visit www.CollaborativeHealthSystems.com.

About Collaborative Health Systems
Collaborative Health Systems (CHS) is a management services organization that partners with independent primary care physicians as they move to value-based models. Its core belief is that primary care physicians are in the best position to influence the quality and cost of healthcare. CHS provides comprehensive support for its physician partners by providing management services, risk contracting, and population health capabilities, including actionable data and other tools, to deliver care coordination and closure of gaps in care. CHS provides additional services to secure and deliver favorable value-based contracts with commercial and other health plans. CHS currently manages two Next Generation ACOs, one Direct Contracting entity, eight MSSP ACOs, a Care Transformation Organization, and three Independent Practice Associations. CHS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation.

1 Benchmark year 3 for Southeast Partners in the MSSP program.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accountable-care-coalition-of-southeast-partners-generates-3-7-million-in-total-savings-for-medicare-301374786.html

SOURCE Collaborative Health Systems

