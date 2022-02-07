U.S. markets open in 8 hours 36 minutes

Accrete Launches Alternative Investment Platform to Democratize Access to Private Markets

·3 min read

Platform Opens Alternative Investment Opportunities Previously Limited to Ultra-High Net Worth Investors

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accrete, an alternative asset management technology platform designed to unlock private investment opportunities for those historically boxed out by six-figure minimum investments, launches today to the public.

Accrete Launches Alternative Investment Platform to Democratize Access to Private Markets
Accrete works with experienced, tenured sponsors to underwrite direct investment opportunities and funds to unlock access across a number of alternative asset classes starting with private equity, growth, and very soon real estate and credit across its directs and feeder fund platform. Accrete and its affiliated entities currently have over $800M in assets under management. By working with sponsors and combining the investment power of its users, Accrete is able to provide these opportunities by starting minimum investments at as low as $5,000.

The company launches as the private market continues to outpace public markets with net global returns of over 14 percent.[1]

Key trends within the financial industry indicate that private market investment opportunities will continue to grow – to the benefit of those who can afford to invest. A 2020 Kohlberg Kravis Roberts report found that ultra-high-net-worth investors have approximately 50% of their assets in alternative investments, a form of investment that most people cannot access due to high minimum buy-ins across the board.[2]

"As our world grapples with how to address the growing inequality of wealth, we launched Accrete with the goal of formally unlocking opportunities for wealth generation to accredited investors and qualified purchasers previously shut out of the lucrative private market," said co-Founder and CEO Ali Shekofti. "By unbundling the private capital markets and lowering buy-in minimums, we've built a bridge between investors and investment opportunities so everyone can take their deserved share of the future."

"We were immediately impressed with the Accrete Team's vision to invite new investors in by leveling the investment playing field and reducing friction in private capital investing," said Simon Cottle, founding partner at Stanley Capital. "We are proud to partner with Accrete as it challenges the status-quo and welcomes more accredited investors into the alternative investment space."

Accrete currently offers investment opportunities in the private markets and alternative assets spanning many different industries, each with a minimum buy-in of $5,000.

About Accrete

Accrete is an investment platform providing access to private equity and alternative investment opportunities. Accrete is leveling the playing field for accredited investors, providing opportunities to invest across a handpicked portfolio by breaking down the barriers to entry and lowering investment minimums. Its tech-enabled private equity platform unlocks a $10 trillion pool of capital underinvested in the best-performing asset class typically restricted to ultra-high net worth institutional investors. Accrete partners with best-in-class independent sponsors and fund managers with a proven track record and deep sector expertise to originate and diligence PE investment opportunities. Learn more at accrete.io.

[1] https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/private-equity-and-principal-investors/our-insights/mckinseys-private-markets-annual-review

[2] https://www.kkr.com/global-perspectives/publications/wisdom-compounding-capital

