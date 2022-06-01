Accountants Direct partners with Annature to streamline eSigning for Corporate and Personal Tax Returns

BRISBANE, Australia, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning Australian eSigning specialist Annature has expanded its client base in a new eSignature partnership with Accountants Direct.

“We’ve had a huge growth surge across a broad range of industries,” said Amreeta Abbott, Annature CEO and founder. “That’s because of our capacity to seamlessly integrate with any system and execute agreements and the client process in one transaction, on one platform and at an incomparable price. Annature is proud to continue our relationship with Stephen and his team."

Accountants Direct has a significant corporate base and clients who interact from retail locations Australia wide, online video or by phone. It is scaling for growth, targeting clients missing out on benefits by doing their own tax return – especially those who'll benefit from a documented digital trail to claim entitlements from investments in shares or property.

Since establishment a decade ago it has serviced over 45,000 clients, assisted almost than 11,000 businesses and transferred tax refunds in excess of $81 million.

Accountants Direct signed with Annature to solve the challenges of executing contracts quickly to help its client base seamlessly check final tax documentation. It can now send customers an SMS message with a link to digitally sign their returns to the ATO – even from their phones.

"Reputation and customer service is everything," said Stephen Burns, CEO and founder of Accountants Direct. "We now have the latest technology, with up-to-date compliance and our fifty consultants nationwide are now confident about the security of all our data and the fact it remains onshore. We don't white label Annature because we want to showcase a standout Aussie brand – and we're very familiar with the calibre of the Annature team from a previous relationship under the NowInfinity brand."

The partnership expands Accountants Direct digital footprint and is about compliance now and in the future. "We'll consider Annature's ID verification for impending compliance of new clients in line with Tax Practioners Board guidelines," added Mr. Burns.

As the leading Australian-owned eSigning solution with an integrated digital signature, identity certification and payments platform built on blockchain technology, Annature offers integration with the world's leading document management solutions and cloud storage providers. Its bank-grade security is underpinned by ISO 27001 certification to keep data, documents and sensitive client information secure and onshore.

As Accountants Direct positions for accelerated growth the Annature solution allows its professional users to remove the friction points in that entire process – and do it all digitally, integrated with their existing system.

About Amreeta Abbott

Amreeta Abbott is the CEO and Founder of Annature and the award-winning entrepreneur behind NowInfinity. This industry-leading platform provided its cloud-based Documentation Suite, Corporate Messenger, Trust Register, and Super Comply products to more than 4,000 accounting firms responsible for around 750,000 entities. The company was sold to ASX-listed Class Limited (ASX: CL1) in 2020 for $25 million. Today, as a born innovator, she is either at the helm or on the board of a dynamic ecosystem of impressive multiple fintech organisations. www.amreetaabbott.com.au

About Annature

Annature is the leading Australian-owned eSigning solution with an integrated digital signature, identity verification, and payments platform built on blockchain technology. Founded by Amreeta Abbott in 2020, Annature delivers a complete ISO 27001 certified Digital Transaction Management (DTM) solution. Annature integrates with the world's leading document management solutions and cloud storage providers for easy adoption. Being purpose-built for all industries - and working seamlessly with existing business tools - Annature helps business owners lower costs, improve engagement and elevate customer satisfaction. Annature has been designed for the secure digital age and is ISO 27001 certified. For more visit www.annature.com.au

