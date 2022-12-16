Accounting firm Nexia Singapore joins hands with global consulting network to capture Southeast Asia's growing demand for professional services

Fast-growing Singapore public accounting firm Kreston ACA PAC announces new identity and joins global network Nexia International

SINGAPORE, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexia Singapore today announced its membership in global network Nexia International. With this move, the firm formerly known as Kreston ACA, further accelerates its long-term strategy to grow its capabilities as a major player in the accounting sector.

The membership expands Nexia Singapore's audit, assurance, and advisory services across Southeast Asia, where the firm is currently serving clients in ASEAN countries which include Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Singapore.

As Nexia International's sole representative firm in Singapore, Nexia Singapore will have access to the knowledge and capabilities of 270 member firms in 125 countries now that it is part of Nexia International, the 8th largest accounting network in the world.

Nexia Singapore will continue to operate independently under the Nexia network. The firm, ranked among the top 15 of 700 accounting firms in Singapore in a 2020 analysis based on data from International Accounting Bulletin, Singapore Business Review and Consultancy.org, is today one of the largest and fastest-growing Singaporean public accounting firms.

"We are pleased to accept Nexia International's invitation to join them as a member of its prestigious global network. We view the joining of hands with Nexia as an ideal fit because Nexia's members have a strong reputation of producing consistently high-quality, professional work," said Ms. Chua Soo Rui, Managing Director of Nexia Singapore. "Together, our goal is to address the burgeoning demand for accounting and business consulting needs across Southeast Asia as we help our clients build the trust and credibility that they need to grow their business."

She shared that joining the Nexia network is a clear opportunity to ensure the long-term well-being of Nexia Singapore's clients as well as the Singapore team that is currently helmed by nine directors leading 80 managers and staff.

The firm plans to double its headcount of accountants and consultants over the next year as present and new client demand for professional services picks up across Southeast Asia.

About Nexia Singapore

Nexia Singapore is a public accounting firm with a single purpose – we create long term value for our clients by meeting their needs at any point of their growth journey, regardless of the nature or size of the engagement, anywhere around the world.

To do this, our directors, managers and 80 dedicated and skilled professional staff provide uncompromised quality of service, integrity and professionalism as we harness the combined experience, knowledge and resources of Nexia International, the 8th largest international accounting network in the world with 270 member firms in 125 countries.

Our expertise covers audit and assurance, tax, business advisory, outsourcing, risk and governance, corporate recovery, company incorporation, liquidation and insolvency, corporate secretarial services, sustainability reporting, tax compliance and advisory, internal audit, enterprise risk management, IT infrastructure and solutions.

Visit us and tell us what we can do for you at www.nexiasingapore.com

