U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,101.23
    -30.92 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,813.23
    -176.89 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,994.46
    -86.93 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,854.82
    -9.22 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.47
    -1.79 (-1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.90
    +1.20 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    21.85
    -0.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0656
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9310
    +0.0870 (+3.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2484
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1530
    +0.0190 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,861.37
    -1,989.45 (-6.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    641.16
    -43.05 (-6.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

Accountants Direct partners with Annature to streamline eSigning for Corporate and Personal Tax Returns

·3 min read

BRISBANE, Australia, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning Australian eSigning specialist Annature has expanded its client base in a new eSignature partnership with Accountants Direct.

“We’ve had a huge growth surge across a broad range of industries,” said Amreeta Abbott, Annature CEO and founder. “That’s because of our capacity to seamlessly integrate with any system and execute agreements and the client process in one transaction, on one platform and at an incomparable price. Annature is proud to continue our relationship with Stephen and his team.&quot;
“We’ve had a huge growth surge across a broad range of industries,” said Amreeta Abbott, Annature CEO and founder. “That’s because of our capacity to seamlessly integrate with any system and execute agreements and the client process in one transaction, on one platform and at an incomparable price. Annature is proud to continue our relationship with Stephen and his team."

Accountants Direct has a significant corporate base and clients who interact from retail locations Australia wide, online video or by phone. It is scaling for growth, targeting clients missing out on benefits by doing their own tax return – especially those who'll benefit from a documented digital trail to claim entitlements from investments in shares or property.

Since establishment a decade ago it has serviced over 45,000 clients, assisted almost than 11,000 businesses and transferred tax refunds in excess of $81 million.

Accountants Direct signed with Annature to solve the challenges of executing contracts quickly to help its client base seamlessly check final tax documentation. It can now send customers an SMS message with a link to digitally sign their returns to the ATO – even from their phones.

"Reputation and customer service is everything," said Stephen Burns, CEO and founder of Accountants Direct. "We now have the latest technology, with up-to-date compliance and our fifty consultants nationwide are now confident about the security of all our data and the fact it remains onshore. We don't white label Annature because we want to showcase a standout Aussie brand – and we're very familiar with the calibre of the Annature team from a previous relationship under the NowInfinity brand."

The partnership expands Accountants Direct digital footprint and is about compliance now and in the future. "We'll consider Annature's ID verification for impending compliance of new clients in line with Tax Practioners Board guidelines," added Mr. Burns.

As the leading Australian-owned eSigning solution with an integrated digital signature, identity certification and payments platform built on blockchain technology, Annature offers integration with the world's leading document management solutions and cloud storage providers. Its bank-grade security is underpinned by ISO 27001 certification to keep data, documents and sensitive client information secure and onshore.

"We've had a huge growth surge across a broad range of industries," said Amreeta Abbott, Annature CEO and founder. "That's because of our capacity to seamlessly integrate with any system and execute agreements and the client process in one transaction, on one platform and at an incomparable price. Annature is proud to continue our relationship with Stephen and his team. We value such long term relationships where the value of advanced technology from the team at Annature is recognised. It is part of the innovation roadmap for Australian industry."

As Accountants Direct positions for accelerated growth the Annature solution allows its professional users to remove the friction points in that entire process – and do it all digitally, integrated with their existing system.

/Ends

For further information, please contact: Cathryn van der Walt on 0402 327 633 | cathryn@annature.com.au

About Amreeta Abbott

Amreeta Abbott is the CEO and Founder of Annature and the award-winning entrepreneur behind NowInfinity. This industry-leading platform provided its cloud-based Documentation Suite, Corporate Messenger, Trust Register, and Super Comply products to more than 4,000 accounting firms responsible for around 750,000 entities. The company was sold to ASX-listed Class Limited (ASX: CL1) in 2020 for $25 million. Today, as a born innovator, she is either at the helm or on the board of a dynamic ecosystem of impressive multiple fintech organisations. www.amreetaabbott.com.au

About Annature

Annature is the leading Australian-owned eSigning solution with an integrated digital signature, identity verification, and payments platform built on blockchain technology. Founded by Amreeta Abbott in 2020, Annature delivers a complete ISO 27001 certified Digital Transaction Management (DTM) solution. Annature integrates with the world's leading document management solutions and cloud storage providers for easy adoption. Being purpose-built for all industries - and working seamlessly with existing business tools - Annature helps business owners lower costs, improve engagement and elevate customer satisfaction. Annature has been designed for the secure digital age and is ISO 27001 certified. For more visit www.annature.com.au

 

SOURCE Annature

Recommended Stories

  • Jamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’

    (Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon warned investors to prepare for an economic “hurricane” as the economy struggles against an unprecedented combination of challenges, including tightening monetary policy and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’One-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsReady to Buy a House? Just Wai

  • GameStop posts wider-than-expected earnings loss

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at GameStop's Q1 earnings report it posted after today's closing bell.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped 9% Early Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock surged this morning and had shot up 8.9% as of 10 a.m. ET as investors lapped up the latest delivery numbers from the electric vehicle (EV) maker, which seem to put to rest some of the market's major concerns. This morning, Nio reported it delivered 7,024 EVs in May, which was up 38% from April and just about 5% year over year. Nio confirmed its production picked up pace in May after a shutdown, and said it plans to ramp up production and deliveries even further in June.

  • Affirm faces BNPL headwinds, Microsoft launches new laptop, United Airlines expands pilot training

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of the day's leading industry stories, such as Affirm's outlook in the buy now, pay later landscape and how United Airlines is responding to labor shortages.

  • Lumber Is the Cheapest in Seven Months as Housing Markets Soften

    (Bloomberg) -- The days of pricey lumber might finally be over.Lumber futures are toppling to levels not seen since November amid fears of a softening housing market and economic recession. Futures fell as low as $604.50 per 1,000 board feet in Chicago on Wednesday, extending a slump to about 46% this year. The commodity’s collapse is a stark reversal from all-time highs set in 2021 during a pandemic-fueled homebuilding boom.“Lumber markets are probing for a floor,” said Kevin Mason, managing di

  • ‘It is like watching a plane crash’ — Michael Burry thinks the market has plenty of room to plunge. But he finally sees value in these 4 stocks

    Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.

  • Russia Fails to Meet Bond Obligations, Triggering Swaps Payout

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia was judged to have breached the terms on a bond after missing a $1.9 million interest payment and triggering an insurance payout potentially worth billions of dollars. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’One-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksFed Starts Experiment of Let

  • Why Livent Stock Dropped 8% Today

    Shares of lithium production company Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) tumbled in Tuesday trading to close down 7.8% from Friday's close. You can blame Goldman Sachs for that. A 2019 spinoff from chemicals company FMC, Livent isn't the world's biggest lithium producer, but it's a sizable "tier 2" kind of a company that did $420 million in sales last year -- but just barely broke even.

  • Nvidia's Potential Is Massive as 2 New Data Center Types Emerge

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported record sales from data centers during Q1 (the three months ended May 1, 2022). Industries across the entire economy are putting AI to work, and Nvidia is emerging as the top platform for the movement. As a result, data centers are likely to remain the company's top revenue source going forward.

  • Why Bitcoin, Coinbase, and Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today

    Over the last 24 hours, the price of the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), had fallen roughly 5% as of 12:55 p.m. ET today. Meanwhile, shares of the large crypto exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) traded more than 12% lower, while crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) was down nearly 10%. Bitcoin rebounded over the weekend and early this week, with some investors eying a potential bottom.

  • Amazon's Stock Split Is Almost Here, but This Tiny Nasdaq Stock Is Stealing the Show Wednesday

    The stock market remained volatile on Wednesday, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) wasn't able to escape the downward pressure. After rising near the open, the Nasdaq was down nearly 1% as of 1 p.m. ET. Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) rose as investors look forward to the completion of its long-anticipated stock split later this week.

  • 5 surprising things Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf told investors even as Chase’s Jamie Dimon stole the show

    Jamie Dimon made headlines Wednesday when he told investors that the storm clouds he once saw on the economic horizon now look like an approaching hurricane. “You know, I said there’s storm clouds but I’m going to change it … it’s a hurricane,” Dimon warned those attending Bernstein Autonomous’ 38th annual Strategic Decisions Conference. Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf may have foreshadowed Dimon’s new weather forecast as part of his presentation at the same conference earlier Wednesday, in which he shared five surprising observations in discussing the San Francisco bank.

  • Amazon Splits Its Stock Next Week. Who’s Next, and Why It Matters.

    Some of a flurry of recently announced splits are nearing completion, with potential consequences for the Dow industrials.

  • Why Digital Turbine Stock Plunged Today

    The share price took a hit after management offered soft revenue guidance and made changes to the company's financial reporting.

  • Verizon Claps Back After T-Mobile's Callout

    On May 31, the mobile carrier--or, as it calls itself, the "Un-Carrier"-- sent out a release that not only highlighted both AT&T and Verizon 's recent news about price increases, but also announced Price Lock, a new guarantee that T-Mobile would not raise its prices. "Verizon and AT&T, do your customers a favor and adopt a version of T-Mobile's Price Lock," it says. Now, Verizon has decided to rise to the challenge.

  • HPE earnings fall short amid inflation, supply chain challenges

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down quarterly earnings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.&nbsp;

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • BlackBerry seeks other patent sale options as deal with Catapult delayed

    The Canadian company had earlier this year agreed to sell its patents primarily related to mobile devices, messaging and wireless networking for $600 million to the special purpose vehicle. Catapult is working to secure its required financing, BlackBerry said, adding that it "looks forward" to the completion of the transaction. The sale to Catapult was expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

  • Google investors shoot down racial-equity audit while approving stock split

    Alphabet Inc. investors rejected 17 shareholder proposals at the Google parent company's annual meeting Wednesday, including a racial-equity audit, but approved a company proposal to increase the share count that will allow for a planned stock split.

  • How Much Is 3M Paying in Legal Fees? Now We Know.

    Industrial giant 3M has been dealing with huge legal costs. It is finally telling investors just how much it's spending.