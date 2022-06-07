U.S. markets close in 4 hours 22 minutes

Accounts Receivable Automation Market worth $6.5 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·4 min read

CHICAGO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Accounts Receivable Automation Market by Component (Solutions (Credit Evaluation & Management and Collections Management) and Services), Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Accounts Receivable Automation Market size is estimated to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2022 to USD 6.5 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.2% during the forecast period. The Accounts Receivable Automation Market is fueled by the need to improve efficiency and productivity of workforce and demand for quick invoicing to reduce delay in payments. Moreover, the rising adoption of accounts receivable automation post-pandemic plays a key role in driving the growth of the Accounts Receivable Automation Market.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Accounts Receivable Automation Market" 
297 – Tables
63 – Figures
267 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=186013726

By Deployment Mode, on-premises segment to hold the larger market size during the forecast period

The on-premises segment is estimated to account for a larger market share in the Accounts Receivable Automation Market. Enterprises prefer the on-premises deployment of accounts receivable solutions to gain complete control over their business accounts and transaction records. Organizations operating in BFSI, and healthcare verticals are expected to prefer the on-premises deployment of the accounts receivable automation solution because these verticals deal with critical and sensitive data related to national income and healthcare.

By Vertical, consumer goods & retail segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The consumer goods & retail segment is expected to have the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period. The accounts receivables in the retail & consumer goods vertical refer to the entire payment collection process from customers in exchange for goods purchased. Retail companies are adopting accounts receivable automation solutions for various benefits including reduced transaction time, increased revenue, improved operational efficiency, and minimized operating costs.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=186013726

By Region, North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is expected to hold the largest share in the Accounts Receivable Automation Market. North America is the most mature market in terms of accounts receivable automation solution adoption due to various factors such as the well-developed economy, penetration and adoption of innovative technologies, and increased competitiveness. The market in this region is already at a mature stage, and therefore, it is expected to witness slower growth compared to other regions. The presence of most of the top market vendors such as Oracle, Workday, Bottomline Technologies, BlackLine, HighRadius, and Kofax also plays a vital role in the growth of the North American Accounts Receivable Automation Market.

Market Players:

Major vendors in the Accounts Receivable Automation Market include Sage (UK), SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), Workday (US), Bottomline Technologies (US), Comarch (Poland), Esker (France), Zoho (India), BlackLine (US), and HighRadius (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Software and Services Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports

Accounts Payable Automation Market by Component (Solution and Services), Organization Size, Deployment Type, Vertical (Consumer Goods and Retail, BFSI, IT and Telecom, and Manufacturing), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024

Artificial Intelligence in Accounting Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Technology, Enterprise Size, Application (Automated Bookkeeping, Fraud and Risk Management, and Invoice Classification and Approvals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 
630 Dundee Road 
Suite 430 
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441 
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com 
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/accounts-receivable-automation-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/accounts-receivable-automation.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accounts-receivable-automation-market-worth-6-5-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301562736.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

