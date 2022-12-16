U.S. markets open in 9 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,893.50
    -3.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,194.00
    -18.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,346.00
    -1.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,786.90
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.81
    -0.30 (-0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.00
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.11
    -0.19 (-0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0650
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4500
    -0.0530 (-1.51%)
     

  • Vix

    22.83
    +1.69 (+7.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2216
    +0.0034 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.2600
    -0.4800 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,400.22
    -315.74 (-1.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.48
    -7.28 (-1.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.17
    -69.76 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,540.57
    -511.13 (-1.82%)
     

Accounting firm Nexia Singapore joins hands with global consulting network to capture Southeast Asia's growing demand for professional services

·2 min read

Fast-growing Singapore public accounting firm Kreston ACA PAC announces new identity and joins global network Nexia International

SINGAPORE, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexia Singapore today announced its membership in global network Nexia International. With this move, the firm formerly known as Kreston ACA, further accelerates its long-term strategy to grow its capabilities as a major player in the accounting sector.

The membership expands Nexia Singapore's audit, assurance, and advisory services across Southeast Asia, where the firm is currently serving clients in ASEAN countries which include Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Singapore.

As Nexia International's sole representative firm in Singapore, Nexia Singapore will have access to the knowledge and capabilities of 270 member firms in 125 countries now that it is part of Nexia International, the 8th largest accounting network in the world.

Nexia Singapore will continue to operate independently under the Nexia network. The firm, ranked among the top 15 of 700 accounting firms in Singapore in a 2020 analysis based on data from International Accounting Bulletin, Singapore Business Review and Consultancy.org, is today one of the largest and fastest-growing Singaporean public accounting firms.

"We are pleased to accept Nexia International's invitation to join them as a member of its prestigious global network. We view the joining of hands with Nexia as an ideal fit because Nexia's members have a strong reputation of producing consistently high-quality, professional work," said Ms. Chua Soo Rui, Managing Director of Nexia Singapore. "Together, our goal is to address the burgeoning demand for accounting and business consulting needs across Southeast Asia as we help our clients build the trust and credibility that they need to grow their business."

She shared that joining the Nexia network is a clear opportunity to ensure the long-term well-being of Nexia Singapore's clients as well as the Singapore team that is currently helmed by nine directors leading 80 managers and staff.

The firm plans to double its headcount of accountants and consultants over the next year as present and new client demand for professional services picks up across Southeast Asia.

About Nexia Singapore 

Nexia Singapore is a public accounting firm with a single purpose – we create long term value for our clients by meeting their needs at any point of their growth journey, regardless of the nature or size of the engagement, anywhere around the world.

To do this, our directors, managers and 80 dedicated and skilled professional staff provide uncompromised quality of service, integrity and professionalism as we harness the combined experience, knowledge and resources of Nexia International, the 8th largest international accounting network in the world with 270 member firms in 125 countries.

Our expertise covers audit and assurance, tax, business advisory, outsourcing, risk and governance, corporate recovery, company incorporation, liquidation and insolvency, corporate secretarial services, sustainability reporting, tax compliance and advisory, internal audit, enterprise risk management, IT infrastructure and solutions.

Visit us and tell us what we can do for you at www.nexiasingapore.com

SOURCE Nexia Singapore

Recommended Stories

  • Utility takes big loss on $1.5 billion sale of gas pipeline network that serves Colorado

    Activist investor Carl Icahn agitated to stop the deal last year. Now the pipeline network has been unloaded to a new owner.

  • Boies law firm makes odd moves in FTX case against Tom Brady, celebs

    The law firm led by famed litigator David Boies appears to have engaged in some unusual litigation tactics on behalf of FTX crypto exchange users who accuse NFL quarterback Tom Brady, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, comedian Larry David and other celebrities of inducing them to open FTX accounts. This tale ventures deep into the weeds of federal court filing procedures, but the upshot is that Boies’ firm, Boies Schiller Flexner, and co-counsel from The Moskowitz Law Firm filed three different but obviously related FTX lawsuits in the same federal court in Miami without asking the court to consolidate the cases before just one judge.

  • AbbVie to leave leading U.S. drug industry trade group

    Politico, which first reported on AbbVie's exit, said the drugmaker was also leaving the industry group Biotechnology Innovation Organization as well as Business Roundtable, citing a person with knowledge of the matter. Reuters reported in August the pharmaceutical industry spent at least $142.6 million on lobbying Congress and federal agencies in the first half of 2022, more than any industry. President Joe Biden's signature Inflation Reduction Act will allow the government to choose 10 drugs to negotiate from among the 50 costliest ones for Medicare, the government healthcare program for people aged 65 and older or disabled, starting in 2026.

  • Can I Retire With $2 Million?

    For years, financial experts have suggested a target retirement savings goal of $1 million. But when you consider things like inflation, the rising cost of healthcare and longer life expectancies, that amount of money may not go as far as … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $2 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Putin says Russia will fight sanctions with shift in trade and energy flows

    When spending on the war in Ukraine is squeezing funds for health and education, Putin promised Russians in a major televised speech on the economy that pensions and the minimum wage would keep rising. He said Russia would develop its economic relations with partners in Asia, Africa and Latin America to thwart Western efforts to isolate it economically. Let me remind you that by introducing sanctions, Western countries were trying to push Russia to the periphery of world development.

  • Lockheed Martin plans expansion to King of Prussia campus

    The new building is being planned alongside Lockheed Martin's existing 784,000-square-foot main facility, which is part of the company's Space unit that builds satellites and spacecraft.

  • Comcast Doubles Down on a Shady Billing Practice (It Will Cost You)

    The cable and internet giant plans a price hike for many customers, but that's only part of why you should be mad.

  • Adobe Stock Rallies on Earnings. Management Sticks With Forecasts.

    The provider of content development and marketing software tools posted strong results despite the tougher economic environment.

  • Binance, the World’s Largest Crypto Exchange, Faces a Test as Customers Withdraw Funds

    In the 24 hours through Tuesday, investors withdrew assets from the exchange at the fastest rate in months.

  • Twitter must notify laid-off workers of pending lawsuit, judge rules

    Twitter Inc must notify the thousands of workers who were laid off after its acquisition by Elon Musk of a proposed class action accusing the company of failing to give adequate notice before terminating them, a San Francisco federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge James Donato in a three-page order on Wednesday said that before asking workers to sign severance agreements waiving their ability to sue the company, Twitter must give them "a succinct and plainly worded notice" of the lawsuit filed last month. Twitter laid off roughly 3,700 employees in early November in a cost-cutting measure by Musk, the world's richest person, and hundreds more subsequently resigned.

  • Electric vehicles confront the leap to the mass market

    The past year was sobering for investors who poured money into Tesla Inc and rival electric vehicle startups that hoped to emulate Tesla CEO Elon Musk's success. Rivian Automotive Inc, which had a higher market value than Ford Motor Co shortly after it went public in 2021, lost more than 70% of its value over the past year. Electric van maker Arrival warned it could run out of cash in less than a year.

  • 4 Retirement Planning Moves That Can Save Big on Taxes, Including Capital Gains

    When it comes to investing for retirement it's not just a matter of how much you make – it's also a matter of how much you keep. The surest way to boost the returns on your retirement money can come … Continue reading → The post 4 Retirement Planning Moves That Can Save Big on Taxes, Including Capital Gains appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. Oil Prices Under Pressure From Keystone Pipeline’s Largest-Ever Leak

    A weeklong shutdown has reduced flows of Canadian crude, adding to costs for Gulf Coast refiners and weighing on U.S. oil reserves.

  • U.S. Places Top Chinese Memory Chip Maker on Export Blacklist

    The U.S. said it would add China’s most advanced memory-chip manufacturer to an export blacklist on Thursday, ratcheting up restrictions aimed at holding back the development of the country’s semiconductor industry. The addition of Yangtze Memory Technologies Co. to the Commerce Department’s so-called entity list could further disrupt the company’s business following an earlier round of restrictions in October that led chip-manufacturing equipment companies to pull out staff based at its facilities and pause their activities there. The blacklisting is due to take effect Friday, the Commerce Department said in a statement.

  • Microchip Technology drops plans to build chip factory in Gresham, report says

    Microchip Technology will not build a semiconductor factory in Gresham, according to media reports. News came out in October that the company would add hundreds of jobs to the east metro community by expanding its manufacturing presence with a new fab. The newspaper quoted Greater Portland Inc. CEO Monique Claiborne as saying Microchip Technologies has decided not to invest in new factories in the U.S. However, the company has reiterated its plans to add 300 new jobs at its Gresham site, even without a new factory.

  • After Icahn Fight, Southwest Sells Pipe Unit, Plans Spinoff

    (Bloomberg) -- Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. agreed to sell a pipeline business for $1.5 billion including debt and spin off its construction business in the wake of a bitter battle with billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn. Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapWil

  • How Much Should I Contribute to My 401(k)?

    How much should you contribute to your 401(k)? The short answer is as much as you can, but there is more to it than that.

  • How much should you have saved for retirement?

    When I was in my 20s, I was lucky to work for a company that offered a pension plan—and that put me on the road to retirement. How can you ensure a comfortable retirement? As I mentioned in an earlier article, a Fidelity Investments study found that if you save 15% of your gross income every year from age 25 through 67, and you also receive Social Security, that should ensure you have enough to maintain your current standard of living once you retire.

  • Exclusive-The global supply trail that leads to Russia’s killer drones

    The hundreds of Russian drones hovering ominously over the Ukrainian battlefield owe their existence to an elastic, sanctions-evading supply chain that often runs through a shabby office above a Hong Kong marketplace, and sometimes through a yellow stucco home in suburban Florida. The "Sea Eagle" Orlan 10 UAV is a deceptive, relatively low-tech and cheap killer that has directed many of the up to 20,000 artillery shells that Russia has fired daily on Ukrainian positions in 2022, killing up to 100 soldiers per day, according to Ukrainian commanders. An investigation by Reuters and iStories, a Russian media outlet, in collaboration with the Royal United Services Institute, a defence think tank in London, has uncovered a logistical trail that spans the globe and ends at the Orlan's production line, the Special Technology Centre in St. Petersburg, Russia.

  • Rudy Giuliani Violated Ethics, Says Tentative Finding by D.C. Bar

    The determination says the former New York mayor acted unethically while representing Donald Trump in litigation after the 2020 presidential election.