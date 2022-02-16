U.S. markets close in 1 hour 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,448.13
    -22.94 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,771.74
    -217.10 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,015.63
    -124.12 (-0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,062.04
    -14.42 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.47
    +1.40 (+1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,867.20
    +11.00 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    23.50
    +0.16 (+0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1392
    +0.0028 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0630
    +0.0180 (+0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3591
    +0.0049 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4020
    -0.1940 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,079.49
    +12.84 (+0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.90
    +0.51 (+0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,603.78
    -5.14 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,460.40
    +595.21 (+2.22%)
     

Accountable Care Solutions Market Size to Surpass US$ 45.6 Bn by 2030

Precedence Research
·6 min read
Precedence Research
Precedence Research

According to Precedence Research, the global accountable care solutions market size is expected to surpass around USD 45.6 billion by 2030 and is expanding growth at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Ottawa, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global accountable care solutions market size was valued at USD 19.8 billion in 2021. The rapidly rising prevalence of various chronic diseases and growing geriatric population across the globe is resulting in the increased number of hospital admissions. This is creating a huge pressure on the hospitals to provide effective and efficient care services along with cost-effectiveness. The rising demand for reducing the healthcare costs across the hospitals is propelling the growth of the global accountable care solutions market. Moreover, the rising investments in the development of IT and telecommunications infrastructure will have a significant and positive impact on the market growth.

Get the Sample Pages of Report for More Understanding@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1528

The adoption of the accountable care solutions is facilitating the hospitals to provide patient-centric care services. The rising government initiatives to equip the healthcare units with advanced automation and digital technologies will propel the growth of the global accountable care solutions market. Furthermore, the growing investments in the development of smart hospitals across various countries are expected to spur the demand for the accountable care solutions.

Report Coverage

Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 21.51

CAGR

8.7%

Base Year

2021

Largest Revenue Holder

North America

Fastest Growing Region

Asia Pacific

Companies Covered

IBM Corporation, Aetna, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Mckesson Corporation, UnitedHealth Group, EPIC Systems Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Verisk Health, Inc., Zeomega Inc., Eclinicalworks, LLC.

Report Highlights

  • Based on the product, the services segment is estimated to be the most opportunistic market. This is attributed to the rising adoption of the eHealth platforms amongst the healthcare providers and the patients. The rising demand for the implementation, consulting, and education services are estimated to drive the growth of this segment.

  • Based on the end user, the providers segment dominated the market in 2020. This can be attributed to the increased government initiatives to promote the adoption of the digital technologies in the hospitals to increase operational efficiency of the hospitals, reduce healthcare costs, and enhance the patient care services.

  • Based on the delivery mode, the cloud & web-based segment dominated the global accountable care solutions market in 2020. The increased affordability, easy data storage, data transfer, easy access to data, and easy data management are the major benefits of the cloud & web-based solutions that has fostered its growth across the globe.

Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1528

Regional Snapshot

North America dominated the global accountable care solutions market in 2020. This is attributed to the increased government and corporate investments in the digitalization of the hospitals in the region has facilitated the growth of the market. The rising burden of diseases and presence of elderly population in US has resulted in the increased number of hospital admissions. According to the Population Reference Bureau, the number of people aged 65 years and above is expected to reach at 95 million in US by 2060.The healthcare providers and payers need to properly store and maintain data regarding the patients, reimbursements, and payments, which fuels the demand for the accountable care solutions across the region. Moreover, the favorable reimbursement policies has favored the market growth.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is estimated to be the most opportunistic market during the forecast period. The rising government initiatives to automate and digitalize the hospitals and the development of favorable regulatory framework that favors the adoption of accountable care solutions is expected to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific accountable care solutions market. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising penetration of the health insurances, and growing demand for the automated technologies in the hospitals are the most prominent drivers of the accountable care solutions market.

Get more details about report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/accountable-care-solutions-market

Market Dynamics

Driver

Growing number of accountable care organizations

A rapid increase in the number of accountable care organizations has been witnessed in the past few years. According to the Department of Healthcare Policy and Research, there were more than 700 accountable care organizations in US in 2015 and this number is growing by 100 organizations per year. Therefore, the growing number of accountable care organizations is expected to drive the growth of the global accountable care solutions market during the forecast period.

Restraints

The lack of IT skills among the healthcare professionals

The healthcare professionals lacks in the IT knowledge that forces them to opt for third-party service providers in order to integrate and operate the accountable care solutions in the hospitals. This results the hospitals to incur extra costs, which may hamper the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Opportunity

Adoption of the latest technologies in the accountable care solutions

The introduction of various technologies like artificial intelligence, big data analytics, internet of medical things, internet, and cloud computing is expected to offer various growth avenues to the market players. The integration of these technologies may significantly automate the process and increase efficiency and reduce the operational costs.

Challenges

High cost of the accountable care solutions

The acquisition of the accountable care solutions is an expensive affair. The small and medium size hospitals and clinics faces financial restrictions in the adoption of the accountable care solutions that may restrict the growth of the accountable care solutions market in the upcoming years.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

  • Healthcare Payer Solutions

    • Payment Management Solutions

    • Claim Management Solutions

    • Provider Network Management Solutions

    • Others

  • Healthcare Provider Solutions

    • EHR

    • Healthcare Analytics

    • Healthcare Information Exchange

    • Population Health Management

    • Revenue Cycle Management

    • Care Management Solutions

    • Patient Engagement Solutions

    • Others

  • Services

    • Consulting

    • Implementation

    • Education

    • Support and Maintenance

By End User

  • Payer

  • Provider

By Delivery Mode

  • Cloud & Web-based

  • On-premise

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Click Here to View Full Report Table of Contents

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1528

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped on Earnings Day

    This afternoon, at 4 p.m. ET, the biggest name in graphics semiconductor chips will report its sales and profits for fiscal Q4 2021, and for the whole year as well. Wall Street has told investors that Nvidia grew its sales 48% in Q4, and grew its earnings 58%. If true, that would be pretty incredible growth, and some analysts think Nvidia may have done even better than this, with investment bank Piper Sandler, for example, saying yesterday that the company will probably beat expectations -- and raise guidance as well.

  • Why ViacomCBS Stock Just Crashed 22%

    Shares of entertainment company ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC), which announced Tuesday evening that it's changing its name to Paramount Global, reported earnings last night. Today, shares of Paramount (the name change has already gone into effect) are down 21.7% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. Don't be too confused about the name change and the unchanged ticker, by the way.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Dropped 4%

    One day after the stock of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) went to the moon on news that it has reopened ticket sales at a much higher price, shares of the space tourism company are losing a bit of altitude on Wednesday, down 4.3% as of 11:20 a.m. ET. As my fellow Motley Fool contributor Matthew Frankel reported yesterday, Virgin Galactic announced on Tuesday that it will reopen ticket sales to the general public today, at $450,000 per ticket. And, in a bit of new news, it will require would-be space tourists to put down a $150,000 deposit per ticket up front. Virgin Galactic also confirmed that it is aiming to start commercial service later this year, although it did not give a specific date.

  • Why Masimo Stock Is Tanking Today

    Shares of Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) were tanking 35.2% as of 12:37 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The steep decline came after the medical technology company provided its fourth-quarter update following the market close on Tuesday. Masimo's results were actually pretty good.

  • Here's Why Upstart Holdings Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Stellar fourth-quarter results and a new stock buyback plan boosted Upstart's share price today.

  • Is SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Still a Great Invesment?

    RiverPark Funds, an investment management firm, published its “RiverPark Large Growth Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The RiverPark Large Growth Fund (the “Fund”) returned -3.23% for the third quarter of 2021, while its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Total Return Index (“S&P”) advanced 0.58%, the Russell […]

  • Blackstone to Buy Preferred Apartment in $5.8 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. is buying apartment owner Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. in a deal valued at $5.8 billion, extending its bet on rental housing across Sun Belt states. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityStocks Under Pressure Amid Ukraine, Fed-Hike Angst: Markets WrapTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian PropagandaB

  • Meta’s stock plummeted because it lied about the ‘value of the company’: Frances Haugen

    Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss the reasons behind Meta's Wall Street troubles.

  • Why Ternium Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of Ternium (NYSE: TX) tumbled more than 12% by 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Weighing on the steelmaker were its fourth-quarter results and outlook for 2022. Ternium reported solid fourth-quarter results.

  • Hookipa Pharma Stock Surges On HIV Pact With Gilead

    Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: HOOK) amended and restated collaboration and license agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) for arenaviral immunotherapy as a component of a potential functional curative regimen for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). In April 2018, Gilead licensed exclusive rights to Hookipa's arenaviral platform to develop immunotherapies for HIV and hepatitis B virus (HBV). The companies agreed to collaborate through a joint research phase, after which Gilead had rights

  • 3 Poor-Performing Nasdaq Stocks Ready To Bounce Back Big Time

    If you're a fan of bargains, there are plenty of names worth a look left behind in the wake of the market's recent pullback.

  • Oil price surge: 'There is something different going on here than 2007,' expert says

    The Energy Word Founder Daniel Dicker, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss oil prices and the various factors driving the recent surge.

  • Why Angi Stock Plunged More Than 21% in Morning Trading Today

    The digital home improvement company's Q4 earnings report did not please the market, despite strong top-line growth.

  • Judge rules on Altria-Juul investment, Ericsson stock falls on potential ISIS payment

    Yahoo Finance takes a look at business headlines affecting markets today.

  • 2 Metaverse Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    The metaverse is becoming a popular investment theme of late. While much about the metaverse is speculative right now and lots of new companies are coming to market with their ideas for capitalizing on it, investors do not have to buy in on unknown or unproven startups to benefit from the tailwind. There are well-established companies that investors can bet on to ride the metaverse story.

  • Lucid Motors faces some growing pains in Casa Grande after rapid expansion

    EV maker Lucid Motors now employs 2,000 people in Arizona, most of whom live and work around its Casa Grande production facilities. The company wants to hire an additional 1,000 people by year's end, but it warns that housing and basic services in the area may soon be strained.

  • Here comes $7 gas prices, warns oil strategist in dire outlook

    Star saving up those pennies because gas prices could spike real soon, warns one veteran oil strategist.

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Why Sage Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

    The late-stage trial results for the company's major depressive disorder drug aren't impressing investors today.

  • Roblox misses on Q4 earnings despite revenue jumping 83%

    Roblox reported its Q4 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, missing Wall Street's expectations.